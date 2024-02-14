13.02.2024, 08:56 5221
Fundamentally change situation: Olzhas Bektenov orders to simplify and speed up state procurement procedures
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov instructed to radically simplify and accelerate public procurement and procurement of quasi-public sector with an increase in the share of domestic goods, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government emphasized that the current procedures often lead to deliberate delaying of public procurement processes, resulting in slowing down the implementation of new projects and the development of the economy as a whole.
Here we need to go boldly, as the current procurement system slows down everything. A whole illegal business has emerged around the procedure for appealing tenders. We must fundamentally change the situation so that we do not return to this issue again," Olzhas Bektenov said at the meeting in the Government.
At the same time, he emphasized the need to significantly increase the share of domestic goods in procurement through appropriate incentive mechanisms. This includes support for new industries that have not yet been established in Kazakhstan.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed government agencies to work with experts and the business community as soon as possible to develop the necessary measures and include them in the legislative amendments, which are under consideration in Parliament.
During the discussion, the Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Raimbek Batalov supported the voiced approaches and confirmed the readiness to actively work together with the ministries for their implementation.
The meeting also addressed the issues of launching a unified digital platform of public administration "QazTech" and reforming the housing policy.
12.02.2024, 23:03
Pavlodar region attracted 965bln tenge worth of investments - governor
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov to hear a report on the socioeconomic development of the region over the past year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President was told that following the results of last year the region saw positive dynamics in all basic macroeconomic indicators, except for agriculture. The region has attracted a total of 965 billion tenge worth of investments, that is 26% more than in 2022.
The region also saw a 31% increase in passenger transportation, a 13% increase in machine building and a 8% increase in construction.
The Head of State was informed about the reconstruction of over 73 kilometers of heat supply network, 10 boiler units at Ekibastuz TPP among other things.
According to governor Baikhanov, commissioning of three state-of-the-art schools in rural areas of the region allowed to tackle the problem with troubled schools. Moreover, 54 educational organizations were fully modernized across the region.
President Tokayev was filled in on the construction of 30 brand-new health facilities as part of the national project "Modernization of rural healthcare" in to upcoming years.
As part of the gradual modernization of public transport in the region 130 new buses were added to its public transport fleet. Up to 722 km of motorways were repaired.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave governor Baikhanov a number of specific instructions on further socioeconomic development of the region.
12.02.2024, 19:57
New Mayor of Zhanaozen appointed
Images | Mangistau region's akimat
Zhansseit Kainarbayev has been appointed the Mayor of Zhanaozen. Governor of Mangistau region introduced his candidacy to the local maslikhat, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Zhansseit Kainarbayev is a graduate of the Sh.Yessenov Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering with a diploma in Mining Engineering and Economy.
From 2015 to 2016, he headed the Tupkaragan department for utilities, passenger transport and automobile roads.
From 2016 to 2022, he was deputy governor of the Tupkaragan district of Mangistau region.
Since 2022, he was Deputy Mayor of Zhanaozen.
The deputies of the maslikhat backed Zhansseit Kainarbayev’s candidacy for the city mayor’s post.
09.02.2024, 15:18
Work pace to be high and demand to be tough: Olzhas Bektenov outlines key tasks for Government
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced at an expanded Government session on February 7, primeminister.kz reports.
Having heard the ministers of the financial and economic block, the Prime Minister stressed that budget expenditures should be clearly prioritized with a focus on obtaining full economic return, and unproductive expenditures should be completely excluded.
The Ministry of Finance within 10 days to audit the republican budget and within a month all local budgets for a significant reduction of expenditures that are not of primary importance. No one should waste money," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Prime Minister also pointed out the need to practically rewrite the draft Tax Code anew, changing its philosophy.
Opinions of the expert and business community should be taken into account. The Tax Code should stimulate business activity, motivate to enlarge business, and not vice versa," he instructed.
As noted by Olzhas Bektenov, the preparation of the document should provide for full digitalization of administration and bring order to the issue of granting tax exemptions.
In general, Prime Minister emphasized that it is necessary to create conditions under which it would be profitable for business to work on the principle of "growth", without fear of fiscal costs and administrative burdens.
Having outlined a number of specific tasks to give a new impetus to industrial development, Prime Minister instructed First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar to hold negotiations with the owners of all major industrial enterprises, primarily in the extractive industries, within 10 days.
They should present specific plans for the creation in the near future of new production facilities of high conversion," Olzhas Bektenov pointed out.
At the same time, he emphasized that domestic industrial giants should dramatically increase purchases of Kazakhstan's goods, works and services. Appropriate agreements will be concluded with them.
Discussing the problematic issues of the construction industry, Prime Minister pointed out the importance of widespread use of products of domestic manufacturers.
All estimates should include Kazakhstani building materials and other items. Also conduct an audit of the estimate documentation for overestimation of the cost of materials and works. It is no secret that estimates are inflated. It is necessary to restore order," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
In addition, the head of the Government emphasized the importance of reliable power supply to industrial enterprises. On the instructions of the President this year it is necessary to introduce more than 700 MW of additional generation. Olzhas Bektenov noted that in case of non-fulfillment of the task, appropriate conclusions would follow.
With regard to the provision of water resources, Prime Minister instructed the relevant ministry to prepare a set of measures for rational water consumption in sectors of the economy, as well as to work out a campaign to introduce a culture of water use.
Regarding the construction of plants for processing solid domestic waste, Prime Minister demanded to develop proposals for attracting private investment within a month.
Proposals are concrete projects with potential investors and terms of implementation, not just a general vision," he emphasized.
Turning to the issues of the social block, Olzhas Bektenov first of all drew attention to the need to reform the health insurance system.
I believe that the health insurance system requires serious reformatting. It is unacceptable to increase its financing with such inefficient spending of funds, write-offs. The industry requires full digitalization and transparency," Prime Minister said.
During the meeting Head of the Government gave specific instructions on digital transformation, development of transport and agricultural industries, implementation of national projects "Comfortable School" and "Modernization of rural health care", as well as reforming mechanisms of social support of citizens, public procurement and public-private partnership.
We will be a Government of decisive action. We have been given enough authority to effectively increase the growth rate, to actively carry out diversification of the economy, to attract investment, to solve all the tasks at hand," Olzhas Bektenov said.
According to him, it is necessary to move away from stereotypes, completely eradicating formalism and red tape.
Ministers should be independent, promptly solve sectoral issues at their level. Everyone needs to understand that the pace of work will be high, and the demand will be tough," the Prime Minister concluded.
08.02.2024, 16:20
Priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the CSTO are aimed at the development of the Organization - Senator Lukin
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Senate Deputy Andrei Lukin took part in the III meeting of the Chairmen of the Committees on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, press service of the Senate reports.
Since January 1, 2024, Kazakhstan has been chairing the CSTO. At a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in November last year in Minsk, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the priorities of the Kazakh presidency. During today's meeting, Senator Lukin spoke about these priorities in more detail.
Kazakhstan plans to maintain established cooperation with the United Nations and deepen cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Special attention will be paid to the development of practical cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of consequences of natural and man-made emergencies. We consider it important to step up joint efforts in the fight against illegal arms trafficking and organized transnational crime. In general, the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship are aimed at further progressive development of the CSTO," the deputy said.
In addition, Andrei Lukin familiarized his colleagues with the schedule of the main events of the CSTO during the presidency of Kazakhstan.
08.02.2024, 12:39
Kazakh Agriculture Vice Minister relieved of his duties
Abilkhaiyr Tamabek is relieved of his duties as the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Government’s press service.
He was born in Zhambyl region. Graduated from the International Business Academy, National Louis University and Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President. Member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve.
On April 25, 2022, took the post of the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.
07.02.2024, 21:36
President Tokayev Sets Ambitious Economic Agenda for Kazakhstan
Images | Akorda
Today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an extended government meeting to review Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development in 2023 and to set the agenda for the upcoming period. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, government members, governors and mayors, as well as heads of central government agencies and national companies, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Speaking about future targets for Kazakhstan’s economy, President Tokayev said: "We have succeeded in maintaining the positive trajectory of the country’s development. Nevertheless, this should not lead to complacency. There is a need for a new impetus in the Government’s activities. It has a clear goal to increase the economy to $450 billion by 2029. To achieve this, the country’s GDP must grow by at least 6% annually."
President Tokayev outlined key tasks and priorities for the nation. These include systemic measures to liberalise the economy, which will help to move away from extensive state interference. He stated: "This principle is applicable across all sectors of the economy. Uncontrolled monopolies, unequal access to resources, and unfair competition practices must be addressed promptly." Effective privatisation is central to this strategy. Enhancing the country's industrial development was also stressed, with a call for significant refinement of breakthrough projects. As noted by Tokayev, "these industries should change the structure of the economy, create a solid industrial framework and points of technological growth."
Strengthening Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics capabilities is also a priority, including major road repairs and the renovation of railroad cars. "We have a strategic task to make Kazakhstan a full-fledged transport and logistics centre and a transit hub of Eurasia," the President emphasised.
Furthermore, the Head of State stressed that "it is necessary to radically increase the effectiveness of budget and tax policies." As a result, the development of a new Tax Code must balance investor-friendly conditions with adequate budget revenues.
President Tokayev outlined the need for reforms in public procurement, public-private partnerships, and construction industry regulation. He stated: "We must significantly boost the inflow of both foreign and domestic investments. This is a crucial task for the newly established Investment Headquarters. The Centre is tasked with forming a comprehensive ecosystem to attract investments, intensifying the efforts of development institutions, establishing coherent interactions between foreign missions, the centre, and the regions, and fostering effective dialogue with the business community." He added: "Investors should be provided with a full range of support on a ‘one-stop-shop’ principle."
The Head of State also commented on the issue of corruption, stating: "One of the factors holding back the development of the construction sector, and the economy as a whole, is corruption. There have been positive developments in this area. However, we need to continue working in this direction, including by introducing digital technologies."
The agro-industrial sector is set to see significant changes, with plans to double agriculture financing and transition from raw material production to processing agricultural products. Tokayev also proposed a nationwide campaign to introduce water-saving technologies and a culture of responsible water consumption, addressing the current issue of "haphazard water usage."
Furthermore, the President pointed to the need to modernise the utility and energy sector. He stated: "The government must prioritise the completion of modernising 19 heat sources in the red risk zone within this year. Additionally, it is imperative to commission more than 700 megawatts of additional generation capacity."
Digitalisation of the economy, including the widespread use of AI technologies, is also on the agenda. "The country is starting to create a high-performance supercomputer that will be available not only to scientists, but also to various companies operating in our market," President Tokayev informed.
In the social sphere, the Kazakh leader stressed that a complete overhaul of social assistance structures and mechanisms is required. This reform aims to improve the effectiveness and targeting of social assistance. Commenting on the healthcare sector, the President stated: "The government must exert strict oversight over the operation of the health insurance system, ensuring it is both simple and straightforward."
07.02.2024, 14:59
Necessary to improve housing construction quality, President Tokayev
The Head of State specified one of the headwinds faced by the construction sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Corruption remains one of the factors that hinder the development of the construction sector, and the country’s economy at large. The Head of State had previously stressed the need for an uncompromising struggle against corruption which led to positive developments. It is necessary to move on, in particular, to introduce digital technologies. Several information systems are working in the construction sector. It is essential to provide complete transparency and monitor the proper use of the funds. It is crucial since withdrawal lowers the quality of housebuilding and requires extra-budgetary funds.
The Head of State assigned the Anti-Corruption Agency, Government, and National Bank to scale up the development of digital currency projects, including in the construction sector.
The Head of State underscored the need to raise housing construction quality since people’s safety is a top priority.
07.02.2024, 12:43
President urges Kazakh Government to radically rethink the way of work
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev insisted Wednesday members of the newly shaped Government and local and regional authorities should radically rethink the way they work, Kazinform News Agency reports.
While addressing the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev stressed Kazakhstani authorities should upend the way they work, focus on results and remove bureaucratic bottlenecks.
The Head of State claimed the Government and akimats have all necessary tools to solve the tasks sets. However, most of the time they don't use them to the full extent and that slows down the pace of reforms. That is unacceptable, Tokayev emphasized.
He added that only through gradual and dynamic liberalization of its economy Kazakhstan can propel to a brand new level of development.
