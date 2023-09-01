30.08.2023, 10:02 13916
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Constitution Day
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Constitution Day, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory telegram the Head of State stressed the Basic Law is a secure foothold of the country’s statehood which ascertains the social and political order, lasting values and strategic development thrust of the country.
With the newly adopted amendments the Constitution became a bright symbol of the country’s consolidation. It lays a solid foundation for the large-scale reforms, aimed at democratization of the political system, ensuring supremacy of law and gradual improvement of the people’s welfare. One of such institutional reforms is the foundation of the Constitutional Court which significantly strengthened the role of the Basic Law as the guarantor of the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all health, wellbeing and success.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan observes the Constitution Day on August 30. The Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted on August 30, 1995 at a nationwide referendum.
31.08.2023
Kazakhstan harvests grain crops in area of 3.9mln ha so far
Kazakhstan has harvested grain and leguminous crops in the area of 3.9 million hectares so far, which is 22.3% of the planned volume, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan.
According to the latest data, 3.6 million tons of grain have been threshed with a yield of 10.2 c/ha.
Oil crops have been collected in an area of around 63.1 thousand ha with the average yield of 7.1 c/ha.
Kazakhstan has so far harvested 613,2 thousand tons of potato and around 1.8 million tons of vegetables.
31.08.2023
National Fund for Children: 6.7 million children to use accumulated funds for education or purchase of housing
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke about the implementation of a number of significant measures in the economy, public sector and social sphere in the framework of implementation of the messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During his speech at the enlarged meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party, he noted that in order to strengthen the saving function of the National Fund, new rules were introduced to limit the withdrawal of transfers and the growth of budget expenditures.
This is especially relevant in connection with the implementation of the initiative of the Head of State "National Fund for Children" from January 1, 2024. This project will cover 6.7 million children, who will be able to use the accumulated funds upon reaching the age of 18 for education or purchase of housing," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, over the past 4 years, 4.7 trillion tenge has been redirected to priority tasks due to the revision and optimization of budget expenditures. In addition, due to improvement of tax and customs administration and digitalization for the same period, the republican budget received additional more than 2 trillion tenge.
Prime Minister reminded that this year the law on bankruptcy of individuals has worked.
To date, more than 10 thousand citizens have used the procedure of extrajudicial bankruptcy. This has allowed to reduce their debt burden," he said.
Head of the Government emphasized that in order to strengthen the work on the return of illegally acquired assets to the state, the relevant law has been adopted. At the same time, as a result of the work of the Commission on Demonopolization, blocks of shares and participatory interests in 16 companies, 7 buildings, 160 railway tracks and facilities, as well as funds have been returned to state ownership.
In general, the measures taken to counteract the shadow economy allowed to reduce it from 27% to 19% of GDP over the past 4 years," Alikhan Smailov said.
The Prime Minister said that in order to form a new investment cycle, the Concept of Investment Policy until 2026 is being implemented.
Under investment contracts, companies working in priority sectors receive exemption from taxes and customs duties, full grants.
In order to attract large investors, it is possible to conclude an Investment Agreement with the provision of any of the existing state support measures on individual terms. At the same time, counter obligations for the investor are established.
The possibility of concluding an Agreement on Investment Obligations, which guarantees the stability of tax legislation, has also been introduced.
In order to attract additional investment in the oil and gas sector, fiscal incentives for the conclusion of an Improved Model Contract have been introduced from 2023.
As part of the work on the re-location of a number of foreign enterprises in Kazakhstan to date 35 large foreign companies have moved to the country, further work is being done in this direction.
Thanks to the measures taken in 2022 attracted a record for 10 years of foreign direct investment in the amount of $ 28 billion. In general, for 2019-2022, investments in fixed capital increased by 35% and amounted to 15.1 trillion tenge," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister emphasized that despite the consequences of the pandemic and difficult geopolitical conditions, thanks to the measures taken, the country's economy is showing strong growth. In particular, at the end of 7 months of this year it amounted to 4.8%. Positive dynamics is noted in all major sectors.
This year GDP per capita has grown to 13.3 thousand dollars, and foreign trade turnover has increased to 140 billion dollars. The country's international reserves today amount to almost 95 billion dollars.
The instructions of the Head of State, voiced in previous messages, have been generally fulfilled. The realization of systemic, long-term instructions continues. In general, a large-scale systemic work aimed at improving the welfare of the population has been carried out. The Government together with the Parliament will continue to work on realization of the set tasks," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
31.08.2023
8 million hectares of unused agricultural land returned to government ownership
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke about the ongoing work on the development of agriculture and industry in the framework of implementation of the Addresses of the Head of State, primeminister.kz reports.
Speaking at the enlarged meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party, the Prime Minister emphasized that the Government was taking systematic measures of state support for agriculture. In particular, the volume of subsidies to the industry has increased to 430 billion tenge.
The annual volume of preferential lending for spring field and harvesting works, as well as forward purchase through Food Corporation has been increased by 2 times. For 2019-2022, the inflow of investments in the industry increased by 72% to 850 billion tenge with the creation of 25 thousand new jobs.
This year, 290 projects worth about 540 billion tenge with the creation of 6.6 thousand new jobs are being implemented in the sphere of agro-industrial complex. Since the beginning of 2022, 8 million hectares of unused agricultural land have been withdrawn," Alikhan Smailov said.
A large-scale work aimed at increasing incomes of rural population under the Auyl Amanaty special program has been launched. 1 trillion tenge will be allocated for these purposes, including 100 billion tenge this year. This will create more than 350 thousand jobs, which will have a positive effect on increasing the incomes of more than 1 million rural residents. To date, 5.3 thousand microcredits worth 29 billion tenge have been issued, at the expense of which more than 4.5 thousand new jobs have been created.
As noted by the head of the Government, the new law "On Industrial Policy" allowed to achieve sustainable development of the manufacturing industry. Thus, in recent years, the average growth of the industry is 4.5%, generating almost 1/5 of all budget revenues by the end of 2022.
A mechanism was introduced to provide raw materials to the manufacturing industry and 25 agreements were signed to provide primary aluminum and copper raw materials to processors. This allowed to increase the volume of aluminum processing by 38% and copper processing by 49%.
The Industrial Development Fund established in 2020 financed manufacturing industry projects worth 221 billion tenge. In order to promote industrial cooperation, 110 long-term contracts with domestic manufacturers for a total amount of more than 100 billion tenge have been concluded since 2021," the Prime Minister said.
He added that a total of 586 projects totaling more than 4.6 trillion tenge were put into operation in the manufacturing industry in 2019-2022, and 51 thousand new jobs were created. As a result, the share of processing in the industry increased from 40% to 45.2% during this period.
31.08.2023
President Tokayev to deliver state-of-the-nation address
Images | akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his traditional state-of-the-nation address on September 1 at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament’s chambers, Kazinform cites the Akorda’s press service.
Attending the session will be deputies of both Majilis and Senate, heads of government agencies, members of the Ulttyq Qurutai (National Council), Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy and others.
The live broadcast of the state-of-the-nation address is scheduled to start on republican TV channels, official www.akorda.kz website, and Aqorda social networks at 11:00 am Astana time.
The live updates of the state-of-the-nation address will be available via Aqorda Telegram Channel.
29.08.2023
Alikhan Smailov holds Baiterek Holding Board of Directors meeting
The Board of Directors of Baiterek National Management Holding JSC held an in-person meeting under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
One of the main issues on the agenda was the approval of the draft Development Plan of the holding for 2024-2033, which was developed taking into account the main directions of the state policy in industrial-innovative, socio-economic and other spheres. In general, the document defines the mission, strategic directions, goals and objectives of Baiterek for the coming years.
In addition, the participants approved the annual report of the joint-stock company for 2022, as well as considered the report on sustainable development in accordance with the principles of the UN Global Compact and a number of other issues.
Following the meeting, Alikhan Smailov instructed to accelerate financing of projects in the manufacturing industry and emphasized the need to increase the speed of credit decision-making. He emphasized that effective and timely financing of the manufacturing industry is a prerequisite for stimulating economic growth and creating new jobs.
29.08.2023
Alikhan Smailov demands completion of all fields revision and taking measures against unscrupulous subsoil users by end of 2023
Measures to further develop the geological industry of Kazakhstan considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Azamat Beyspekov said that the mineral resource base of the republic includes deposits of solid and common minerals, hydrocarbons and underground water. In total, the state balance sheet accounts for more than 8 thousand deposits of more than 100 types of minerals.
The state geological study of subsoil is carried out in two directions - regional study of subsoil and prospecting. According to the first one, today 94.5% of the territory of Kazakhstan is covered by geological exploration of areas in two hundred thousand scale. Within the framework of the second direction prospecting works on 16 areas are carried out to ensure stable functioning of town-forming enterprises located near single-industry towns.
The information platform "Minerals.gov.kz" has been put into commercial operation since this year. Currently, it is being filled with geological information: about 40 thousand reports have already been uploaded, and another 16 thousand reports are expected by the end of the year. To ensure open access to geological materials, it is planned to digitize business processes of subsoil users, as well as to implement the principle of a single window for potential and existing investors.
The Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev spoke about the work being done in the field of hydrocarbon exploration. Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin made a report on the digitization of the geological industry and subsoil use.
Having heard the speakers, the Prime Minister emphasized that the development of the geological industry is the basis for replenishing the mineral resource base of the republic and providing the domestic manufacturing industry.
Thus, the procedure for obtaining the appropriate license has been simplified for subsoil users according to the principle of "the first one in and the first one out". In order to increase the efficiency of the state geological study of subsurface resources, the Concept of development of the geological industry was adopted.
At the same time, an online digital information platform providing open access to geological materials has been put into operation. It provides for the passage of all procedures: from filing an application to obtaining a license.
An audit of all fields is now underway. Licenses are withdrawn from defaulting subsoil users and contracts are terminated," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, he pointed out that despite leading positions in the world in certain types of metals, there is a significant reduction in the raw material base. For example, reserves of chromium, aluminum, zinc, copper and lead are declining.
Exploration of rare and rare-earth metals, which are the basis for the production of high-tech products, is proceeding at a low pace.
We still do not see new discoveries and real work of junior companies, which received licenses on the principle of the first application," Prime Minister said.
According to the Head of Government, there is a need for a significant upgrade of the scientific base and infrastructure of subsoil research, as well as digitization of geological information for further attraction of investors. In addition, there is a shortage of qualified geologists and surveyors.
Despite the fact that for 12 years more than 2 trillion tenge of private investments have been directed to exploration works, we are still lagging behind in terms of investments in exploration of new deposits. All necessary amendments to the current legislation have been made to solve all the problems outlined," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Summarizing the above, Prime Minister instructed to prepare a roadmap for increasing the resource base and organization of production of high-tech products based on rare and rare earth metals, to analyze historical data of gas-bearing provinces using modern technological solutions within 2 months, and by the end of the year - to analyze the scientific base and infrastructure with the development of measures for their development.
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov also noted the need to conduct a comprehensive analysis of all types of historical data and ensure maximum filling of the online platform by the end of the year, as well as to complete the revision of all fields with taking measures against unscrupulous subsoil users.
29.08.2023
School security and fight against Internet fraud: Alikhan Smailov familiarizes himself with police digitalization process
Images | primeminister.kz
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov visited the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where he familiarized himself with the use of modern technologies for crime prevention and detection, the progress of digitalization of police work in general and measures to ensure the safety of schools on the threshold of the new school year, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the department Marat Akhmetzhanov noted that the wide use of modern technologies in everyday police work is one of the main tasks set by the Head of State before the internal affairs bodies.
Thus, to date, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is introducing video surveillance on the principle of "carpeting" on the streets and public places in the cities of the republic. Since the beginning of the year, 6 thousand crimes have been solved, 2.7 million traffic violations and 312 thousand other administrative offenses have been suppressed with the help of cameras installed in the operational control centers (OCC) of the police. On the whole, thanks to this, the crime rate across the country has dropped by 17% this year.
We have already been convinced many times that through digitalization it is possible to raise the level of efficiency of the work of the relevant public services. What we see: productivity is increasing dramatically, corruption is decreasing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is not an exception, there are good results in various areas thanks to the introduction of digital technologies. We support this work. It should be carried out progressively in the regions and further," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister also familiarized in detail with the work to ensure safety in schools. In particular, he was shown the output of recordings from video cameras and signals from the alarm buttons installed in educational institutions to the Central Office and police duty stations. Currently, these measures cover 3,654 schools, with video surveillance in 7,600 educational institutions. Work on their connection continues.
At the same time, the offices of internal affairs bodies are also covered by video surveillance. A total of 18,000 cameras have been installed. They make it possible to monitor the behavior of both employees and other participants in the work process. Similar work is being carried out in penal institutions. Thus, 22,000 video cameras have been installed in 52 penal colonies. Images are displayed in the situation center of the penal correctional institutions and prosecutor's offices.
In addition, Head of the Government assessed the work of new video taps, purchased under the project "Digital policeman". The device broadcasts video in real time with output to the workplaces of managers and other inspectors. The program installed on the video tetons does not allow a police officer to delete video recordings, disable the device or hide his location.
Prime Minister was also told about the features of the "Korgau" system, which helps the police to detect violators of traffic rules. The program, analyzing data from street cameras, signals to the tablet of the nearest policeman about the approach of a dangerous driver. It can be both a persistent traffic violator and a motorist driving at high speed.
In addition, Alikhan Smailov familiarized himself with the implementation of measures to strengthen responsibility for violence in the domestic sphere, the results of work to provide public services in the field of migration and the CyberPol project to combat Internet fraud. In particular, the police, together with telecommunications operators, had put a technical barrier to calls from substitute numbers, thanks to which 36.5 million calls from fraudsters had already been blocked.
As for the fight against drug crime, this year law enforcement and special agencies seized more than 14 tons of drugs, including more than 71 kg of heroin and 652 kg of "synthetics". 4.7 million single doses worth 24 billion tenge were not allowed into circulation. Fifty-two drug laboratories were liquidated. In addition, 85 tons of precursors were seized, preventing the manufacture of 20 million single doses of synthetics. 2.5 thousand drug websites were blocked.
The results of automation of personnel processes, as well as topical issues of operational and service activities, protection of public order and prevention of offenses in general were also discussed.
26.08.2023
Mayor of Pavlodar city dismissed
Images | Akimat
Governor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov dismissed Mayor of Pavlodar city Yerzhan Imanzaipov for ineffective prevention of corruption among his subordinates, Kazinform reports.
«Mayor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov met with the activists of Pavlodar. At the meeting he announced his decision to dismiss Mayor of Pavlodar Yerzhan Imanzaipov for improper organization of the work on prevention of corruption among his subordinates, lack of required control over the implementation of city development and landscaping projects, and lack of communication between the Mayor’s Office and city residents,» a statement from the regional administration reads.
The Chief of Staff of the regional administration was tasked to submit a relevant proposal to the President’s Executive Office.
Yerzhan Imanzaipon was appointed the Mayor of Pavlodar at the end of 2022.
