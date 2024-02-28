This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State decrees reshuffle of judiciary staff
Build support system for domestic producers: Olzhas Bektenov on procurement of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Modernisation of Rural Health Care National Project
Last year it was planned to build 309 objects. However, the preparation of documentation was delayed. The Ministry of Health weakened control. Akimats changed the location of facilities, delayed with plots and the start of construction. The issues of design documentation and expertise were delayed. Therefore, the deadlines for the start of construction of medical facilities in rural areas were missed," Prime Minister said.
Construction work should start as early as March-April. The Ministry of Health delays submitting budget requests for their financing. Akimats are also in no hurry to decide on co-financing. Work on capital repair and reconstruction of multi-disciplinary central district hospitals has not yet started. Nor is equipment for them being purchased. And these procedures take a long time," the head of the Government pointed out.
Only last week the head of the Association of Light Industry Saltanat Abdikarimova criticised the policy on procurement of goods by the fund "Samruk-Kazyna", complained about non-transparency of tenders. I support the opinion of entrepreneurs. We must radically reverse the situation and build a system of support for domestic producers," Prime Minister emphasised.
The Ministry of Healthcare and akimats to complete construction and commissioning of all facilities this year exactly on time," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
Crucial to analyze national security threats and challenges, Kazakh President
Approval of Comprehensive Development Plan of Astana Agglomeration for 2024-2028 by Government
This significantly increases the load on the entire infrastructure of Astana, its ecology and safety. People move to live closer to the capital. This is a natural process. However, such migration affects the labour market, contributes to the growth of unemployment in the region. Therefore, there is a lot of work to be done to solve these problems," Prime Minister said.
I believe that the implementation of the plan should solve these pressing issues. Moreover, we need to open permanent jobs in the suburbs. Astana as the core of the agglomeration creates prerequisites for sustainable development of the adjacent territories. This will help to smooth out the existing imbalance between the living standards in the capital and neighbouring settlements," he said.
It is also necessary to give economic specificity to each of the 45 rural settlements. Then self-sufficiency of both villages and Astana in the necessary products of livestock, crop production, construction industry and other spheres will be achieved," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Gennady Golovkin named new president of Kazakh National Olympic Committee
Head of State inks law limiting cell phone use by schoolchildren
Olzhas Bektenov checks CHPP modernisation pace and familiarises himself with solving problems with water shortages in West Kazakhstan region
As the Head of State noted, ensuring uninterrupted operation of all life-support systems of settlements is one of the basic functions of the Government and akimats. The depreciation of CHPPs in the republic reaches 66 per cent, and in Uralsk it reaches 86 per cent. As soon as the design and estimate documentation is ready, the Akimat should make a corresponding application. We will consider and gradually decide," Olzhas Bektenov said.
President receives Chairperson of Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova
Kazakh Head of State holds meeting with QazaqGaz chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov
