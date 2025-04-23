Head of State calls for speedy construction of airport at Kenderli resort area

Images | Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged an accelerated construction of an airport at Kenderli resort area Friday, as the President is paying a working visit to Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





According to a report by transport minister Marat Karabayev, 24 infrastructure projects worth 1.9 trillion tenge are under way in Mangistau region.





Karabayev said that cargo transport via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route surged 62% to 4.5 million tons in 2024.





The route handled 358 container trains and 27,000 trucks, with 3.2 million tons transported for export. By 2028, it is expected to raise this figure to up to 10 million tons, he said.





The Kazakh minister added: "A container hub is under construction in Aktau, as the city seeks to boost its throughput capacity from 140,000 to 240,000 TEU".





Upon the Head of State’s instruction, construction of a new airport with an hourly passenger flow of 150 people is under way near the Kenderli resort area. The airport is set to run regular flights from Kenderli to Almaty and Astana





Major road projects connecting the country’s center and west as well as Beineu and Saksaulskiy are slated for implementation. These projects are expected to result in route optimization, especially reducing the distance between Astana and Aktau by 800km and Khorgos and Aktau by 900km.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged an accelerated construction of an airport at Kenderli resort area, citing Mangistau region’s huge potential to turn Kazakhstan into a transport and logistics hub of Eurasia.