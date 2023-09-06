04.09.2023, 20:54 16246
Head of State Tokayev tasks National Bank to reduce inflation
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced Timur Suleimenov appointed as the new National Bank Chairman to the leadership of the bank. According to Tokayev, the newly appointed chairman holds a huge experience in the financial and economic area as well as deep immersion in the activity of the financial regulator, Presidential press service reports.
The President thanked Galymzhan Pirmatov for the work he did as well as noted that thanks to the measures taken the macroeconomic and financial stability was ensured.
Tokayev noted that the National Bank faces key tasks to reduce the inflation, promote financial technologies and innovations, as well as roll out a national payment system next year.
This is not the first year we ponder over the task to ensure sufficient loans available to businesses. I already stated on the importance of accelerating this work in my address to the Kazakhstani people. It is very important to find a balanced solution to this issue, actively stimulate the introduction of new approaches, instruments, and mechanisms. Special attention needs international financial cooperation and interaction of the National Bank and central banks and financial institutes of third countries. Given the current geopolitical circumstances, greater interest to our financial system is seen from global regulators. Therefore, it is very important to find a balance in establishing such relations and ensuring a proper risk assessment and consequences for the country’s financial security," said Tokayev.
The Kazakh President expressed confidence that the National Bank’s staff will implement all the tasks set.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.09.2023, 22:19 15961
Timur Suleimenov named Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Timur Suleimenov has been named the new Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.
Earlier it was reported that Galymzhan Pirmatov was relieved of his duties as the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
The candidature of Timur Suleimenov to the post was submitted in the Senate.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.09.2023, 18:40 16411
Kazakh President chairs Security Council meeting
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan discussing gambling addiction among the population, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Over the past years, the situation with gambling addiction in Kazakhstan has become more prevalent. It is a big tragedy for some families," said the President.
Tokayev drew attention to the fact that the youth form a special risk group and instructed the government bodies to strengthen the work to impose restrictions on gambling for some categories of citizens.
Special attention needs to be placed on educational and awareness raising measures in the fight against gambling addiction," stressed the Kazakh Head of State, setting concrete tasks before the relevant ministries.
The President also drew attention of the law enforcement bodies to the rise in crimes as a result of gambling addiction and tasked to take preventing and other measures to ensure the rule of law.
He pointed out the important role of the public, clergy, and mass media in forming social attitudes to prevent development of gambling addiction in the country.
The Head of State also noted the importance of stepping up the work to prevent financial and other offences in the sphere of gambling business.
It is important to track all the movements of funds and take necessary measures when violations take place," said Tokayev.
The meeting saw reports made by the government members and heads of a number of government bodies.
Following the discussion, the President instructed to take a set of legislative, organization, and information and ideological measures to fight gambling addiction among the citizens.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.09.2023, 14:22 15856
Kanat Bozumbayev appointed Advisor to President of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
By a presidential decree, Kanat Bozumbayev has been appointed the Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.
Born on January 8, 1969, Kanat Bozumbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy with a major in Economic and Social Planning.
Throughout his career, Bozumbayev worked for several large companies of Kazakhstan, such KazTransOil, KEGOC, Samruk Holding, and governmental structures. Thus he was Vice Minister of Energy, Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan (1998-2001), Governor of Zhambyl region (20009-2013), Governor of Pavlodar region (2013-2016), Minister of Energy (2016-2019). In December 2019, he was appointed the Aide to the President of Kazakhstan. In November 2021, he was named the Governor of Almaty region and held this position until June 2022.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 18:04 50741
Four Kazakh ministers, including Ecology Minister, relieved of their duties
Tell a friend
Four ministers of Kazakhstan were relieved of their duties, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to relieve Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev, Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali, Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov, and Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenov of their duties.
As earlier reported, a fire broke out in the territory of the Batpayev forestry in Abai region on June 8 killing 14 foresters. Wildfires burnt some 60,000 ha.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 15:50 49656
We must rely on our own resources - President on energy security
As for energy security, the President says, that the country must rely on its own resources, as far as it is possible
Tell a friend
Energy security is another issue raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at today’s joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.
The series of accidents which occurred at heat and power stations last winter revealed the problem of infrastructure wear-and-tear. The old infrastructure directly impacts both on social wellbeing of the citizens and on paces of industrialization. It is evident that it is impossible to implement a new economic model without modernization of infrastructure. The Government’s new plan on infrastructure development should outline all the problems of this sector and determine the ways of tackling the situation," said the President.
As for energy security, the President says, that the country must rely on its own resources, as far as it is possible. The electric energy sector plays a key role here. New energy capacities (at least 14GW) will be commissioned in the nearest five years, he noted.
The reconstruction of the new unit of the Ekibastuz GRES-1 will be completed this year. All eight units will operate at the station. The project on expansion of GRES-2 is under implementation, while the project on construction of GRES-3 is to be launched," said Tokayev.
He added that the implementation of RES projects will be continued.
In general, Kazakhstan must not import electricity and be dependent on other countries. What is happening now is unacceptable from the viewpoint of security of the state. Of course, the implementation of RES projects will be continued. Special attention should be given to hydroelectric power stations," he stressed.
Energy, heat and water supply are a single technologically interrelated system. New decisions are required," he noted.
Besides, according to the President a new tariff setting methodology is needed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 14:34 49751
Kazakhstan to build Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry
Tell a friend
Problems of water accessibility and water resources quality remain an urgent challenge, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
By 2040 Kazakhstan may face water shortage of 12-15 billion cubic meters due to population and economic growth. Kazakhstan depends on resources of the transboundary water sources. The Eurasia’s rivers and lakes are common reserves called to unite nations and economies.
It is crucial to come to understanding and mutually profitable consensus with the neighbors and friends on this issue. To this end well-coordinated water policy and settlement of transboundary water use issues remain priority tasks of the Government, Kazinform quotes the Head of State as saying.
The President said the National Hydrogeological Service is to be built in Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the whole water management system of Kazakhstan, including the key companies such as Kazvodkhoz, Nura group water supply system will be reformed.
Water is a limited resource. It is a guarantee of farmers’ survival. All the violations in this sphere will be severely suppressed and fined. Water resources are no less important for our country than oil, gas or metals. An independent department should deal with the effective development of the water management system. To this end the Head of State assigned to establish the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 14:03 50841
Kazakh President urges to stiffen child abuse punishment
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Head of State addressing the joint session of the Parliament's both Chambers said each child in Kazakhstan should feel happy and safe, Kazinform reports.
People’s interest and need underlie the economic development strategy of Kazakhstan, it should be human-centered to the utmost. It is necessary to steer clear from the raw materials-based country.
Annually Kazakhstan records more than 400,000 births. By the yearend the country’s population will reach 20 million people. The country’s life expectancy also grows, last year it made 74 years old. Kazakhstan is considered as one of the young countries in the world with the average age of the population of 32 years old. The third of the country’s population accounts for youth.
The Head of State tasked to turn current demographic trends to the competitive edge.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demanded to stiffen child abuse penalties children should have happy and safe childhood. Besides, it is crucial to pay attention to safety measures for, children’s clothes and food.
The Head of State charged to strengthen psychological support service at educational facilities, hotline, and develop an efficient program to help victims of abuse and bullying.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 12:02 44991
Kazakhstan to hold nationwide referendum on nuclear power plant construction - President
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At today’s joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about nuclear energy development in the country, Kazinform reports.
Nuclear energy development has turned into the economic and political issue of particular importance. On the one hand, being the world’s largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan needs to develop its own nuclear generation. Some experts stand for building NPP with small reactors. On the other hand, some people and experts express concerns over safety of NPPs," the President noted.
According to him, it is quite natural with the consideration of the tragic heritage of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.
We need to continue public hearings and discussions on this issue. In 2019, in my election platform, I promised that the decisions regarding the most important strategic problems would be taken via referendums. The construction of the NPP or rejecting this idea is the issue of particular importance impacting the future of our country. Therefore, I propose to hold a nationwide referendum on this issue," he stressed, adding that the dates of the referendum would be determined later.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
01.09.2023, 14:03Kazakh President urges to stiffen child abuse punishment 01.09.2023, 18:0450656Four Kazakh ministers, including Ecology Minister, relieved of their duties 01.09.2023, 14:3449666Kazakhstan to build Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry 01.09.2023, 15:5049571We must rely on our own resources - President on energy security 30.08.2023, 12:2749271Hurricane Idalia forces evacuations, flight cancellations in U.S. Florida 16.08.2023, 09:32118166Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan 16.08.2023, 10:38118036China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods 16.08.2023, 08:28117566Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8% 15.08.2023, 17:45AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan116676AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan 14.08.2023, 17:41108456Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1%