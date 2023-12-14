This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Issues of social protection of persons employed in jobs with hazardous working conditions were discussed by senators
N Kazakhstan governor reports to President on region's socio-economic development in 2023
Modernized main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak" to provide additional 60 thousand cubic meters of water to Atyrau and Mangystau regions
Reconstruction of the water pipeline was carried out 1 year ahead of schedule. It became possible due to the verified design solutions and high construction rates. And this is not the last such large-scale project in the region," Alikhan Smailov said.
Our goal is not only to provide 100% of settlements with clean drinking water by 2026, but also to create a reliable framework for further sustainable water supply to the population and industries. For this purpose, projects are being implemented to build new and modernize existing hydraulic structures and water conduits. Branching networks are being brought to settlements, and pumping modules from underground sources are being installed in remote villages. We have a lot of work ahead of us," Head of the Government emphasized.
Government of Kazakhstan supported second block of legislative amendments on judicial reforms
Senators discussed issues of efficient use of water resources
Since gaining independence, the problem of rational use and protection of transboundary rivers has become one of the priority issues for ensuring the stable and safe development of Kazakhstan. Not only our national security, but also the security of the entire Central Asian region depends on the successful solution of problems of transboundary rivers", - noted Zhanbolat Zhorgenbaev.
We need to react as quickly as possible - Alikhan Smailov on emergency situations at CHPPs and heating networks
The incidents that happened are characterized as technological violations. Prompt measures have been taken to restore the damaged sections within the normative terms," Alikhan Smailov said.
An important point is timely, objective and understandable informing the population about the real situation and the progress of repair and planned works. Without this, rumors and fakes are spread," Prime Minister pointed out.
Senators discuss the law on national security issues
Kazakhstan to build 1,300 km of railways next 3 years
Kazakhstan is situated in the centre of the Eurasian continent. The main routes from the West to the East are running through Kazakhstan. The quality of the roads is the principles of the economics of the country. We constantly develop highway and railway networks," the Head of State said addressing the Altyn Sapa Prize solemn awarding ceremony.
4.3mln Kazakhstanis work in SMEs - President
The share of small and medium businesses hits 36% of the gross domestic product. This is a high indicator indeed. The number of people working in this sector reached 4.3 million which is 45% of employable group of the population," he said.
Last year, the volume of exports in processing industry exceeded 26 billion US dollars, which is a record indicator. 1.5 trillion tenge of investments were attracted to the sector," he said.
