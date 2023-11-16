This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State appoints commanders of "South" and "East" regional troops
relevant news
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water supply to Zhambyl region
President Tokayev meets with Supreme Court Chairman Asslambek Mergaliyev
New gas pipeline from Aktobe region to Kostanay to be built in Kazakhstan
Large volumes of gas will be required for realization of the project on production of hot-briquetted iron - raw material for steel industry. Meanwhile, having the necessary raw material base and qualified personnel, we should strive to establish the production of higher redistribution - final products that meet international quality and environmental standards," Roman Sklyar said.
Kazakhstan to celebrate 30 years since establishment of its national currency
Alikhan Smailov meets with winners and medalists of IV Asian Para Games
Your dedication and unwavering spirit inspire millions of people to overcome any obstacles in life and achieve success. Your triumphant performance has shown the limitless abilities of human beings. For the younger generation, the life of each of you is an example of skill, courage and, of course, perseverance, without which it is impossible to achieve high sports results," the Prime Minister said.
All of you fought with a true Olympic attitude to win. Today's success at the Asian Para Games is a serious bid for future Paralympic achievements," he emphasized.
At trainings we fulfilled all the tasks set. Our preparation was at a high level. At the Asian Games, I especially felt the support of our country. On behalf of all athletes, I express my gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan. We will do our best to sing our anthem at the upcoming Paralympic Games!" he said.
Our success is the result of teamwork, including all the coaches and medical staff. I can confidently say on behalf of all athletes that we will thoroughly prepare for the upcoming Paralympic Games and please our country with new achievements," she said.
Kazakhstan visa-free regime with China comes into force
Kazakh President meets with Chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov
Two U.S. companies may be shortlisted as Kazakhstan’s technology suppliers for NPP construction
Most viewed
