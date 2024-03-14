This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Arai Urazova named enlightenment deputy minister of Kazakhstan
relevant news
Over 40 major projects with foreign participation to launch in Kazakhstan in 2024
The Head of State has set a task to increase the volume of the economy to $450bn by 2029. At least $150bn of foreign investment must be attracted during this period. In this regard, every effort should be made to find and attract major investors to our country. Bold and non-standard solutions are needed," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
37 new solid waste treatment plants to be launched in Kazakhstan
As international experience shows, developed countries return secondary raw materials to economic turnover based on the principle of a closed-cycle economy. We continue, in simple terms, to bury rubbish in the ground, or even leave it on the surface. This makes a very unsightly picture around the settlements and does not meet sanitary and environmental standards," Olzhas Bektenov said.
The Ministry and the regions have delayed this work. The main share of enterprises is engaged only in collection of recyclable materials, their pressing and further realisation, as a rule, abroad. There are few enterprises that process waste and produce final products," Head of the Government pointed out.
We need to introduce effective mechanisms of economic incentives for enterprises in the implementation of such projects. In addition, projects on processing and sorting of municipal waste will be financed at a favourable rate of 3% for 15 years through the Industry Development Fund," the Prime Minister announced.
A clear system of waste management will give not only economic and environmental effects, but will also contribute to the opening of enterprises, attract new technologies, create jobs," Olzhas Bektenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Number of documents signed btw Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following Tokayev’s visit to country
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Ramadan greetings
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends solemn event ahead of International Women’s Day
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Raise production redesign bar: Olzhas Bektenov visits the largest backbone enterprises of Pavlodar region
It is necessary to raise the bar of production processing and continue work on technical modernisation of the enterprise taking into account environmental requirements," Prime Minister pointed out.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President Tokayev addresses Kazakhstani Women’s Forum
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
07.03.2024, 19:08Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends solemn event ahead of International Women’s Day 07.03.2024, 15:1344311Kazakh-European Strategic Partnership on CRM and Green Hydrogen Discussed in Brussels 07.03.2024, 17:1144111Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region 07.03.2024, 16:1944026Prospects of Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Kenya discussed in Nairobi 07.03.2024, 18:1343781South Korea is Interested in Deepening Cooperation in the Field of Public Service 14.02.2024, 19:46107101President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Kazakhstan - Qatar Investment Roundtable 15.02.2024, 08:44105451President addressed the Consultative Assembly of the State of Qatar 14.02.2024, 16:5196801President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani 16.02.2024, 09:2691816COVID-19 cases on rise in Almaty 20.02.2024, 20:1091226Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with the President of Serbia