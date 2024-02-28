27.02.2024, 17:14 5671
Crucial to analyze national security threats and challenges, Kazakh President
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a sitting of the Security Council to discuss updating the key approaches for the implementation of the National Security Strategy. The Head of State noted the particular importance of the agenda concerning strengthening the economic and military potential of Kazakhstan amid the global geopolitical situation, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Nurlan Baibazarov, representatives of concerned state bodies made reports. The Head of State stressed the need to conduct an objective analysis of key national security threats and challenges in present-day conditions and elaborate measures to prevent them.
The President said the Government and all departments should spotlight the security of the people and state as a priority direction of their activities.
Following the sitting the Security Council made decisions aimed at raising efficiency of the system for the protection of national interests and management of national security risks.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.02.2024, 18:27 3441
Build support system for domestic producers: Olzhas Bektenov on procurement of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Modernisation of Rural Health Care National Project
Tell a friend
The progress of the National Project "Modernisation of Rural Health Care" was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova noted that the national project provides for the construction of 655 new primary health care facilities (health posts, dispensaries, outpatient clinics), modernisation of 32 multi-disciplinary central district hospitals, as well as training of 1,100 health workers for rural health facilities.
To date, the construction of 92 primary health care facilities has been completed, work continues on 7 medical centres, and 556 more facilities are planned to be put into operation by the end of the year. Necessary procedures and processes are underway in other areas of the national project.
As Prime Minister noted, currently there is a delay in the expertise of projects. In addition, in the region of Ulytau and Kostanay region the terms of construction of objects are shifted.
Comments on these issues were made by the Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, as well as Akims of the regions Berik Abdygaliuly and Kumar Aksakalov.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the issue of implementation of the national project "Modernisation of Rural Health Care" has been repeatedly considered in the Government, but there are no real positive results yet.
Last year it was planned to build 309 objects. However, the preparation of documentation was delayed. The Ministry of Health weakened control. Akimats changed the location of facilities, delayed with plots and the start of construction. The issues of design documentation and expertise were delayed. Therefore, the deadlines for the start of construction of medical facilities in rural areas were missed," Prime Minister said.
According to him, last year akimats had to ensure the binding of standard projects to the terrain, but this work has not been completed. In general, for the current year only 239 objects are ready for design documentation, of which only 109 contractors have been identified. For the rest the issue is still open.
Construction work should start as early as March-April. The Ministry of Health delays submitting budget requests for their financing. Akimats are also in no hurry to decide on co-financing. Work on capital repair and reconstruction of multi-disciplinary central district hospitals has not yet started. Nor is equipment for them being purchased. And these procedures take a long time," the head of the Government pointed out.
At the same time, Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the need to attract domestic manufacturers to supply furniture and building materials for the national project. In particular, the fund "Samruk-Kazyna" and its subsidiary organisations should actively purchase domestic goods, services and support Kazakhstan commodity producer.
Only last week the head of the Association of Light Industry Saltanat Abdikarimova criticised the policy on procurement of goods by the fund "Samruk-Kazyna", complained about non-transparency of tenders. I support the opinion of entrepreneurs. We must radically reverse the situation and build a system of support for domestic producers," Prime Minister emphasised.
He added that to improve the situation on the national project it is necessary to significantly intensify the work: to manually accompany each object, starting from the stage of preparation of documentation, financing and up to its timely delivery. It is also important to control the equipment and staffing.
Head of the Government instructed regional akimats together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction to complete a comprehensive non-departmental expertise of projects by 1 April.
The Ministry of Healthcare and akimats to complete construction and commissioning of all facilities this year exactly on time," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2024, 15:58 5276
Approval of Comprehensive Development Plan of Astana Agglomeration for 2024-2028 by Government
Tell a friend
Comprehensive development plan of Astana agglomeration for 2024-2028 years was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov reported that currently the territory of Astana agglomeration includes the city of Astana (the core of the agglomeration) and more than 40 settlements of three districts of Akmola region with the city of Kossy, where 40% of the population of the region.
Overall, over the last 10 years, the number of Astana residents has increased by 46%. According to forecast data, by 2035 this figure will grow to 2.3 million people.
The Astana agglomeration comprehensive development plan envisages the implementation of 329 measures worth 1.13 trillion tenge. They are aimed at developing urban development, modernising social, engineering and transport infrastructure, ensuring environmental sustainability and safety, and preventing emergencies.
Thus, within the framework of territorial development of the agglomeration it is planned to develop a unified urban planning policy, which will allow synchronising the development plans of the capital and Akmola region. It is envisaged to create eco-towns with a total area of more than 940 hectares, on the territory of which residential houses with premises for small businesses will be built.
In order to address the issues of transport and logistics infrastructure of the agglomeration, measures are envisaged to build 6 logistics complexes and a service centre for maintenance of electric locomotives, as well as to subsidise regular suburban routes.
At the same time, over 400 kilometres will be repaired and 300 kilometres of roads and 4 bridges will be built in the settlements of the agglomeration. Construction and reconstruction of 70 kilometres of sewage systems, 500 kilometres of water supply and sewage networks, 800 kilometres of power transmission lines, 3 boiler houses, etc. are also planned.
To develop the food belt and attract investment, 25 food production facilities, 12 enterprises for the production of industrial goods will be built and an industrial zone with a total area of 300 hectares will be created in Arshalyn district.
Akim of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov made a report on preparations for the construction of 7 fire stations around the capital. Akim of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek informed about plans to solve the problems of suburban public transport. Having heard the reports, Prime Minister pointed out the importance of active cooperation between the capital and the region for coordinated implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the main problems of agglomeration are a sharp increase in population in the suburbs and daily pendulum migration to the capital and back.
This significantly increases the load on the entire infrastructure of Astana, its ecology and safety. People move to live closer to the capital. This is a natural process. However, such migration affects the labour market, contributes to the growth of unemployment in the region. Therefore, there is a lot of work to be done to solve these problems," Prime Minister said.
According to him, the presented Comprehensive Plan will be the main programme document in this direction. At the same time Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that suburban villages have many problems of their own. This concerns the issues of water supply, water disposal, stable electricity supply and road condition.
I believe that the implementation of the plan should solve these pressing issues. Moreover, we need to open permanent jobs in the suburbs. Astana as the core of the agglomeration creates prerequisites for sustainable development of the adjacent territories. This will help to smooth out the existing imbalance between the living standards in the capital and neighbouring settlements," he said.
Head of the Government added that in the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan we need appropriate conditions for attracting investments. This will help to create a unified complex of transport and communication, trade and logistics, engineering, utilities and social infrastructure. Thus a supporting framework of the agglomeration will be formed.
It is also necessary to give economic specificity to each of the 45 rural settlements. Then self-sufficiency of both villages and Astana in the necessary products of livestock, crop production, construction industry and other spheres will be achieved," Olzhas Bektenov said.
As Prime Minister noted, responsible and quality implementation of all planned activities will increase the efficiency of economic development of the capital and its suburbs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2024, 13:32 5076
Head of State decrees reshuffle of judiciary staff
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint a number of judges at courts countrywide, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Ainur Beiseuova, Zhanar Duissekova, Nurgul Zhanabergenkyzy and Aigul Sarmayeva were appointed the judges of the Astana-based interdistrict civil courts in accordance with the presidential decree.
Marat Turganbayev will lead the Astana-based specialized interdistrict administrative offenses court, while Zhanar Yeshpanova will head the Astana interdistrict juvenile court.
Yeskendir Amanzholov, Dosbol Anuarbekov and Samat Sembayev will serve as judges at the Astana interdistrict criminal court.
The President also designated new judges at courts in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as all regions across the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.02.2024, 17:46 8926
Gennady Golovkin named new president of Kazakh National Olympic Committee
Images | instagram/gggboxing
Tell a friend
World-renowned Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin has become a new president of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today, February 26, participants of the session of the General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan voted unanimously for Gennady Golovkin to helm the organization, the post previously held by businessman Timur Kulibayev. Additionally, the session elected new members of the Executive Committee and other NOC offices.
Gennady Golovkin is widely regarded as one of the most decorated boxers of our time. Throughout his career he claimed all amateur and professional boxing titles one could think of. Gennady Golovkin, or Triple G, has gained popularity for his impeccable tactics, spectacular fights, unique winning streak and a myriad of achievements.
Hailing from Karaganda, as a child Gennady Golovkin was fond of football and wasn’t into boxing at all. Although, as a teenager he watched Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s fights together with his father and brothers.
He played football for a junior football team in his city. But, somehow his elder brothers persuaded him to try boxing and the rest is history.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 21:41 24581
Head of State inks law limiting cell phone use by schoolchildren
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of education, mentorship and security of children", Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
For instance, the newly endorsed law limits cell phone use by schoolchildren.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 15:04 28846
Olzhas Bektenov checks CHPP modernisation pace and familiarises himself with solving problems with water shortages in West Kazakhstan region
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to West Kazakhstan region visited a number of facilities of the communal and energy sector of Uralsk, where he got acquainted with the pace of modernisation of infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.
During the trip Head of the Government visited the water supply and sewage enterprise "Batys Su Arnasy", which has been operating since 1961. The main source of drinking water supply in Uralsk is the Zhaiyk River and underground sources. The Prime Minister was reported that in 2023 the construction of 6 water intake wells was completed. However, the existing water treatment facility has a high level of wear and tear.
Olzhas Bektenov drew the attention of the region's leadership to the incoming complaints from residents about the shortage of drinking water, especially in the summer, and instructed to complete the development of design and construction plans for the reconstruction of the water treatment plant to increase its capacity to 50 thousand cubic metres per day by the end of the year. The government will provide the necessary assistance.
Separately, a number of instructions were given to accelerate the modernisation of water supply networks (wear and tear of 60.5%), sewage (wear and tear of 61.3%), as well as the reconstruction of sewage pumping stations.
In addition, Prime Minister familiarised himself with the current situation at the enterprise for production of electricity and heat energy JSC "Zhaiykteploenergo", which is in the red risk zone. During the visit Olzhas Bektenov inspected the main control room, turbine room and boiler room.
To date, the company has completed the repair of three boiler units (№ 2, 4, 9) and turbine, also repaired 16.5 kilometres of heating networks. In addition, the development of a project for the phased replacement of three power boilers and turbine №3 has been started. These measures are aimed at increasing the reliability of the entire plant.
As the Head of State noted, ensuring uninterrupted operation of all life-support systems of settlements is one of the basic functions of the Government and akimats. The depreciation of CHPPs in the republic reaches 66 per cent, and in Uralsk it reaches 86 per cent. As soon as the design and estimate documentation is ready, the Akimat should make a corresponding application. We will consider and gradually decide," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Head of the Government was also reported on the ongoing work to increase the production of marketable gas and the progress of gasification of the region.
In addition, taking into account the ongoing heating season Prime Minister instructed the leadership of the region to keep under special control the provision of uninterrupted operation of all life-support systems of settlements.
For reference: The average depreciation of CHPPs in the Republic of Kazakhstan has reached 66%. Within the framework of implementation of the Head of State's instructions to reduce wear and tear on 19 CHPPs, which are in the red zone, overhaul of 28 boilers and 16 turbines is being implemented. A total of 10 power units, 55 boilers and 45 turbines are planned to be repaired at the country's heat sources in 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 14:46 24401
President receives Chairperson of Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairperson of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
She reported to the President on the activity of the supreme constitutional control body.
According to Elvira Azimova, more than 5,000 requests have been submitted to the Constitutional Court since 2023, 99% of which were citizens’ appeals. Most of these appeals related to judicial acts, legitimacy of actions of officials and judges, the types and conditions of criminal punishment, observance of human rights during criminal proceedings, and protection of rights in labour and administrative-legal relations.
The main approach of all states, where the constitutional court operates, is not to limit citizens’ access to constitutional justice and eliminate financial barriers. In this view, in December 2023, the Head of State signed the Law prescribing reduction of state duty for appealing the Constitutional Court to zero rate.
Last year, the Constitutional Court revised 558 legal norms, following which 29 regulatory-legal acts were recommended to be amended. The Constitutional Court recommended to revise some norms of the Criminal Procedure Code, Tax Code and a number of laws. The Government and authorized agencies fulfilled more than 16% of the recommendations.The President highlighted that the results of the Constitutional Court’s work in 2023 proves that it’s establishment and activity meet the demand of the society and state on ensuring supremacy of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and protection of human and civil rights and freedoms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2024, 20:50 23741
Kazakh Head of State holds meeting with QazaqGaz chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Zharkeshov briefed the Kazakh President about the outcomes of the work of the national company for 2023 as well as familiarized him with the plans for the upcoming period.
He spoke about the realization of the large-scale infrastructure projects, new directions of Kashagan gas processing, as well as attraction of investments in the gas sector to the tune of 12 billion US dollars.
Zharkeshov said the major gas pipelines worth 400 billion tenge that are of social and economic importance to the region’s development have been built and put into service.
As for the gasification work, the QazaqGaz chairman said that gas has been connected to 112 settlements in 11 regions, so providing access of 213 thousand people to gas. Last year, the company subsidized gas prices in the domestic market for 175 billion tenge.
The President was also informed about the commissioning of the new gas field Anabai as well as the works to develop the gas resource base. The measures taken allowed to increase the gas supplies to the domestic market by 19%.
During the meeting, President Tokayev gave instructions aimed at comprehensive development of the gas sector, including stable gas supplies to the domestic market, expansion of resource base, addressing the systemic problems of the sector as well as improving its investment attractiveness.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
28.02.2024, 09:23Kazakhstan Took Part in the High-level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament 21.02.2024, 10:24Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan36106Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan 21.02.2024, 09:2233766Kazakhstan and Algeria Held Second Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries 21.02.2024, 08:15Costly but safe. Head of MES lists potentially dangerous areas needing to be addressed in advance before floods33581Costly but safe. Head of MES lists potentially dangerous areas needing to be addressed in advance before floods 23.02.2024, 16:0432156Kazakhstan and Turkey: New horizons for cooperation in copper wire production 22.02.2024, 15:4831011Implementation of Kazakhstan-EU Social Projects by Expert Center SOCIEUX+ Discussed in Brussels 01.02.2024, 17:3093646Heads of government of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss current issues of bilateral co-op 29.01.2024, 20:4693241Kazakhstan fixes running date for Astana International Forum 02.02.2024, 16:14Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation92556Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation 02.02.2024, 08:0592036Heads of Government of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks in Almaty 09.02.2024, 19:5284856Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport