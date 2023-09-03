01.09.2023, 18:04 13741
Four Kazakh ministers, including Ecology Minister, relieved of their duties
Tell a friend
Four ministers of Kazakhstan were relieved of their duties, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to relieve Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev, Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali, Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov, and Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenov of their duties.
As earlier reported, a fire broke out in the territory of the Batpayev forestry in Abai region on June 8 killing 14 foresters. Wildfires burnt some 60,000 ha.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
01.09.2023, 15:50 12656
We must rely on our own resources - President on energy security
As for energy security, the President says, that the country must rely on its own resources, as far as it is possible
Tell a friend
Energy security is another issue raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at today’s joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.
The series of accidents which occurred at heat and power stations last winter revealed the problem of infrastructure wear-and-tear. The old infrastructure directly impacts both on social wellbeing of the citizens and on paces of industrialization. It is evident that it is impossible to implement a new economic model without modernization of infrastructure. The Government’s new plan on infrastructure development should outline all the problems of this sector and determine the ways of tackling the situation," said the President.
As for energy security, the President says, that the country must rely on its own resources, as far as it is possible. The electric energy sector plays a key role here. New energy capacities (at least 14GW) will be commissioned in the nearest five years, he noted.
The reconstruction of the new unit of the Ekibastuz GRES-1 will be completed this year. All eight units will operate at the station. The project on expansion of GRES-2 is under implementation, while the project on construction of GRES-3 is to be launched," said Tokayev.
He added that the implementation of RES projects will be continued.
In general, Kazakhstan must not import electricity and be dependent on other countries. What is happening now is unacceptable from the viewpoint of security of the state. Of course, the implementation of RES projects will be continued. Special attention should be given to hydroelectric power stations," he stressed.
Energy, heat and water supply are a single technologically interrelated system. New decisions are required," he noted.
Besides, according to the President a new tariff setting methodology is needed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 14:34 12751
Kazakhstan to build Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry
Tell a friend
Problems of water accessibility and water resources quality remain an urgent challenge, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
By 2040 Kazakhstan may face water shortage of 12-15 billion cubic meters due to population and economic growth. Kazakhstan depends on resources of the transboundary water sources. The Eurasia’s rivers and lakes are common reserves called to unite nations and economies.
It is crucial to come to understanding and mutually profitable consensus with the neighbors and friends on this issue. To this end well-coordinated water policy and settlement of transboundary water use issues remain priority tasks of the Government, Kazinform quotes the Head of State as saying.
The President said the National Hydrogeological Service is to be built in Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the whole water management system of Kazakhstan, including the key companies such as Kazvodkhoz, Nura group water supply system will be reformed.
Water is a limited resource. It is a guarantee of farmers’ survival. All the violations in this sphere will be severely suppressed and fined. Water resources are no less important for our country than oil, gas or metals. An independent department should deal with the effective development of the water management system. To this end the Head of State assigned to establish the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 14:03 13841
Kazakh President urges to stiffen child abuse punishment
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Head of State addressing the joint session of the Parliament's both Chambers said each child in Kazakhstan should feel happy and safe, Kazinform reports.
People’s interest and need underlie the economic development strategy of Kazakhstan, it should be human-centered to the utmost. It is necessary to steer clear from the raw materials-based country.
Annually Kazakhstan records more than 400,000 births. By the yearend the country’s population will reach 20 million people. The country’s life expectancy also grows, last year it made 74 years old. Kazakhstan is considered as one of the young countries in the world with the average age of the population of 32 years old. The third of the country’s population accounts for youth.
The Head of State tasked to turn current demographic trends to the competitive edge.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demanded to stiffen child abuse penalties children should have happy and safe childhood. Besides, it is crucial to pay attention to safety measures for, children’s clothes and food.
The Head of State charged to strengthen psychological support service at educational facilities, hotline, and develop an efficient program to help victims of abuse and bullying.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 12:02 14006
Kazakhstan to hold nationwide referendum on nuclear power plant construction - President
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At today’s joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about nuclear energy development in the country, Kazinform reports.
Nuclear energy development has turned into the economic and political issue of particular importance. On the one hand, being the world’s largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan needs to develop its own nuclear generation. Some experts stand for building NPP with small reactors. On the other hand, some people and experts express concerns over safety of NPPs," the President noted.
According to him, it is quite natural with the consideration of the tragic heritage of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.
We need to continue public hearings and discussions on this issue. In 2019, in my election platform, I promised that the decisions regarding the most important strategic problems would be taken via referendums. The construction of the NPP or rejecting this idea is the issue of particular importance impacting the future of our country. Therefore, I propose to hold a nationwide referendum on this issue," he stressed, adding that the dates of the referendum would be determined later.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.08.2023, 20:49 20881
Kazakhstan harvests grain crops in area of 3.9mln ha so far
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has harvested grain and leguminous crops in the area of 3.9 million hectares so far, which is 22.3% of the planned volume, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan.
According to the latest data, 3.6 million tons of grain have been threshed with a yield of 10.2 c/ha.
Oil crops have been collected in an area of around 63.1 thousand ha with the average yield of 7.1 c/ha.
Kazakhstan has so far harvested 613,2 thousand tons of potato and around 1.8 million tons of vegetables.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.08.2023, 19:23 21071
National Fund for Children: 6.7 million children to use accumulated funds for education or purchase of housing
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke about the implementation of a number of significant measures in the economy, public sector and social sphere in the framework of implementation of the messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During his speech at the enlarged meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party, he noted that in order to strengthen the saving function of the National Fund, new rules were introduced to limit the withdrawal of transfers and the growth of budget expenditures.
This is especially relevant in connection with the implementation of the initiative of the Head of State "National Fund for Children" from January 1, 2024. This project will cover 6.7 million children, who will be able to use the accumulated funds upon reaching the age of 18 for education or purchase of housing," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, over the past 4 years, 4.7 trillion tenge has been redirected to priority tasks due to the revision and optimization of budget expenditures. In addition, due to improvement of tax and customs administration and digitalization for the same period, the republican budget received additional more than 2 trillion tenge.
Prime Minister reminded that this year the law on bankruptcy of individuals has worked.
To date, more than 10 thousand citizens have used the procedure of extrajudicial bankruptcy. This has allowed to reduce their debt burden," he said.
Head of the Government emphasized that in order to strengthen the work on the return of illegally acquired assets to the state, the relevant law has been adopted. At the same time, as a result of the work of the Commission on Demonopolization, blocks of shares and participatory interests in 16 companies, 7 buildings, 160 railway tracks and facilities, as well as funds have been returned to state ownership.
In general, the measures taken to counteract the shadow economy allowed to reduce it from 27% to 19% of GDP over the past 4 years," Alikhan Smailov said.
The Prime Minister said that in order to form a new investment cycle, the Concept of Investment Policy until 2026 is being implemented.
Under investment contracts, companies working in priority sectors receive exemption from taxes and customs duties, full grants.
In order to attract large investors, it is possible to conclude an Investment Agreement with the provision of any of the existing state support measures on individual terms. At the same time, counter obligations for the investor are established.
The possibility of concluding an Agreement on Investment Obligations, which guarantees the stability of tax legislation, has also been introduced.
In order to attract additional investment in the oil and gas sector, fiscal incentives for the conclusion of an Improved Model Contract have been introduced from 2023.
As part of the work on the re-location of a number of foreign enterprises in Kazakhstan to date 35 large foreign companies have moved to the country, further work is being done in this direction.
Thanks to the measures taken in 2022 attracted a record for 10 years of foreign direct investment in the amount of $ 28 billion. In general, for 2019-2022, investments in fixed capital increased by 35% and amounted to 15.1 trillion tenge," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister emphasized that despite the consequences of the pandemic and difficult geopolitical conditions, thanks to the measures taken, the country's economy is showing strong growth. In particular, at the end of 7 months of this year it amounted to 4.8%. Positive dynamics is noted in all major sectors.
This year GDP per capita has grown to 13.3 thousand dollars, and foreign trade turnover has increased to 140 billion dollars. The country's international reserves today amount to almost 95 billion dollars.
The instructions of the Head of State, voiced in previous messages, have been generally fulfilled. The realization of systemic, long-term instructions continues. In general, a large-scale systemic work aimed at improving the welfare of the population has been carried out. The Government together with the Parliament will continue to work on realization of the set tasks," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.08.2023, 17:24 21336
8 million hectares of unused agricultural land returned to government ownership
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke about the ongoing work on the development of agriculture and industry in the framework of implementation of the Addresses of the Head of State, primeminister.kz reports.
Speaking at the enlarged meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party, the Prime Minister emphasized that the Government was taking systematic measures of state support for agriculture. In particular, the volume of subsidies to the industry has increased to 430 billion tenge.
The annual volume of preferential lending for spring field and harvesting works, as well as forward purchase through Food Corporation has been increased by 2 times. For 2019-2022, the inflow of investments in the industry increased by 72% to 850 billion tenge with the creation of 25 thousand new jobs.
This year, 290 projects worth about 540 billion tenge with the creation of 6.6 thousand new jobs are being implemented in the sphere of agro-industrial complex. Since the beginning of 2022, 8 million hectares of unused agricultural land have been withdrawn," Alikhan Smailov said.
A large-scale work aimed at increasing incomes of rural population under the Auyl Amanaty special program has been launched. 1 trillion tenge will be allocated for these purposes, including 100 billion tenge this year. This will create more than 350 thousand jobs, which will have a positive effect on increasing the incomes of more than 1 million rural residents. To date, 5.3 thousand microcredits worth 29 billion tenge have been issued, at the expense of which more than 4.5 thousand new jobs have been created.
As noted by the head of the Government, the new law "On Industrial Policy" allowed to achieve sustainable development of the manufacturing industry. Thus, in recent years, the average growth of the industry is 4.5%, generating almost 1/5 of all budget revenues by the end of 2022.
A mechanism was introduced to provide raw materials to the manufacturing industry and 25 agreements were signed to provide primary aluminum and copper raw materials to processors. This allowed to increase the volume of aluminum processing by 38% and copper processing by 49%.
The Industrial Development Fund established in 2020 financed manufacturing industry projects worth 221 billion tenge. In order to promote industrial cooperation, 110 long-term contracts with domestic manufacturers for a total amount of more than 100 billion tenge have been concluded since 2021," the Prime Minister said.
He added that a total of 586 projects totaling more than 4.6 trillion tenge were put into operation in the manufacturing industry in 2019-2022, and 51 thousand new jobs were created. As a result, the share of processing in the industry increased from 40% to 45.2% during this period.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.08.2023, 12:43 17176
President Tokayev to deliver state-of-the-nation address
Images | akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his traditional state-of-the-nation address on September 1 at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament’s chambers, Kazinform cites the Akorda’s press service.
Attending the session will be deputies of both Majilis and Senate, heads of government agencies, members of the Ulttyq Qurutai (National Council), Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy and others.
The live broadcast of the state-of-the-nation address is scheduled to start on republican TV channels, official www.akorda.kz website, and Aqorda social networks at 11:00 am Astana time.
The live updates of the state-of-the-nation address will be available via Aqorda Telegram Channel.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
28.08.2023, 17:29Senator Aigul Kapbarova called for an increase in state grants 28.08.2023, 14:31Senator Asem Rakhmetova: We want to find out what worries our countrymen and help in solving these problems39816Senator Asem Rakhmetova: We want to find out what worries our countrymen and help in solving these problems 28.08.2023, 19:4530471Tokayev holds meeting with NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev 28.08.2023, 12:3830341Kazakh Parliament chambers to convene this week 29.08.2023, 16:10People of Kazakhstan rightfully proud of your victories: Alikhan Smailov meets with World Summer Universiade medalists30211People of Kazakhstan rightfully proud of your victories: Alikhan Smailov meets with World Summer Universiade medalists 15.08.2023, 17:45AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan111196AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan 16.08.2023, 08:28108191Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8% 16.08.2023, 09:32108081Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan 16.08.2023, 10:38107951China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods 14.08.2023, 17:41107866Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1%