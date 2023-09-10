This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Irrigation and drainage systems modernization in southern regions discussed by Government
Kazakh Head of State receives Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund Chairman Bolat Zhamish
Zhenis Kassymbek reports to President on Astana city's socio-economic development
Kazakh President receives Ecology Minister
General layout of Konayev city presented to President Tokayev
Alikhan Smailov sets tasks for new Shymkent akim
Today the city is one of the leading industrial and economic centers with a population of more than one million people. In this regard, providing residents with quality drinking water, electricity and heat, modernization of social facilities are priority tasks of local executive bodies," he said, adding that it is also necessary to ensure the achievement of planned indicators in housing construction.
We widely support Shymkent's experience in creating industrial zones for SMEs. This year, a program is being implemented to disseminate this experience in all regions. We can say that Shymkent is the center of small and medium business. Therefore, the work on launching small industrial zones should be continued," Alikhan Smailov said.
Alikhan Smailov introduces Zhambyl region new akim
Large investment projects together with small and medium-sized businesses are being actively implemented. A number of large social facilities are being built and put into operation," he said.
The process of budget management will become more flexible. Relevant changes are provided for in the draft of the new Budget Code," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
Next year we have budgeted funds for the construction of 3 large water reservoirs. It is also necessary to build small similar structures at the expense of the local budget. In the off-season we need to accumulate and store water," Prime Minister noted.
I wish the new akim of the region and representatives of all local executive bodies success in accomplishing the tasks set by the Head of State," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
Timur Suleimenov named Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan
Head of State Tokayev tasks National Bank to reduce inflation
This is not the first year we ponder over the task to ensure sufficient loans available to businesses. I already stated on the importance of accelerating this work in my address to the Kazakhstani people. It is very important to find a balanced solution to this issue, actively stimulate the introduction of new approaches, instruments, and mechanisms. Special attention needs international financial cooperation and interaction of the National Bank and central banks and financial institutes of third countries. Given the current geopolitical circumstances, greater interest to our financial system is seen from global regulators. Therefore, it is very important to find a balance in establishing such relations and ensuring a proper risk assessment and consequences for the country’s financial security," said Tokayev.
