Industry support for manufacturing projects discussed by Government

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov continued a series of meetings with medium-sized businesses of the republic. At the event on August 23, topical issues of entrepreneurs from Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions and Zhetisu region were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.





Opening the meeting, Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the Government aims to build a diversified economy based on developed entrepreneurship, where medium business will be one of the main locomotives.





Business activity in the southern regions is quite high, and by some indicators they are leaders. Traditionally, production in agriculture, food and light industry, as well as trade are developed in these areas," he said.





The Prime Minister added that according to the results of 7 months in all four regions there is a positive dynamics of development. In particular, there is an increase in production in the manufacturing industry and agro-industrial complex, the volume of construction works and investment in fixed assets has increased.





Within the framework of the meeting the existing projects of medium-sized businesses and plans to launch new enterprises were presented. Among them are the construction of a mining and processing plant for tungsten ore processing and a large transport and logistics center in Almaty region, the first in the Republic of Kazakhstan plant for the production of industrial batteries of full cycle in Zhetisu region, a new dairy factory in Zhambyl region and a number of others.





In the course of their speeches, entrepreneurs raised the issues of increasing the availability of credit, subsidies, construction of missing railroads and highways, development of agricultural cooperation, compliance with environmental legislation and ensuring equal access to large trading networks.





Specific proposals were voiced to support metallurgy, meat and dairy cattle breeding, poultry farming and cotton growing, as well as to improve the efficiency of Khorgos-Eastern Gateway Free Economic Zone.





Detailed comments on each issue were made by the heads of central government agencies and akimats of the represented regions.





As Prime Minister noted, comprehensive support of entrepreneurs is an important priority in the work of the Government. According to the results of last year, the number of small and medium-sized businesses in the country has increased by 27%, and the number of people employed in this sphere - by 18% to 4.1 million people. In general, the share of SMEs in the country's GDP rose to 36.5%.





This is also the result of daily joint work on hearing the problematic issues of entrepreneurs, on their gradual, day by day, solution. In this part, the elimination of the remaining excessive requirements for business will give an additional impetus to its development," Alikhan Smailov said.





He added that to date, the growth of Kazakhstan's economy has accelerated to 4.8%, which is a good indicator. At the same time, the Government continues to implement relevant development programs.





Our goal is an economic breakthrough from 7 to 10% growth, but for this we need affordable loans from banks and the solution of pressing issues that are raised by entrepreneurs. We are working on all this," Prime Minister emphasized.





He also noted that at present systemic measures to create favorable conditions for business were being taken in close cooperation with the Atameken National Chamber. In particular, it concerns reduction of redundant requirements and reduction of administrative burden, automation of state control and supervision procedures, simplification and digitalization of tax administration, public procurement, etc.





In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov demanded from the Government Office, central government agencies and regional akimats to ensure a qualitative elaboration of the issues and proposals raised during the meeting, as well as to monitor the solution of the problems voiced during previous meetings with medium-sized businesses.