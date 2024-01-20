Joint session of Kazakh parliament’s both chambers to be held Jan 19

Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Parliament has voted in favor of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's proposal to send a peacekeeping contingent of the country's Armed Forces to participate in UN missions at a joint session of the chambers, Trend reports.





It is planned to send up to 430 people consisting of a reserve company, staff officers, military observers and specialized units to the following areas: UN Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights (UNDOF, Syria-Israel), UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO, Palestine-Israel), UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS, South Sudan), UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA, Sudan).





Since 2014, a total of 67 Kazakh officers have participated in UN missions in Western Sahara, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, the Central African Republic and Lebanon as military observers and staff officers.





Since 2018, 538 Kazakh military personnel have participated in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mission as part of a peacekeeping unit. Currently, Kazakh military personnel are also serving in UN missions: 6 officers - in Western Sahara, 2 officers - in the Central African Republic, 2 officers - in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 9 servicemen - in Lebanon.