President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans KlugePresident receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
27.10.2023, 17:49 7751
Head of State examines culture and sports facilities in Zhetysu
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the village of Kalpe, Karatalskiy district, Zhetysu region, where he visited the House of Culture, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh Head of State examined the sports complex in the village of Kalpe as well.
Tokayev also visited the newly built indoor ice rink Jetysu Аrena in Taldykorgan city, where had a talk with athletes. The facility with investments of around 900 million tenge was built at the expense of the individual entrepreneur and unveiled on the Day of Republic. According to entrepreneur Mukhametzhan Serikuly, the residents of the village can do winter sports such as short track, hockey and figure skating. There are also all conditions to do paralympic sledge hockey at the complex.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the entrepreneur for his work for the benefit of the country.
In the talk with athletes, the President pointed out that the state will further provide support in the sphere and welcomed the active engagement of the youth in sport.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.10.2023, 21:57 12961
Tourism needs to become priority area in Zhetysu region - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work ongoing to develop Zhetysu region’s tourism in Kerbulakskiy district, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to deputy governor of Zhetysu region Rustam Ali, the region has observed growth in the main indicators in the tourism sector. In the past three years, the number of tourists visiting the region has doubled and the volume of services in the sphere has risen to KZT16bn.
A number of infrastructure projects is under implementation to give impetus to the development of the sector in the region.
During the visit, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out the importance of active provision and improvement of engineering and communal networks of tourist and recreational zones as well as increase the region’s tourist potential.
Tourism needs to become a priority area of the region’s economy. Large numbers of tourists are to positively contribute to the development of the region. The region’s potential in the tourism sphere is huge, said the Kazakh President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.10.2023, 14:18 24816
Alikhan Smailov: Health of citizens remains one of main priorities for Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke at the opening of the 73rd session of the WHO European Regional Committee, which will be held in Astana until October 26, primeminister.kz reports.
Kazakhstan is the first among Central Asian countries to hold the ERC session on its territory. It is attended by WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge, health ministers, vice-ministers and medical experts from 54 countries.
Within the framework of the two-day session, the participants will discuss topical issues in the field of health care, including achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, fight against infectious and non-communicable diseases and others.
In his speech, Alikhan Smailov noted that the health of citizens is one of the main priorities for Kazakhstan. Thus, since independence, significant progress has been made in ensuring universal coverage of residents with medical services, and social health insurance has been introduced.
We are conducting targeted work on disease prevention and promotion of a healthy lifestyle in society," he said.
Prime Minister emphasized that an extensive infrastructure of primary health care has been created in the republic. In each region there are centers of best practices with the family principle of service. In general, financing of primary health care today is 56% of the total amount.
Last year, the Government of Kazakhstan approved the national project "Modernization of Rural Health Care". Within the framework of this project 655 new primary care facilities will be introduced and 32 district hospitals will be modernized to provide medical services to residents of rural and remote settlements.
Alikhan Smailov also added that a centralized ambulance service and conditions for the development of medical aviation have been created in the republic.
In addition to investments in infrastructure, we must remember that providing medical care requires high qualification and dedication from medical workers. Therefore, we strive to create decent working conditions for them. In this regard, the salaries of doctors are annually increased by 30%, and the salaries of middle medical workers by 20%," Prime Minister said.
According to him, the Government pays great attention to the digitalization of the industry, integration and standardization of all information systems. For example, it is planned to introduce electronic health passports so that every citizen has full access to relevant information.
In addition, Alikhan Smailov noted that a new National Scientific Oncology Center with proton therapy will be opened next year.
Our goals for the future are ambitious. We intend to further strengthen our health care system," he emphasized.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister outlined Kazakhstan's openness to discussions and recommendations in terms of the development of the medical sphere.
We are ready to share our experience and put forward ideas that will determine the development of health care systems in our region," Alikhan Smailov summarized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.10.2023, 13:14 24991
President congratulates nation on Republic Day
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the nation on the country’s major holiday - the Republic Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This is the day of revival of our centuries-long statehood, dating back to the period of Turkic khaganates, Golden Horde and Kazakh Khanate," the Head of State said ahead of the awards ceremony in Akorda.
According to him, on this day the idea of freedom sought by Alash leaders turned into reality.
33 years ago, historical justice triumphed with the adoption of the Declaration on State Sovereignty. This important document opened the way for Independent Kazakhstan," he stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.10.2023, 14:52 30676
President participated in the plenary session of the International Conference on Primary Health Care
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the plenary session of the International Conference on Primary Health Care (PHC) celebrating the 45th anniversary of Alma-Ata and 5th anniversary of Astana Declarations on PHC, Presidential press service reports.
Welcoming the conference participants, the Head of State noted the special significance of the Alma-Ata and Astana Declarations in improving the international health care system and primary health care.
45 years ago, the historic Alma-Ata Declaration was adopted, providing the basis for a socially just primary healthcare model. This Declaration became the Magna Carta of global healthcare and has inspired many countries to improve people's health by recognizing it as a fundamental human right. The Alma-Ata Declaration also played a pivotal role in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates as well as increasing life expectancy in many countries. By now, many states have built national healthcare systems driven at their core by primary healthcare. This was reconfirmed five years ago in the Astana Declaration," the President noted.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised, the primary health care system plays a crucial role in the early identification of pandemics and in responding to unforeseen challenges. Therefore, it is necessary to take into consideration all possible risks and keep the health care system in constant readiness. According to him, public healthcare organizations have shown resilience and an ability to adapt quickly. The Head of State expressed gratitude to all medical workers for their contribution to humanity’s fight against COVID.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed about the measures being implemented to develop the healthcare system in our country.
The entire child population of the country is covered by preventive medical examinations. There are youth health centers in almost every major settlement. Moreover, every year, about 3 million adults undergo screenings and professional examinations. To provide village residents with equal opportunities to receive medical services, we have been carrying out large scale reforms. Since 2018, the number of primary care village clinics has grown threefold. Digital technologies such as telemedicine and remote monitoring are being introduced. These technologies open up more possibilities for increased primary healthcare accessibility," underscored Head of State.
In conclusion, the President proposed, with the support of WHO, to create a Coalition of countries on primary healthcare. This association will make it possible to promote the principles of prevention and health care as well as to elaborate joint recommendations for the development of primary healthcare.
The Head of State also noted that he has high hopes for young people in the further development of primary health care and the health care system in general. The President stressed that during his meetings with young people he always emphasises the importance of sports activities, as well as encourages them to be hardworking and purposeful.
The plenary session of the conference was also addressed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, Head of the Global PHC Unit of the Office of Health System Partnerships at the University of Toronto Katherine Rouleau.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.10.2023, 09:31 30841
Solve problematic issues promptly and manually - Alikhan Smailov on launching investment projects in regions
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The issue of attracting investment in the manufacturing industry was considered at the Investment headquarters chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Ilyas Ospanov, for the past 9 months in the fixed capital of the manufacturing industry attracted 1 trillion and 27 billion tenge of investment, which is 6.4% less than in the same period last year. The planned indicator until the end of the year is 2.1 trillion tenge.
In terms of sectors, growth is noted in light industry - 2.5 times to 11.3 billion tenge, furniture production 4.5 times to 14 billion, as well as rubber and plastic products 1.6 times to 81.4 billion. At the same time, positive dynamics in fixed capital investment is observed among companies producing paper products, beverages and food products.
In general, this year it is planned to launch 170 projects for an investment of 1 trillion tenge. The largest of them are enterprises for the production of household appliances and special coke, as well as an enrichment plant for sludge processing. To date, 65 projects worth 200 billion tenge have already been commissioned.
At the same time, the regions have postponed the implementation of a number of investment projects planned to be launched by 2027 to later years. This is due to the limitation of investors' equity capital, infrastructure, lack of or delayed delivery of equipment, as well as land issues.
The Prime Minister pointed out that the Ministry of Industry and Construction should carry out more active coordination work in this direction.
Just by approving the roadmap all the issues cannot be solved. We need to monitor how these projects are implemented, what problems are not solved on the ground, and on our part to help akims. Do you approve the road map and think that you have solved all the problems? This is just bureaucracy! We cannot say that the issues have been solved until investment projects are implemented and there is no result," Alikhan Smailov said.
Turning to the regions, Prime Minister noted that in Aktobe region there is a decrease in investment in the manufacturing industry. Also, 5 projects have been postponed to a later period.
For example, the implementation of the project for the production of ceramic tiles has been suspended. The Akimat delayed the procedure of land plot allocation for more than six months. As a result, the investor is considering moving the project to another region," Alikhan Smailov said.
He emphasized that the construction of an enrichment plant for processing gold-bearing ores with the creation of 1,000 jobs has also been postponed until 2026. In particular, this is due to the delayed for almost half a year terms of approvals for connection to electricity and gas.
Askhat Shakharov, akim of the region, Nabi Aitzhanov, Chairman of the Board of KEGOC, and Baurzhan Askarov, Chairman of the Board of KazTransGas Aimak, made comments on these issues.
These projects are very important, first of all, for the economy of the region. Therefore, the akimat together with the companies should solve all existing issues as soon as possible so that investors could start their implementation," Prime Minister pointed out.
Prime Minister noted that in Akmola region the volume of investments for 9 months had also decreased. There are delays in the implementation of 6 investment projects. For example, the construction of a brick factory is delayed since 2021, as the Akimat has not issued a license for clay mining to the investor.
Along with this, in Mangystau region 10 projects have also been postponed.
The region has a promising project for the production of ammonia and urea, but the necessary infrastructure is not connected to it. Also, the issue of natural gas supply, which is the main raw material, has not been resolved," Alikhan Smailov said.
Deputy Akim of Akmola region Azamat Tayzhanov and First Deputy Akim of Mangystau region Zhumabai Karagaev commented on the information.
Prime Minister emphasized that the regions need to be more active in the implementation of investment projects, as thanks to them new jobs appear and economic indicators in general improve.
In case of difficulties akimats have taken as a rule to postpone the implementation of projects or abandon them altogether. Although they should solve problematic issues promptly and manually," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, he said, there are regions where investment volumes are growing and successful projects are already bringing benefits. In particular, these are Turkestan, Kyzylorda, North-Kazakhstan regions, Zhetisu region and Astana city.
All tools and mechanisms are provided. Akims need to implement them correctly and actively on the ground," Prime Minister emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.10.2023, 11:40 48866
34 water projects under implementation in eight regions
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation implements 34 projects in Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkistan and North Kazakhstan regions this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry, the projects aim at the renovation of water supply systems in 158 settlements, which will let provide 450,000 people with clean water in 2024-2025.
Seven facilities were put into operation in 2021-2022 in Akmola, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Ulytau and North Kazakhstan regions. One of them has already been launched in a test mode.
More than 800 kilometers of water supply networks were built as a result of this work. The quality of water supply has been improved in 51 rural settlements with a total population of 203,000 people and in the cities of Satpaev, Makinsk and Zhezkazgan. Five rural settlements with a population of 6,000 people got access to high-quality drinking water," Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.10.2023, 16:13 51271
Kazakhstan to reduce grain exports
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s grain harvest is enough to meet the domestic market, Azat Sultanov, the agriculture minister of the country, said, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
The grain harvest is enough to meet the domestic market. Grain exports are to be reduced due to lower harvest compared with last year without affecting the domestic market, said Sultanov on the sidelines of the KazAgro 2023 international exhibition.
The vice minister of agriculture went on to add that this year the country is set to export five million tons of grain, down from the previous volume of seven-eight million tons. There are no preconditions for a grain export ban in the country, he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2023, 19:13 57111
New industrial park and modern multidisciplinary hospital to be opened in Turkestan region
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived on a working trip to Turkestan region. In the region, the Head of Government first of all familiarized with the progress of construction of a new industrial park and a modern multi-specialty hospital, primeminister.kz reports.
The industrial park of SPK Turkestan JSC with an area of over 66 thousand square meters is planned to be completed by the end of this year. Within the framework of his visit Prime Minister was informed about the implementation of major investment projects in the region, including a chemical complex, a combined cycle plant, an oil refinery, a gas power plant, a plant for the production of sulfuric acid, an industrial greenhouse, a fattening site, etc.
The government delegation also familiarized itself with samples of furniture products manufactured in Turkestan region.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that in recent years the furniture industry of Kazakhstan has been actively developing. Now about 1500 enterprises work in it. For 8 months the production volume of the industry increased by 25.2%, and the volume of investment in it by 65%. Until 2026 it is planned to launch a number of new furniture production facilities worth 5.3 billion tenge.
As the head of the Government noted, today there is a wide range of instruments of state support. Thus, within the framework of the Law "On Industrial Policy" measures have been developed to provide enterprises with raw materials, stimulate demand and provide industrial grants. In addition, in FEZs and industrial zones manufacturers are provided with the necessary infrastructure, receive tax and customs benefits.
Domestic furniture manufacturers since last year have a priority right when participating in government procurement, so it is important to develop such enterprises. Akimat of Turkestan region should actively work out the issues of attracting investors and create favorable conditions for manufacturers," Alikhan Smailov said.
Then Prime Minister familiarized himself with the progress of construction of a modern multidisciplinary hospital for 570 beds. Currently, about 50% of the works have been completed. Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for December 2024.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that more than 2 million people live in Turkestan region, so there is a need to launch new social facilities.
This is a very important project. We see the growth rate of various diseases in the region. We see that there is a shortage of hospitals. Therefore, it is important to launch the project within the framework of public-private partnership, without delay. As for technical issues, we need to work it out together with the Ministry of Health and to conclude a contract by the end of the year," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, he added that within the framework of the National Project "Modernization of rural health care" in the region it is planned to build 49 new primary health care facilities and modernize 4 district hospitals.
In general, all health care facilities should be under the control of the Ministry and implemented on time," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
23.10.2023, 15:49 23.10.2023, 13:4542351Screening of Kazakh cinema took place in the capital of the African Union 23.10.2023, 16:4742351Kazakhstan and Switzerland intend to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation 23.10.2023, 19:4336736WTO countries are preparing for the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference 23.10.2023, 18:5936436Kazakh national dies in Gaza Strip - Kazakh MFA 06.10.2023, 21:55157761National Bank reduced the base rate to 16% 06.10.2023, 12:02Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government145751Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government 05.10.2023, 09:45Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President145441Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President 13.10.2023, 10:04135251Kazakh rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit settlements in Afghanistan 12.10.2023, 21:21UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education132171UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education