Alikhan Smailov meets with winners and medalists of IV Asian Para Games
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the winners and medalists of the IV Asian Para Games, which were held from October 22 to 28 in Hangzhou, China, primeminister.kz reports.
Kazakhstan was represented by 131 athletes in 14 sports: powerlifting, boccia, athletics, cycling, rowing, judo, sitting volleyball, table tennis, chess, shooting, archery, taekwondo, swimming and canoeing. As a result, the national team won 41 medals, including 8 gold, 12 silver and 21 bronze. Kazakhstan took 11th place in the medal standings among the 44 participating countries.
During the meeting, Alikhan Smailov read out a letter of thanks on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and congratulated Kazakhstan's Paralympians on their high results at the past Games.
Your dedication and unwavering spirit inspire millions of people to overcome any obstacles in life and achieve success. Your triumphant performance has shown the limitless abilities of human beings. For the younger generation, the life of each of you is an example of skill, courage and, of course, perseverance, without which it is impossible to achieve high sports results," the Prime Minister said.
According to Alikhan Smailov, mentors and coaches who supported Paralympians on the way to achievements deserve special gratitude.
All of you fought with a true Olympic attitude to win. Today's success at the Asian Para Games is a serious bid for future Paralympic achievements," he emphasized.
Winners of continental competitions David Degtyarev (powerlifting pair), Nurdaulet Zhumagali and Dias Kenzhebek (swimming pair), Akmaral Nauatbek, Yergali Shamei and Olzhas Orazalyuly (judo pair), Dastan Mukashbekov (athletics) were present at the meeting with the Head of Government.
Asian record holder Nurdaulet Zhumagali noted that performance at such major competitions is always associated with great responsibility.
At trainings we fulfilled all the tasks set. Our preparation was at a high level. At the Asian Games, I especially felt the support of our country. On behalf of all athletes, I express my gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan. We will do our best to sing our anthem at the upcoming Paralympic Games!" he said.
Para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek also said the Asian Games were a great test for Kazakhstan's athletes before the Paralympic Games.
Our success is the result of teamwork, including all the coaches and medical staff. I can confidently say on behalf of all athletes that we will thoroughly prepare for the upcoming Paralympic Games and please our country with new achievements," she said.
During the meeting, Alikhan Smailov presented the winners and medalists of the Asian Para Games, as well as the coaches who trained them with letters of thanks and memorable gifts on behalf of the Head of State. The Paralympic Judo Federation of Kazakhstan also received a letter of thanks from the President.
