Head of State visits ADD Table Tennis Center Astana

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





The Head of State was briefed about the preliminary results of the social and economic development of the city for 11 months of this year.





Tokayev was informed that in the reporting period the short-term economic indicator was up 13%. Revenues to the state budget stood at KZT4.9trl with a 34.5% rise. In November, the annual inflation slowed down to 10.5%. The country’s major city is to see the economic growth of 6.5% by the year’s end (5.0% in 2022).





The total amount of investment in fixed capital rose 20%. Private investments rose 30.3% to KZT1.4trl. In total, KZT1.53trl has been invested in the economy of the city, it was said.





This year, the city’s bus fleet has been replenished with 1,150 environmentally friendly buses, including 550 obtained by private carriers. The city is on the way to renew its trolleybus fleet by 100% after obtaining 100 trolleybuses this year and 100 more in 2024.





25km of new roads on 70 streets have been constructed and medium repair has been carried on 200km of roads in the city.





As part of the Comfortable School national project, the construction and design of 22 schools for 37.1 thousand sits has started in Almaty.





Since the beginning of the year, 36.7 thousand young people of NEET category have been employed, of whom 82% received permanent jobs.





276 thousand trees and bushes have been planted in the city since the year’s start. The city’s park area has been increased to 397ha.





Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions to further diversity the city’s economy and attract investment, strengthen measures to support SMEs, making public transport environmentally friendly and develop the transport network of Almaty.