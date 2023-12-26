This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Government to support agricultural processing projects on priority basis
relevant news
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan discusses expansion of bilateral cooperation with Qatar State Ambassador
These events give a significant impetus to the expansion of our trade and economic ties. It should be said that last year the volume of Qatari investments in our economy increased 3 times. And for 10 months the volume of trade turnover has also increased almost 3 times. Nevertheless, it is clear that there is still potential for increasing trade and investment cooperation. We are interested in expanding the opportunities that we have. It is gratifying to note that now there are prospects for joint implementation of a number of projects in the agro-industrial complex," Prime Minister said.
Kazakhstan has the necessary conditions to develop business. We, on our part, are ready to provide the necessary support," Alikhan Smailov assured.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Natural gas production starts in Kazakhstan at Rozhkovskoye field
Rozhkovskoye" will become a source of additional volumes of natural gas. The raw materials extracted from the field will be processed at the facilities of Zhaikmunai Company. The development is carried out in partnership with foreign partners, which has already allowed us to apply their experience in preparing and implementing the necessary design solutions," Alikhan Smailov said.
They will collectively give an increase in production of more than 2 billion cubic meters per year. Together with international companies 12 more promising exploration projects are being worked out, as well as projects for additional exploration of existing fields," Prime Minister emphasized.
The Head of State has set a task to bring the volume of marketable gas production to 30 billion cubic meters by 2030. In this regard, new gas processing plants will be built at the fields "Kashagan" and "Karachaganak", as well as in the city of Zhanaozen," Alikhan Smailov noted.
In May, we launched the Aksai Yuzhny field, in early December - the Eastern Urikhtau field. We are completing the current year with the commissioning of the Rozhkovskoye field. The project will have a positive impact on further socio-economic development of West Kazakhstan region. The share of local content in works and services amounted to at least 74%," he noted.
Our companies found the right ways to work together effectively. This allowed us to unlock the potential of this field. There is still a lot of work to be done. We are very pleased to enter this new stage together with our Kazakh and Chinese partners, knowing that we can rely on their professionalism," Vice President of MOL Group said.
Our company has the necessary knowledge and experience to develop such fields with the highest standards of industrial safety and environmental protection. This will be the main priority in carrying out the work," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons
Over the past five years, the volume of transit container transportation has grown 3.2 times. Existing transit corridors are being expanded and new ones are being opened. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, North-South and Southern corridors have become particularly relevant," Alikhan Smailov said.
All this will have a positive impact on the economy of not only Abay region, but also the whole country. The implementation of the Bakhty - Ayagoz project will also accelerate the integration of Kazakhstan's railway network into the world transport system," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Goods coming from Abay region, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions and others will pass through this branch line. The construction of a double-track line is a guarantee that it will be at once with sufficient capacity. In general, it will be an additional inflow of transit cargo and an impetus to the development of our neighboring territories," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State met with business reps
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 900,000 Kazakhstanis get employed since Jan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan renews uranium exports record
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Significant water shortage predicted in Kazakhstan by 2030
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Payments to special waste management companies to resume from 2024 - Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources
Of the remaining 204 districts and cities the work on development of Programs is not carried out in West Kazakhstan, Mangystau region, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. I ask to instruct akims to work on activation of development of Programs taking into account recommendations of the Ministry, and in order to approve quality documents it is proposed to extend the term of approval of Programs till July 1, 2024. I would like to note that akimats have the necessary competence and basis for the organization of safe waste management, in particular, on the provision of land plots, infrastructure, development of measures and economic instruments, provision of preferences to business entities, conclusion of public-private partnership agreements," the speaker said.
To implement the above measures, it is necessary to develop the relevant infrastructure and involve business entities in this sphere. Taking into account international experience, a mechanism of preferential financing has been developed, the interest rate is 3%, the term of the loan is from 3 to 15 years through JSC "Industry Development Fund". The total amount of allocated funds for projects is about 200 billion tenge for 3 years. The relevant draft resolution of the Government is at the final stage of coordination with government agencies," the country's chief ecologist said.
Also, from 2024, payments to special waste management companies are resumed. The Order on approval of the procedure for making payments has been adopted. The draft Government Decree on approval of the amount of cash payments is agreed with state agencies and submitted to the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for approval," the Minister of Ecology assured.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
26.12.2023, 16:27Miss Nicaragua wins 2023 Miss Universe pageant 26.12.2023, 16:341201Santa Claus Parade in Almaty 21.12.2023, 11:0161836Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons 21.12.2023, 10:0160801Head of State met with business reps 20.12.2023, 12:1060321Significant water shortage predicted in Kazakhstan by 2030 20.12.2023, 13:2260051Kazakhstan renews uranium exports record 20.12.2023, 16:2360051Over 900,000 Kazakhstanis get employed since Jan 28.11.2023, 10:27161541Kazakhstan took part in the Second Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW 28.11.2023, 11:11155381Alikhan Smailov suggests expanding Kazakhstan-China Industrialization Projects List 28.11.2023, 15:31154876Kazakh, Togolese leaders hold extended talks in Astana 27.11.2023, 21:33143726Kazakh President receives Vice Premier of the State Council of China 29.11.2023, 18:52142921Kazakhstan votes in favor UNGA resolution calling on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders