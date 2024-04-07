This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State Tokayev calls for conserving floodwaters for agricultural needs
International driving permits to be issued in Kazakhstan
Reduced collective immunity leads to rise in measles and whooping cough cases in Kazakhstan
Olzhas Bektenov: Government not to leave anyone without shelter over their heads
On the instructions of the Head of State, all flooded houses will be restored regardless of whether there are documents on them or not. We will not pay attention to legal formalities. The state will not leave anyone without a roof over their heads. Large and medium-sized businesses, as well as small companies and just concerned citizens did not stay aside. Impressive sums have been collected, which, in addition to the budget funds, will be used to rebuild homes, pay compensation for lost property and livestock. I am sure that none of the contractors is planning to make a business out of it, and all the funds will be spent in a strictly targeted manner," the Head of the Headquarters emphasised.
The Government will additionally provide assistance to farmers and livestock owners in the form of postponement of loan and lease repayments. In case of delayed payments they will not be charged penalties," Prime Minister emphasised.
Kazakh President flies over flooded areas in W Kazakhstan
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Nazarbayev University's scientific developments
The university needs to strengthen the development of scientific and educational resources, strengthen partnerships with industrial enterprises to commercialise its own developments. All this will contribute to the growth of science's contribution to the country's economy. The potential of Intellectual Schools in turn should be maximised to support schools in the regions. Our task is to provide children with quality education. We on our part will provide the necessary support," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
We have completed the initial Phase I and Phase II study of the drug and have had encouraging results. We will continue to conduct clinical trials, during which we should reach the maximum tolerated dose of the drug to maximise the effect of the treatment," Dos Sarbasov, director of National Laboratory Astana (NLA), said of his team's work on creating an effective cancer drug.
One of the main areas we are developing in our lab is the study of the Kazakh reference genome. That is, how unique and different we are from other populations to build a reference genomic database of genomic variants," Ainur Akilzhanova, Acting Director of the NLA Life Sciences Centre at NU, commented.
Plan for development of President’s tasks set at National Kurultai adopted, Karin
Supreme Audit Chamber should tightly regulate budget and state assets, President
Olzhas Bektenov warns Kazakhstanis to take seriously notification of akimats and special services
I ask Kazakhstanis to take very seriously the notification of akimats and special services, listen to them and accept forced inconvenience. This will save lives. Evacuation is aimed precisely at ensuring your safety!" Prime Minister said.
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Defence to take the necessary measures to ensure safety and rescue of people, with early evacuation;
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with other power structures to attract sufficient forces and means to carry out timely rescue and emergency work in flooded settlements;
- Akimats to take exhaustive measures to prevent flooding in the northern, eastern and central regions of the country, taking into account the response to floods in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions;
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with interested state bodies and akimats to develop a plan for flood prevention for 2025-2029;
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, National Economy, Finance, Transport, Construction, Water Resources and regional akimats should immediately begin to assess the amount of damage caused by the disaster and provide material assistance to the affected people.
