This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alikhan Smailov holds Baiterek Holding Board of Directors meeting
relevant news
Kazakhstan harvests grain crops in area of 3.9mln ha so far
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
National Fund for Children: 6.7 million children to use accumulated funds for education or purchase of housing
This is especially relevant in connection with the implementation of the initiative of the Head of State "National Fund for Children" from January 1, 2024. This project will cover 6.7 million children, who will be able to use the accumulated funds upon reaching the age of 18 for education or purchase of housing," Alikhan Smailov said.
To date, more than 10 thousand citizens have used the procedure of extrajudicial bankruptcy. This has allowed to reduce their debt burden," he said.
In general, the measures taken to counteract the shadow economy allowed to reduce it from 27% to 19% of GDP over the past 4 years," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thanks to the measures taken in 2022 attracted a record for 10 years of foreign direct investment in the amount of $ 28 billion. In general, for 2019-2022, investments in fixed capital increased by 35% and amounted to 15.1 trillion tenge," Alikhan Smailov said.
The instructions of the Head of State, voiced in previous messages, have been generally fulfilled. The realization of systemic, long-term instructions continues. In general, a large-scale systemic work aimed at improving the welfare of the population has been carried out. The Government together with the Parliament will continue to work on realization of the set tasks," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
8 million hectares of unused agricultural land returned to government ownership
This year, 290 projects worth about 540 billion tenge with the creation of 6.6 thousand new jobs are being implemented in the sphere of agro-industrial complex. Since the beginning of 2022, 8 million hectares of unused agricultural land have been withdrawn," Alikhan Smailov said.
The Industrial Development Fund established in 2020 financed manufacturing industry projects worth 221 billion tenge. In order to promote industrial cooperation, 110 long-term contracts with domestic manufacturers for a total amount of more than 100 billion tenge have been concluded since 2021," the Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev to deliver state-of-the-nation address
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Constitution Day
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alikhan Smailov demands completion of all fields revision and taking measures against unscrupulous subsoil users by end of 2023
An audit of all fields is now underway. Licenses are withdrawn from defaulting subsoil users and contracts are terminated," Alikhan Smailov said.
We still do not see new discoveries and real work of junior companies, which received licenses on the principle of the first application," Prime Minister said.
Despite the fact that for 12 years more than 2 trillion tenge of private investments have been directed to exploration works, we are still lagging behind in terms of investments in exploration of new deposits. All necessary amendments to the current legislation have been made to solve all the problems outlined," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
School security and fight against Internet fraud: Alikhan Smailov familiarizes himself with police digitalization process
We have already been convinced many times that through digitalization it is possible to raise the level of efficiency of the work of the relevant public services. What we see: productivity is increasing dramatically, corruption is decreasing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is not an exception, there are good results in various areas thanks to the introduction of digital technologies. We support this work. It should be carried out progressively in the regions and further," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mayor of Pavlodar city dismissed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
26.08.2023, 10:48Citizens appealed to Serik Zhumangarin on business development issues 25.08.2023, 17:5145221Senators discussed the problems of the villagers of Kostanay region 25.08.2023, 11:3140996New academic year in Kazakhstan to end May 25 26.08.2023, 16:5437456Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon survey Tajikistan Agriculture and Industry Trade Show 25.08.2023, 18:2837126New appointments made in Kazakh MFA 03.08.2023, 18:19118431Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars 03.08.2023, 16:16115811Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation 02.08.2023, 15:27113701Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected 14.08.2023, 17:41107586Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1% 15.08.2023, 17:45AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan106276AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan