Head of State calls for speedy construction of airport at Kenderli resort area
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged an accelerated construction of an airport at Kenderli resort area Friday, as the President is paying a working visit to Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to a report by transport minister Marat Karabayev, 24 infrastructure projects worth 1.9 trillion tenge are under way in Mangistau region.
Karabayev said that cargo transport via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route surged 62% to 4.5 million tons in 2024.
The route handled 358 container trains and 27,000 trucks, with 3.2 million tons transported for export. By 2028, it is expected to raise this figure to up to 10 million tons, he said.
The Kazakh minister added: "A container hub is under construction in Aktau, as the city seeks to boost its throughput capacity from 140,000 to 240,000 TEU".
Upon the Head of State’s instruction, construction of a new airport with an hourly passenger flow of 150 people is under way near the Kenderli resort area. The airport is set to run regular flights from Kenderli to Almaty and Astana
Major road projects connecting the country’s center and west as well as Beineu and Saksaulskiy are slated for implementation. These projects are expected to result in route optimization, especially reducing the distance between Astana and Aktau by 800km and Khorgos and Aktau by 900km.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged an accelerated construction of an airport at Kenderli resort area, citing Mangistau region’s huge potential to turn Kazakhstan into a transport and logistics hub of Eurasia.
Over 1 mln trees to be planted in Kazakh capital, mayor
The Head of State got familiarized with the Astana landscaping and infrastructure development plans, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek revealed over 1 million trees will be planted in the city this year.
The works will be carried out in the historical streets, the President’s Park, the River Yessil bank, the Mynzhyldyk Alley, the Triathlon Park, the Greenline Boulevard, the Syganak, Shamshi Kaldayakov, and Goethe streets, etc.
The mayor noted that the reconstruction of the Qazaqstan sports complex will start.
President urges concrete action to address water scarcity in Mangistau
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government and Samruk Kazyna Fund to take concrete action to reduce water scarcity in Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Speaking at a meeting on social and economic development of Mangistau region Friday, President Tokayev said that access to drinking water is among acute challenges facing the region amid growing population pressures.
The Head of State said: "Three cities and 59 rural settlements have water supply schedules in spite of the centralized water supply. Water scarcity is 23,000 cubic meters per day".
Six desalination plants are under construction, with Kenderli project is expected to provide access to drinking water in Zhanaozen city, Tenge, Kyzylsai, Rakhat and Kenderli rural districts. President Tokayev pointed out the importance of completing all works on schedule in May.
The President also pointed to the potential use of groundwater deposit Kokzhide in Aktobe region or construction of a water pipeline from Kokzhide, Aishuakskoye and Severo-Aishuakskoye deposits to supply water to settlements in Mangistau and Atyrau regions.
A pipeline stretching nearly 1,400km could supply 170,000 cubic meters of water per day, ensuring access to quality drinking water to 1.2 million people, said Tokayev.
Aktau city’s water networks are 77% obsolete, leading to water loss rates of 16%, added the President.
President Tokayev also supported the initiative led by farmers residing in remote areas of drilling water wells, which, according to estimates, will require 100 million tenge.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tok
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls on youth to receive quality education
The Head of State surveyed the Technopark at the Yessenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.
The Technopark is equipped with modern infrastructure to support entrepreneurs, students, and pupils in developing projects and startups.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with libraries and workshops to get skills in electronics, robotics, laser cutting, wood and metalworking, graphic art, 3D design, and sewing.
The President also surveyed the IT specialists' training area and a laboratory for the development of digital and telecommunications competencies.
During the meeting with the students, the Head of State called on the youth to strive to get quality education for future success.
As stated before, President Tokayev arrives in Mangistau region for a working visit.
Kazakhstan to launch 9 RES projects in 2025
A 50MW wind farm has already been commissioned in February by Giperboreya LLP in Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Last year, 153 RES facilities generated 7.58 billion kW of electricity, which constitutes 6.43% of the country’s total electricity production.
In 2024, the country commissioned eight RES projects with a total capacity of 163.35MW: a 20MW solar power plant in Zhambyl region, two17.9MW hydro power plants in Almaty and Zhetysu regions, five wind farms with a capacity of 125.45MW in Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau and Mangistau regions," Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office on April 17.
According to him, another nine RES projects with a total capacity of 455.5MW will start operating countrywide by the end of the year.
To ensure renewable energy sector’s development, Kazakhstan today also needs gas generation, he emphasized.
For this reason, a fair amount of projects are being implemented in this field now. The 240MW Kyzylorda TPP, the 1000MW Turkestan PGU power plant, two Almaty stations with a total installed capacity of almost 1100 MW, are being converted to gas," Yessimkhanov added.
Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University
The 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy opened fire at Florida State University with his mother’s former service weapon, killing two people and wounding at least six others, investigators said, Al Jazeera reports.
The attack on Friday occurred at approximately 11:50am Eastern Time (15:50 GMT) outside of the Tallahassee school’s student union.
The university swiftly issued an active shooter alert, with Florida State’s alert system announcing that law enforcement had "neutralised the threat" soon after.
Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower said that the two people killed, who were not immediately identified, were not students at the school.
Five other people were being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where the attacker was also being treated after being taken into custody, he said.
Speaking from the Oval Office, United States President Donald Trump said that he had been "fully briefed."
It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place," Trump said.
He quickly pivoted to voicing support for gun ownership, saying, "These things are terrible, but the gun doesn’t do the shooting. The people do."
Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil later identified the suspect as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a sheriff’s deputy within his own department.
He said Ikner used his mother’s former service weapon in the attack, adding the attacker had been a longstanding member of the sheriff’s office’s youth advisory council and engaged in a number of training programmes with the office.
We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across the state and across this nation," McNeil said.
Police said Ikner is believed to be a student at the university, but a motive for the attack was not immediately known. Ikner invoked his right to silence upon being arrested, authorities said.
School shootings are relatively common within the US, and Thursday’s shooting was not the first attack at the university.
In 2014, three people were shot just outside and inside the entrance of Strozier Library in the middle of the university campus.
Officers who arrived within two minutes of the first call shot and killed the gunman, a 31-year-old man.
Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday congratulated Dmitry Ostankovich and Rasul Akhmetov, as they assume the posts of deputy chairmen of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting cast a spotlight to the important role played by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in the state policy aimed at ensuring public consent and national unity.
President Tokayev was briefed about the preparations for the upcoming 34th session of the Assembly as well as events set to take place as it marks 30 years.
The Head of State highlighted the importance of greater involvement of the Assembly’s all ethnocultural associations and public organizations in holding these events.
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions to foster inter-ethnic cooperation.
President Tokayev awards Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan Dostyk Order
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended congratulations to Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan and all Orthodox Christians on Easter set to be celebrated this Sunday, April 20, Akorda reports.
During a meeting on Thursday, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the key role the Orthodox Church plays in promoting traditional and family values, upbringing the younger generation and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the country.
President Tokayev awarded the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 1st Degree, to Metropolitan Alexander, honoring the latter’s 15-year service in Kazakhstan and contribution to strengthening peace and accord.
Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs
Large-scale maintenance works were carried out across the country, including repairs on 10 power units, 55 boilers, and 45 turbines last year. All works were completed in line with the approved schedule, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The repair works allowed to reduce the average wear level of heat sources from 65% to 61%, which has positively impacted the reliability of energy supply," said Kazakh Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov at a briefing at the Central Communications Service.
Additionally, the ministry reported a 9.7% decrease in technical disruptions over the year-from 2,026 to 1,829 cases compared to 2023.
To strengthen energy security and system stability, 771 MW of new capacity was commissioned in 2024. This included the restoration of Unit No. 1 (500 MW) at Ekibastuz GRES-1, replacement of Turbine No. 6 (65 MW) at Atyrau TPP, and modernization of boiler No. 8 at Zhezkazgan TPP, adding 43 MW in total. Additionally, renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 163.35 MW were commissioned," told Sungat Yessimkhanov.
The Ministry of Energy introduced several measures to prepare for the heating season and boost energy reliability. These included adjustments to the electricity price caps, an increase in tariffs, and approval of an annual limit for return on investments.
As a result, funding for repair work in 2024 rose to 327 billion tenge, which is 44% more than in the previous year. This enabled energy enterprises to successfully get through the heating season.
To prepare for the next heating period, the Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, and 39 turbines at the country's thermal power plants. 3 power units, 12 boilers, and 4 turbines are being repaired now.
