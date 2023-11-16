Head of State appoints commanders of "South" and "East" regional troops

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reached agreement on supplying water to irrigated land in Zhambyl region, Kazinform Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.





Following the meeting, attended by the Kazakh water resources and irrigation minister, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, the decision was made to carry out measures to resume supply of water via the Tuite channel in the Talas River.





The relevant instructions were given by the Commission on the use of water management of interstate structures in Shu and Talas Rivers during the meeting of Kazakh water resources and irrigation minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Kyrgyz agriculture minister Askarbek Dzhanybekov.





The Kazakh minister noted the importance of expanding the number of interstate water management structures to improve water supply to the country. The Kazakh side suggests to include Akmolda, Karataki, and Tomentamga channels with facilities in the Kurkureusu River, Kolos and Kozh channels with structures on the Talas River.





As you know, this year the agrarians of Zhambyl region faced the shortage of irrigation water in the basis of Shu and Talas Rivers. Therefore, it is necessary for us to prevent a recurrence of such a situation and timely organize proper work to plan the next vegetation period in the basis of Shu and Talas Rivers together with our Kyrgyz partners, said the Kazakh minister.





The Commission on the use of water management of interstate structures in Shu and Talas Rivers is to next convene on December 14 in Almaty.





Earlier at the meeting with his colleagues from the Central Asian countries in Uzbekistan, Nurzhigitov reached agreement on supply of 11.1 cubic meters of water to Turkestan and Kyzylorda region before April 1, of which 1.6 billion cubic meters of water to the Aral Sea.