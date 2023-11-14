10.11.2023, 15:40 6881

Alikhan Smailov meets with winners and medalists of IV Asian Para Games

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the winners and medalists of the IV Asian Para Games, which were held from October 22 to 28 in Hangzhou, China, primeminister.kz reports.

Kazakhstan was represented by 131 athletes in 14 sports: powerlifting, boccia, athletics, cycling, rowing, judo, sitting volleyball, table tennis, chess, shooting, archery, taekwondo, swimming and canoeing. As a result, the national team won 41 medals, including 8 gold, 12 silver and 21 bronze. Kazakhstan took 11th place in the medal standings among the 44 participating countries.

During the meeting, Alikhan Smailov read out a letter of thanks on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and congratulated Kazakhstan's Paralympians on their high results at the past Games.

Your dedication and unwavering spirit inspire millions of people to overcome any obstacles in life and achieve success. Your triumphant performance has shown the limitless abilities of human beings. For the younger generation, the life of each of you is an example of skill, courage and, of course, perseverance, without which it is impossible to achieve high sports results," the Prime Minister said.


According to Alikhan Smailov, mentors and coaches who supported Paralympians on the way to achievements deserve special gratitude.

All of you fought with a true Olympic attitude to win. Today's success at the Asian Para Games is a serious bid for future Paralympic achievements," he emphasized.


Winners of continental competitions David Degtyarev (powerlifting pair), Nurdaulet Zhumagali and Dias Kenzhebek (swimming pair), Akmaral Nauatbek, Yergali Shamei and Olzhas Orazalyuly (judo pair), Dastan Mukashbekov (athletics) were present at the meeting with the Head of Government.

Asian record holder Nurdaulet Zhumagali noted that performance at such major competitions is always associated with great responsibility.

At trainings we fulfilled all the tasks set. Our preparation was at a high level. At the Asian Games, I especially felt the support of our country. On behalf of all athletes, I express my gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan. We will do our best to sing our anthem at the upcoming Paralympic Games!" he said.


Para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek also said the Asian Games were a great test for Kazakhstan's athletes before the Paralympic Games.

Our success is the result of teamwork, including all the coaches and medical staff. I can confidently say on behalf of all athletes that we will thoroughly prepare for the upcoming Paralympic Games and please our country with new achievements," she said.


During the meeting, Alikhan Smailov presented the winners and medalists of the Asian Para Games, as well as the coaches who trained them with letters of thanks and memorable gifts on behalf of the Head of State. The Paralympic Judo Federation of Kazakhstan also received a letter of thanks from the President.
 

10.11.2023, 11:31 33536

Kazakhstan visa-free regime with China comes into force

The agreement on visa-free regime between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of China entered into force on November 10, 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

As per the agreement, Kazakh and Chinese nationals can stay in both countries up to 30 days from the date of crossing the state border and for a total of 90 days in 180 calendar days without visa for private, business, tourism, healthcare and other purposes.

Travelers have to apply for a visa before their entry into Kazakhstan or China if they are planning a more extended stay.

The agreement does not cover Kazakh travelers’ stay in special administrative regions of Macau and Hong Kong. The Kazakh citizens may visit Hong Kong visa-free for a period of 14 days. In order to visit Macau, they need to apply for a visa.
 

08.11.2023, 19:17 43751

Kazakh President meets with Chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov, Kazinform Agency reports.

Shaimardanov presented the Kazakh President an analysis of the realization of structural and infrastructural reforms in the country’s economy, informed about the implementation of the program for reforming the national statistics and the instruction on transforming the National Statistics Bureau into a digital agency as well as reported on the development of the draft law on the issues of state statistics and data management.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State stressed the importance of the quality consideration of social and economic reforms and tasks to continue the work in this direction.
 

08.11.2023, 14:25 45941

Two U.S. companies may be shortlisted as Kazakhstan’s technology suppliers for NPP construction

Two U.S. companies may be shortlisted as technology suppliers for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said after the session of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Rosatom is one of the potential suppliers. As you know, France’s EDF, as well as South Korean, Chinese companies have submitted their applications. Besides, we additionally review applications from two U.S. companies - General Electric and NuScale, thus, we consider the technologies of installing small modular reactors, he said.

The minister said that final decision on the NPP construction would be taken after the nationwide referendum.

As I said earlier, decisions will be made after the referendum. Questions (for the referendum) will be formed in accordance with the constitutional legislation on the national referendum. We will inform you on the progress in that respect. As part of preparations for the referendum, the Ministry of Energy provided its experts and basic information for the groups leaving for the regions to meet with the population and explain the government’s position on the construction of the NPP in Kazakhstan, the minister added.
 

08.11.2023, 09:07 46316

Kazakhstan to accelerate 5G implementation and connect 2,000 rural schools to Starlink high-speed internet service

The issues of introduction of 5G technology and provision of schools in remote communities with high-speed Internet were discussed at a meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin reported that today in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and regional centers telecom operators have installed more than 800 base stations 5G.

At the same time, for accelerated introduction of the technology it is required to eliminate a number of regulatory barriers that significantly affect the timing of the launch of communication stations. This concerns simplification of equipment installation procedures, harmonization of sanitary rules with international standards, timely provision of land plots, etc.

Alikhan Smailov reminded that on the instructions of the Head of State the work on introduction of 5G network in all cities of republican significance and regional centers should be completed by the end of 2025. In this regard, Prime Minister emphasized the need to promptly eliminate unnecessary administrative barriers and provide the population with high-quality high-speed Internet.

At the meeting it was also noted that in October this year in a test mode 10 rural schools were connected to broadband Internet via Starlink technology of SpaceX company. The speed of data transmission in this network reaches 200 Mbit/s.

In general, thus, it is planned to connect 2000 educational facilities in remote settlements of the republic to high-speed Internet. Delivery and maintenance of the relevant equipment will be carried out as part of this work.

Prime Minister stressed that in parallel with the introduction of modern communication networks it is necessary to pay attention to the development of educational programs for rural schools. In particular, through new digital formats and approaches it is possible to increase the involvement of students and the effectiveness of the educational process as a whole.
 

07.11.2023, 13:10 46141

New harvest to fully meet Kazakhstan needs in bread and flour

Within the framework of the harvesting campaign in Kazakhstan has already collected enough grain to fully meet the needs of the republic in bread and flour. This became known during the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

As reported by Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, the total harvested area of crops in the current year amounted to 24 million hectares, which is 652 thousand more than in 2022. To date, grain harvesting is being completed in all regions of the country. According to regional akimats, 16.9 million hectares (98.7%) have been harvested. With an average yield of 9.7 c/ha, 16.4 million tons of grain in initial weight, including 11.4 million tons of wheat, have been threshed.

In general, despite poor weather conditions, the expected gross grain harvest is 16 million tons. This, taking into account transient residues of 3 million tons is enough to fully provide the country with bread and flour.

At the same time, 4.3 million tons of vegetable crops, 3.5 million tons of potatoes and 1.6 million tons of oilseeds have been harvested in the republic, in particular, 747.5 thousand tons of sunflower have been threshed.

The Minister added that 426,000 tons of discounted diesel fuel at a price of 250 tenge per liter was allocated to agricultural organizations for timely harvesting work. In addition, given the current situation, it was decided to allocate an additional 62.5 thousand tons of discounted diesel fuel for drying grain and oilseeds.

Akims of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov, North Kazakhstan region Gauyez Nurmukhambetov and Deputy Akim of Karaganda region Baurzhan Assanov also told about the results of the harvesting campaign.

Prime Minister emphasized that the current year was very difficult for farmers. Dry and hot summer negatively affected the growth and formation of grain crops. Then, frequent and heavy rainfall further reduced yields and deteriorated the quality of grain.

The weather also hampered the harvest. The harvesting campaign was delayed. Of the wheat that arrived at elevators, about 40% was classified as ungraded. But Kazakhstanis will not be left without bread. Taking into account the carryover from last year, the harvest will be enough to fully satisfy the domestic market," Alikhan Smailov said.


He recalled that domestic farmers were provided with the necessary support from the state. In particular, fair purchase prices were set. Credits and loans were prolonged without penalties. Preferential diesel fuel has been allocated, including for grain drying.

Along with this, measures are taken in terms of fulfillment of obligations to pay subsidies in full. Thus, the first 30 billion tenge has already been allocated for crop subsidies.

In addition, a decision has been made to allocate funds for the implementation of direct purchase of wheat.

I would like to note once again that there should be no problems in the domestic grain market. Stability of availability of flour and bread is ensured through the reserves of "Prodkorporatsiya" and regional stab funds," Prime Minister emphasized.


However, Head of the Government pointed to the need to intensify work on the introduction of modern irrigation technologies. This will reduce water consumption and increase crop yields.

It is required to pay special attention to the cultivation of local varieties adapted to the sharply continental climate of our country. Work on breeding new varieties of wheat is weakly carried out. It is necessary to carry out a complete reset of the agrarian scientific system," he pointed out.


According to Prime Minister, a separate issue is the renewal of agricultural machinery, as the level of its wear affects the pace of sowing and harvesting works.

In this regard, Alikhan Smailov instructed to work out specific proposals for the development of scientific potential of the agro-industrial complex, including domestic breeding of grain crops, as well as additional incentive measures to update the fleet of agricultural machinery.
 

07.11.2023, 12:05 46481

16 new draft laws to be developed by Government of Kazakhstan in 2024

The draft plan of the Cabinet of Ministers' legislative work plan for 2024 was considered at the regular Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskaraev reported that next year it is planned to develop bills aimed at the development of digital technologies, social sphere, intellectual property, innovation, space industry and others. At the same time, two documents - the Digital Code and the bill on endowment funds will be aimed at regulating previously unregulated social relations.

Thus, the Digital Code envisages the creation of a modern legal framework that meets the best international practices and takes into account the needs of the market and the interests of citizens in this area. In turn, the draft law on endowment funds is aimed at the development of education and science in accordance with the requirements of the time and ensuring sustainable financing of universities.

According to the Minister, a number of draft laws are derived from the Concept of Legal Policy until 2030. This includes the improvement of legislation on subsoil use.

At the same time, the development of a draft law on anti-money laundering and terrorism financing follows from the Concept of Financial Monitoring Development for 2022-2026.

In general, the draft plan has been prepared on the basis of instructions of the President, the leadership of the Government, strategic documents, proposals of state bodies and is aimed at solving urgent public problems.

As Prime Minister noted, for the next year the Government provides for the development of 16 draft laws, 8 of which are aimed at the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State. It is also planned to submit 4 independent bills to the Parliament.

Among them I would like to emphasize the draft of the new Digital Code. It will define unified approaches in the field of digitalization taking into account domestic experience and best world practices," Alikhan Smailov said.


In conclusion, he instructed the Government Apparatus to ensure that the draft Plan is submitted to the Head of State for approval.
 

06.11.2023, 15:30 56256

CEC summarizes results of Nov 5 election of akims of districts and regional centers in Kazakhstan

On November 5, Kazakhstan held its first election of akims (governors) of districts and regional centers initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The election was held in a pilot mode in 42 districts and three regional centers, Kazinform News Agency reports.

1,553 election commissions were engaged: 17 regional, three municipal, 42 district and 1,491 territorial election commissions.

125 candidates were included in the ballot papers. Voter turnout made 62.79%.

The average age of the akims elected is 46.7 years.

The electoral campaign was held in accordance with the norms of the county’s election legislation.

8,500 agents, observers and mass media representatives monitored the election on Sunday.
 

03.11.2023, 18:47 75646

Work of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology for 10 months was told at a briefing in the Central Communications Service

Today, 3 November during a briefing at the site of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yelikbaev told about the work done for 10 months of this year, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

Thus, at the end of 10 months a total of 4,060 measures covered by state control were carried out, in 3,333 cases violations were established. According to the results, 104 instructions to eliminate violations were issued, as well as initiated administrative proceedings with the issuance of 274 protocols on administrative offences for a total amount of 200.273 million tenge.

As noted Kuanysh Yelikbayev as a result of the received appeals in 10 regions conducted inspections and identified violations in 43 sellers on compliance of auto chemicals to technical regulations. The total amount of fines totalled 18 million tenge In 18 cases, auto chemicals were Russian-made. 26 orders were issued to ban sales.

The main violations - the labelling indicated the temperature of the beginning of crystallisation, for example, -40, while in fact it was much lower. Accordingly, "antifreeze" would freeze in Kazakhstani frosts and cause damage to motor vehicles and incur financial expenses. Another type of violation is labelling, including in the state language, quality and safety passports.

In July-August in Pavlodar, Akmola, Turkestan, North-Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West-Kazakhstan regions and the city of Shymkent together with the prosecutor's office in respect of 32 entities within our competence carried out verification activities.

The results of the inspections revealed the use of measuring instruments without periodic verification. Thus, the total number of unverified devices is 337 units (scales, thermometers, biochemical analysers, devices for measuring arterial pressure).

At the same time, the General Director of the National Accreditation Centre Yerzhan Karasayev spoke during the briefing, describing the work done to identify illegally issued certificates.

Today in Kazakhstan there are 1693 subjects of accreditation, including 1005 testing laboratories and 76 bodies on confirmation of conformity, or certification.

According to the data of the Single Window on Export-Import Operations of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of 31 October 2023, conformity confirmation bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued more than 91 thousand conformity confirmation documents.

Since the beginning of 2023, 22 accreditation certificates have been withdrawn and 11 suspended, and more than 300 issued product safety documents have been invalidated.

At the end of the briefing, the speakers answered questions from media representatives.
 

