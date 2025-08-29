27.08.2025, 16:01 17426
Head of State, King of Jordan hold talks in narrow format in Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan for accepting the invitation to visit Astana and warmly recalled his visit to Amman in early 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan, saying that it develops successfully.
I am confident that today we will have a wonderful opportunity to exchange opinions. The Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation develops quite successfully. Nevertheless, there is a number of interesting topics to discuss," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein thanked the Kazakh President for a warm welcome. He also emphasized the importance of further strengthening the bilateral relations and confirmed his readiness to maintain mutually beneficial trade-economic cooperation.
According to him, this visit became a continuation of the Kazakh President’s successful visit to Jordan several months ago.
29.08.2025, 15:00 676
Constitution is unshakable foundation of Independence, Kazakh President
The Kazakh President addressed the Constitution and statehood: dialogue of the law and the future scientific conference, dated to the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh Constitution, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He said today Kazakhstan is celebrating a milestone date. The Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted 30 years ago at the nationwide referendum. He stressed that it became a historical moment for Kazakhstan.
The Head of State said the Constitution is the unshakable foundation of our Independence and a trustworthy guide for strengthening the country’s statehood.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan implemented several packages of political reforms, consistently updated the country’s political system.
Today, we see the appropriateness of the country’s strategic choice towards the path of progress to a civilized society. The 2022 referendum recorded an unprecedented level of consolidation of the nation around the strategic tasks set before our state," the President stated.
He emphasized during the historically short period, the society passed through fundamental evolution towards political maturity and civic responsibility.
28.08.2025, 17:30 5466
Both chambers of Kazakh Parliament to convene on September 2
Speaker of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov on Thursday signed a decree summoning a joint session of both chambers of parliament, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the lower chamber of parliament.
According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2025, in Astana, reads the decree.
28.08.2025, 12:06 6981
Kazakh Government approves concept of regional development till 2030
The concept of regional development till 2030 was developed following a directive from the Head of State aimed for sustainable and balanced development of regions, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy National Economy Minister Baurzhan Omarbekov said: "The document seeks to raise living standards of the population and unlock economic potential of regions through macro-regional development and growth points, including agglomerations, single-industry towns, support villages and new Alatau city.
A key focus is placed to bridging gaps in access to social, engineering, and transport facilities".
Now, the sufficiency level of settlements in terms of the system of regional standards stands at 64%. The figure is expected to increase to 70% by 2028. Moreover, the contribution of small- and medium-sized enterprises to the GDP will reach 40% in 2030, said Omarbekov.
The Government has also taken steps to develop single-industry towns, including creation of industrial zones, implementation of domestic content programs, SME development, conclusion of long-term agreements and offtake contracts between major enterprises and local producers, and others.
Efforts are underway to form and develop the city of Alatau, as the city’s major layout was approved, a special economic zone was created, as well as to develop design documentation, said the Deputy Minister.
27.08.2025, 21:02 7181
Kazakhstan appoints new Deputy Minister of National Economy
The Kazakh government released an order on Wednesday, appointing Yerlan Sagnayev as Deputy Minister of National Economy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in the village of Zerenda, Zerendi district, Akmola region, Yerlan Sagnayev graduated from the North Kazakhstan State University, and the North Kazakhstan Law Academy.
Sagnayev started his career in the tax authorities, holding different positions within the Tax Committee of North Kazakhstan region, in 1999. He also served as the deputy head of the tax departments in Mangistau, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions until 2016. Prior to his current appointment, he served as the director of the Department of Tax and Customs Policy of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
26.08.2025, 09:45 23881
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8, Kazinform News Agency quotes Advisor to the President - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.
The President will deliver his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint meeting of the Parliament Chambers on September 8, Ruslan Zheldibay posted on his Telegram Channel.
25.08.2025, 13:44 31336
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation appointed
By the decree of the Kazakh Government, Talgat Momyshev has been appointed Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in 1968 in the Akmola region, Momyshev graduated from the Zhambyl Hydromelioration and Construction Institute and the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.
He began his professional career in 1990. Throughout different years, Talgat Momyshev worked as the department head, deputy director of the Zhambyl Center of Standardization, Metrology and Certification, senior referent of the General Department and chairman of the Committee for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations in the apparatus of the Akim of Zhambyl Region, director of the Almaty branch of Metrology Republican State Enterprise, first deputy general director of JSC "National Accreditation Center", head of the Production Department of the National Center of Expertise and Certification in Astana, and deputy chairman of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Kazakh Industry and New Technologies Ministry. In 2023-2024, he was general director of the RSE "National Accreditation Center" under the Ministry of Trade and Integration.
Since July 2024, he has been serving as director of the Department of Technical Regulation and Accreditation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
22.08.2025, 20:12 47066
Kazakhstan set to reconstruct nearly 4,000 km of roads by 2030
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan chaired a government meeting with road quality enhancement in focus on Friday, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.
The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan’s road network stretches 185,000 km in total, including 25,000 km of national highways, 70,000 km of regional roads and 90,000 km of local streets.
In his report focused on ongoing efforts to increase the quality of roads, Deputy Transport Minister Maksat Kaliakparov said that in 2025 alone, work is planned across 13,000 km of roads. "Of these, it’s planned to reconstruct 2,000 km of national highways, repair 6,600 km of roads between regional centers, and 4,100 km of local roads. It’s expected that 94% of national highways and 91% of local roads are to be brought up to standard".
Officials said a number of legislative changes were put in place, including a ban on commissioning projects before addressing quality concerns and mandatory expert reviews of medium-scale repairs.
Since early 2025, there has been a 2% reduction in poor-quality materials and construction defects, as well as a 14% increase in transformation of local gravel roads into asphalt roads.
Design optimization efforts have allowed to save up to 1 billion tenge, and assessment is carried out on half of the local roads".
Arman Alibayev, president of QazJolGZI, the country’s road research institute, briefed about the implementation of digital technologies in the road sector.
Over the past five years, the institute has carried out more than 20 research projects aimed at improving road construction and repair technologies. Several digital initiatives are currently being implemented across the country. To enhance design quality, a unified database of road construction materials has been introduced, along with the Superpave technology, which ensures durable and reliable road surfaces through precise selection of materials tailored to specific climate conditions and traffic intensity.
The Jolshy platform, with more than 2,000 registered specialists in the road sector, provides analytical data, tracks workforce changes and monitors the qualifications of professionals to ensure high-quality road construction. QazJolGZI is developing a road accident analysis portal designed to systematically assess the causes of accidents and improve traffic safety.
Bektenov highlighted the urgency of expanding and modernizing the road network. It’s planned to reconstruct nearly 4,000 km of roads by 2030. This year, key projects include Aktobe-Ulgaisyn, Karaganda-Zhezkazgan, Atyrau-Dossor, as well as bypasses for Saryagash, Petropavlovsk, Rudny and Kyzylorda. Medium repairs are expected to cover around 2,500 km of roads.
The Kazakh Premier instructed ministries to secure financing, appoint contractors and streamline procedures so that state expertise and construction can proceed in parallel for major turnkey projects.
Bektenov also highlighted ongoing problems in several regions. He criticized instances where projects were accepted despite quality concerns from the National Quality Centre, citing issues such as pavement defects in Pavlodar and substandard materials in North Kazakhstan, where 43% of tested samples failed to meet standards. Public dissatisfaction with road conditions remains highest in Atyrau and Turkistan regions, he pointed out.
He called for tougher guarantees and greater accountability for contractors. "Despite significant budget allocations, progress in some regions remains slow," Bektenov said, noting that road fund utilization stood at just 42% in Abai, 52% in Aktobe and 56% in Akmola regions.
The Prime Minister ordered the Transport Ministry and the National Quality Centre to inspect all road projects by 1 October and report back with findings and recommendations for disciplinary action. He also tasked the Transport and Finance Ministries with strengthening the role of the National Quality Centre to ensure more effective oversight.
21.08.2025, 19:22 54126
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov at the Manas International Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
On August 22, both presidents are expected to hold bilateral talks and attend the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Supreme Interstate Council.
