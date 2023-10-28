Alikhan Smailov: Health of citizens remains one of main priorities for Kazakhstan

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke at the opening of the 73rd session of the WHO European Regional Committee, which will be held in Astana until October 26, primeminister.kz reports.





Kazakhstan is the first among Central Asian countries to hold the ERC session on its territory. It is attended by WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge, health ministers, vice-ministers and medical experts from 54 countries.





Within the framework of the two-day session, the participants will discuss topical issues in the field of health care, including achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, fight against infectious and non-communicable diseases and others.





In his speech, Alikhan Smailov noted that the health of citizens is one of the main priorities for Kazakhstan. Thus, since independence, significant progress has been made in ensuring universal coverage of residents with medical services, and social health insurance has been introduced.





We are conducting targeted work on disease prevention and promotion of a healthy lifestyle in society," he said.





Prime Minister emphasized that an extensive infrastructure of primary health care has been created in the republic. In each region there are centers of best practices with the family principle of service. In general, financing of primary health care today is 56% of the total amount.





Last year, the Government of Kazakhstan approved the national project "Modernization of Rural Health Care". Within the framework of this project 655 new primary care facilities will be introduced and 32 district hospitals will be modernized to provide medical services to residents of rural and remote settlements.





Alikhan Smailov also added that a centralized ambulance service and conditions for the development of medical aviation have been created in the republic.





In addition to investments in infrastructure, we must remember that providing medical care requires high qualification and dedication from medical workers. Therefore, we strive to create decent working conditions for them. In this regard, the salaries of doctors are annually increased by 30%, and the salaries of middle medical workers by 20%," Prime Minister said.





According to him, the Government pays great attention to the digitalization of the industry, integration and standardization of all information systems. For example, it is planned to introduce electronic health passports so that every citizen has full access to relevant information.





In addition, Alikhan Smailov noted that a new National Scientific Oncology Center with proton therapy will be opened next year.





Our goals for the future are ambitious. We intend to further strengthen our health care system," he emphasized.





In conclusion, the Prime Minister outlined Kazakhstan's openness to discussions and recommendations in terms of the development of the medical sphere.





We are ready to share our experience and put forward ideas that will determine the development of health care systems in our region," Alikhan Smailov summarized.