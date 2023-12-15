Complex for production of unique nitrogen-containing fertilizer to be built in Aktau

Tell a friend

Issues of implementation of new investment projects in the chemical and oil and gas chemical industries were discussed by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Executive Chairman of Tecnicas Reunidas Juan Liado, primeminister.kz reports.





During the meeting the Prime Minister noted that Spain is one of the key trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan in the European Union. In particular, trade turnover between the countries last year increased by 42%.





At the same time, special prospects are opened in investment cooperation. In general, since 2005, Spanish companies have invested about $300 million in Kazakhstan. Leading Spanish brands, including Maxam, Inditex, Pronovias and others, are widely represented in the republic.





We welcome the cooperation of Tecnicas Reunidas with KazAzot and KazMunayGas in the development of project documentation for a new ammonia and urea complex in Aktau, as well as polyethylene production in the Atyrau region," Alikhan Smailov said.





He emphasized that the construction of ammonia and urea complex will allow to establish the production of a new product for Kazakhstan - urea. This is a unique nitrogen-containing fertilizer suitable for almost any soil.





Along with this, the construction of a large-scale polyethylene production complex will make a significant contribution to further diversification of Kazakhstan's economy.





Successful realization of such projects with high added value is important for us. For its part, the Government is ready to provide the necessary support for the implementation of investment projects in priority sectors of the economy," the Prime Minister said.





In turn, Juan Liado expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and thanked for the support provided.





We began work on these two very important projects a few months ago. I can assure you that we will look for the best solutions and ensure efficient construction in partnership with local companies. We will do everything we can to achieve success," the executive chairman of Tecnicas Reunidas said.





For reference: Tecnicas Reunidas is a Spanish company specializing in the design and implementation of industrial projects. Over the years, it has designed and managed the construction of over 1,000 industrial plants in more than 60 countries.





In 2020, Tecnicas Reunidas opened an office in Astana. At the same time, in 2002-2004, the company was already involved in engineering works in the oil and gas industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.