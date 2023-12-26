Government to support agricultural processing projects on priority basis

Tell a friend

As of December 15 of this year, 4388 out of 5543 identified illegal dumps were eliminated, the indicator improved from 50% to 80%. However, some akimats have not done their work at the proper level. Such data was announced by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





According to him, the Municipal Waste Management Program in the districts and cities of the republic is approved only in Aktobe and Satpayev, as well as Sandyktau district of Akmola region. At the same time, the Program of Satpayev city does not comply with the recommendations developed by the Ministry. The requirements for the completeness of analyzing the current situation of the sector and developing measures to solve problems, as well as providing them with financial resources are not met.





Of the remaining 204 districts and cities the work on development of Programs is not carried out in West Kazakhstan, Mangystau region, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. I ask to instruct akims to work on activation of development of Programs taking into account recommendations of the Ministry, and in order to approve quality documents it is proposed to extend the term of approval of Programs till July 1, 2024. I would like to note that akimats have the necessary competence and basis for the organization of safe waste management, in particular, on the provision of land plots, infrastructure, development of measures and economic instruments, provision of preferences to business entities, conclusion of public-private partnership agreements," the speaker said.





Regarding the assignment to launch plants for waste utilization and recycling taking into account international experience, the department has studied the experience in the field of waste management of such countries as Turkey, Spain, Germany, Sweden, some states of the USA, Norway, Canada, Korea and Japan. The international practice highlights such basic measures for effective waste management as remuneration for the delivery of secondary raw materials, differentiated tariffication for waste removal services and administrative responsibility.





To implement the above measures, it is necessary to develop the relevant infrastructure and involve business entities in this sphere. Taking into account international experience, a mechanism of preferential financing has been developed, the interest rate is 3%, the term of the loan is from 3 to 15 years through JSC "Industry Development Fund". The total amount of allocated funds for projects is about 200 billion tenge for 3 years. The relevant draft resolution of the Government is at the final stage of coordination with government agencies," the country's chief ecologist said.





Yerlan Nysanbayev also noted that together with akimats a pool of projects is being formed. Today there are 11 projects worth about 60 billion tenge. The selection takes into account the needs of the regions and compliance of the projects with the Communal Waste Management Programs.





Also, from 2024, payments to special waste management companies are resumed. The Order on approval of the procedure for making payments has been adopted. The draft Government Decree on approval of the amount of cash payments is agreed with state agencies and submitted to the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for approval," the Minister of Ecology assured.





The order of the Ministry of Education approved the Action Plan of environmental education and upbringing for 2023-2029, which includes comprehensive measures for environmental education of students at all levels of education. The implementation of the order regarding the development and introduction of the issues of waste management culture into the curricula from kindergarten to university will continue within the framework of this Plan.





In addition, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses have been developed to increase fines for throwing garbage outside the designated places. For example, for individuals from 50 Minimum calculated indexes to 100 Minimum calculated indexes, and for small businesses or non-profit organizations from 100 Minimum calculated indexes to 200 Minimum calculated indexes.





These amendments to the CAO are provided within the framework of the draft Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the development of the capital and cities of republican importance", which has now passed a public hearing and on these amendments is analyzing the regulatory impact.