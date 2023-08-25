Alikhan Smailov discusses new investment projects in Kazakhstan with World Bank Regional Director

Tell a friend

Actual issues of preparation for the upcoming heating season were considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





As noted by Deputy Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov, in accordance with the approved schedule at the power plants of the Republic of Kazakhstan provided for overhaul of 10 power units, 49 boilers and 54 turbines. To date, the work covered 4 power units, 24 boilers and 15 turbines. At the same time on 3 power units, 13 boilers and 11 turbines the repair has already been completed.





In addition, this year it is planned to overhaul 25.3 thousand kilometers of power transmission lines, 567 substations, as well as 3.5 thousand distribution points and transformers. As of today, work has been completed on 13 thousand kilometers of power lines, 364 substations and 2 thousand distribution points and transformers.





As part of the preparation for the heating season, special attention is paid to energy enterprises at risk. Thus, at Ridder CHPP all boilers are being repaired, similar work with varying degrees of intensity is underway at the CHPPs of Ekibastuz, Zhezkazgan, Shakhtinsk, Kentau, Stepnogorsk and others.





Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Ilyas Ospanov made a report on the preparation of heating networks, social facilities, residential buildings and utilities. Thus, today the readiness of educational facilities is 88% (9,399), health care facilities is 88.6% (5,015), residential buildings are 75.1% (37,555). At the same time, 593 kilometers of heating networks are planned to be repaired in the republic. Currently, 382 kilometers or 64.4% of the plan have been completed.





Assain Baykhanov, akim of the region, made a report on measures taken for accident-free heating season in Pavlodar region. The akim of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpaev told about repairs at Shakhtinsk CHPP and Temirtau CHPP-2.





Akim of Mangystau region Nurlan Nogayev reported on ensuring the reliability of MAEC in the winter period, Akim of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly reported on repairs at Zhezkazgan CHPP, Akim of East Kazakhstan region Yermek Kosherbayev reported on the repair of CHPP and networks in Ridder.





As Alikhan Smailov noted, there is a little over a month left before the start of the heating season and in general the preparation works are being actively carried out. The system operator, KEGOC, has approved repair works at CHPPs. However, there are facts of lagging behind schedules, and in some cases - postponement of repairs to the next year.





There is a concern for the continuity of operation of such facilities. Thus, it should be noted that the cities of Temirtau, Ridder, Ekibastuz, Zhezkazgan and Mangistau region are in the risk zone," he said.





In this regard, Prime Minister emphasized the need to hold meetings with managers and shareholders of Kazakhmys, CAEK and ArcelorMittal Temirtau to address problematic issues.





Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of scheduled commissioning of CHPP-3 and two gas turbine stations in the capital by the end of the year. In general, according to him, in the regions it is necessary to prepare more than 13 thousand autonomous boiler houses.





In fact, about 11 thousand or 81% have been prepared. Insufficient pace of work is observed in Almaty, Zhambyl regions and in Shymkent," Alikhan Smailov said.





Prime Minister also announced that in 4 regions the repair of heating networks is less than 50%. These are Almaty, Mangystau, Kyzylorda regions and Abay region.





Only 60% of the planned 1.5 thousand kilometers of water supply networks have been actually repaired. Low performance compared to other regions in Mangystau region, Almaty city and Kyzylorda region.





In addition, there are still quite high debts of energy producing organizations to KazTransGas-Aimak for gas supplied, which amount to about 13 billion tenge. The largest debts are owed by MAEC 10 billion tenge, Zhaiykteploenergo, Aktobe CCHP, Ozen Zhylu and Tarazenergocenter.





There is also a debt of 6.4 billion KZT to Bogatyr-Komir for coal. The highest of them are Pavlodarenergo with 2.6 billion tenge, Sevkazenergo with 1.4 billion tenge and Ekibastuzteploenergo with 1.3 billion tenge.





You can't enter the new season with big debts. There may be problems with the formation of normative fuel reserves for the winter period. Akims of these regions should solve these issues," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.





He added that given the systematic nature of the issue of preparation and conduct of the heating season, each region needs to develop and approve road maps.





They will determine the development of heat networks, construction of new and reconstruction of existing CHPPs. They should also contain a step-by-step algorithm of actions of regional utilities and CHPPs in case of accidents," Head of the Government said.





At the same time Prime Minister pointed out the need to increase the level of digitalization and automation in this sector.





We need objective data on the state of the heating network infrastructure, the level of losses, quantity and quality of consumed heat energy. This will allow to manage the system of district heating and minimize accidents at heat facilities," he said.





In general, the Head of Government demanded to ensure the completion of all planned repair works in due time and the early delivery of fuel in the required volumes.





To prevent agiotage in the domestic coal market, regional akimats need to check the current state of the infrastructure of coal procurement and sales points, its quality, delivery schedules and validity of prices within two weeks in the prescribed manner," Alikhan Smailov said.