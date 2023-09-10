Irrigation and drainage systems modernization in southern regions discussed by Government

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular session of the Coordination Council on cooperation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan with international financial organizations, primeminister.kz reports.





The event was attended by representatives of the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, heads of central government agencies, Atameken, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Samruk-Kazyna Fund.





Thus, they discussed topical issues of construction and reconstruction of irrigation and drainage systems in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions on the total area of more than 105 thousand hectares, as well as connection of 1500 rural settlements to high-speed Internet, which will affect about 200 thousand households or more than 1 million people.





Along with this, the plans for reconstruction of the highway "Karaganda - Zhezkazgan", which will improve transport connectivity of the region, stimulate the development of logistics services and trade, as well as the construction of new sewage treatment facilities in the city of Aktobe were considered.





In addition, the participants discussed the modernization of a number of railroad tracks, purchase of new passenger cars and electric locomotives.





Following the results of the session, Prime Minister instructed the first heads of state bodies to strengthen control over the timely and effective use of funds attracted from MFIs.