Crucial to analyze national security threats and challenges, Kazakh President

Comprehensive development plan of Astana agglomeration for 2024-2028 years was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov reported that currently the territory of Astana agglomeration includes the city of Astana (the core of the agglomeration) and more than 40 settlements of three districts of Akmola region with the city of Kossy, where 40% of the population of the region.





Overall, over the last 10 years, the number of Astana residents has increased by 46%. According to forecast data, by 2035 this figure will grow to 2.3 million people.





The Astana agglomeration comprehensive development plan envisages the implementation of 329 measures worth 1.13 trillion tenge. They are aimed at developing urban development, modernising social, engineering and transport infrastructure, ensuring environmental sustainability and safety, and preventing emergencies.





Thus, within the framework of territorial development of the agglomeration it is planned to develop a unified urban planning policy, which will allow synchronising the development plans of the capital and Akmola region. It is envisaged to create eco-towns with a total area of more than 940 hectares, on the territory of which residential houses with premises for small businesses will be built.





In order to address the issues of transport and logistics infrastructure of the agglomeration, measures are envisaged to build 6 logistics complexes and a service centre for maintenance of electric locomotives, as well as to subsidise regular suburban routes.





At the same time, over 400 kilometres will be repaired and 300 kilometres of roads and 4 bridges will be built in the settlements of the agglomeration. Construction and reconstruction of 70 kilometres of sewage systems, 500 kilometres of water supply and sewage networks, 800 kilometres of power transmission lines, 3 boiler houses, etc. are also planned.





To develop the food belt and attract investment, 25 food production facilities, 12 enterprises for the production of industrial goods will be built and an industrial zone with a total area of 300 hectares will be created in Arshalyn district.





Akim of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov made a report on preparations for the construction of 7 fire stations around the capital. Akim of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek informed about plans to solve the problems of suburban public transport. Having heard the reports, Prime Minister pointed out the importance of active cooperation between the capital and the region for coordinated implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.





Olzhas Bektenov noted that the main problems of agglomeration are a sharp increase in population in the suburbs and daily pendulum migration to the capital and back.





This significantly increases the load on the entire infrastructure of Astana, its ecology and safety. People move to live closer to the capital. This is a natural process. However, such migration affects the labour market, contributes to the growth of unemployment in the region. Therefore, there is a lot of work to be done to solve these problems," Prime Minister said.





According to him, the presented Comprehensive Plan will be the main programme document in this direction. At the same time Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that suburban villages have many problems of their own. This concerns the issues of water supply, water disposal, stable electricity supply and road condition.





I believe that the implementation of the plan should solve these pressing issues. Moreover, we need to open permanent jobs in the suburbs. Astana as the core of the agglomeration creates prerequisites for sustainable development of the adjacent territories. This will help to smooth out the existing imbalance between the living standards in the capital and neighbouring settlements," he said.





Head of the Government added that in the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan we need appropriate conditions for attracting investments. This will help to create a unified complex of transport and communication, trade and logistics, engineering, utilities and social infrastructure. Thus a supporting framework of the agglomeration will be formed.





It is also necessary to give economic specificity to each of the 45 rural settlements. Then self-sufficiency of both villages and Astana in the necessary products of livestock, crop production, construction industry and other spheres will be achieved," Olzhas Bektenov said.





As Prime Minister noted, responsible and quality implementation of all planned activities will increase the efficiency of economic development of the capital and its suburbs.