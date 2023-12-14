Deputies of Parliament discussed environmental problems with the public of East Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament Maulin Ashimbaev in Ust-Kamenogorsk held the third meeting of the Parliamentary Commission for monitoring the implementation of national goals and objectives in the field of sustainable development, and also met with deputies of maslikhats and the public of the East Kazakhstan region. The meeting participants discussed issues of ensuring environmental safety, in particular, considering the problem of air pollution in the region, as well as ways to strengthen interaction between the Senate and maslikhats as part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, press service of the Senate reports.





Noting the relevance of the agenda of the meeting of the Parliamentary Commission, its Chairman Maulen Ashimbaev emphasized that ensuring environmental safety is directly related to several of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals. At the same time, Kazakhstan’s SDG rating for air pollution remains low, despite the country’s current legislation, as well as measures to reduce emissions and transition to modern environmentally friendly technologies.





The parliamentary commission was created on behalf of the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokaev. Its key goals are to promote the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the country, as well as monitor work in this direction, develop proposals and new initiatives. The current, third meeting is devoted to the topic of air pollution. We know that this issue is relevant for the East Kazakhstan region. Therefore, it was decided to hold a visiting meeting in this region in order to discuss existing issues on the spot with residents of the region, experts and specialists", - the Speaker of the Senate noted in his speech.





According to Maulin Ashimbaev, the existing system of standards is outdated and does not provide a realistic assessment of air quality in the country. In this regard, there is an urgent need to reform the system of standards and make changes to national legislation. The Chairman of the Commission also pointed out the lack of coordination of the work being carried out with the Sustainable Development Goals, and the importance of applying international experience in solving current issues.





Reports and legislative initiatives for the effective implementation of sustainable development policy in the coming years were also made by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev, Akim of the region Yermek Kusherbayev, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agrarian Issues, Environmental Management and Rural Development Ali Bektayev, Vice Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor Aizhan Esmagambetova, Permanent Representative of the Development Program of the United Nations in Kazakhstan Katarzhina Vaviernia, a number of deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament and others.





On the same day, the senators met with maslikhat deputies and representatives of the region’s public. The Chairman of the Senate discussed current issues and prospects for the development of the region with residents of the region, focusing on the historical decision of the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on restructuring the region, which should contribute to the development of the region.





Particular attention during the meetings was paid to the key tasks of the transition to a new economic model initiated by the Head of State, as well as building effective interaction between the Senate and the regions in legislative work.





In his Address, the Head of State outlined specific mechanisms for the transition to a new model of economic policy. All proposed measures are aimed at structural changes in the economy and a real improvement in the quality of life of citizens. Comprehensive measures will be implemented aimed at developing the manufacturing industry and the agricultural sector based on new modern innovative technologies. In such a large-scale work, the experience and opinions of maslikhat deputies are very important", - emphasized Maulen Ashimbaev and spoke about the work of the Council for Interaction with Maslikhats and the "Onir" deputy group, operating in the Senate and aimed at promoting joint resolution of regional problems.





Deputies of Parliament also met with workers of the "Kazzinc" enterprises, as well as the Ust-Kamenogorsk Thermal Power Plant. After getting acquainted with the activities of the companies and the working conditions of their employees, the senators discussed during the meetings issues of technological and environmental modernization of enterprises in the mining sector, protecting the interests of national business, the importance of rational use of water resources and other pressing issues.





Parliamentarians also got acquainted with the activities of the Ust-Kamenogorsk center for the provision of special social services.