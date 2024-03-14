11.03.2024, 09:15 13491
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Ramadan greetings
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message extending congratulations over the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President heartily congratulated all on the start of Ramadan which is of great significance for the people of Kazakhstan.
Lasting values such as kindness and honesty, mercy and compassion prevail during the Oraza (Ramadan in Kazakh). It is a time of unity and solidarity of Muslims.
The Holy Month of Ramadan calls for spiritual purification, doing good for the needy, and charity contributing thus to the promotion of common human values.
The Head of State wished all good health, well-being and success.
Over 40 major projects with foreign participation to launch in Kazakhstan in 2024
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Board of Directors of NC Kazakh Invest JSC, which reviewed the current activities of the national company and plans for future work, primeminister.kz reports.
Currently, Kazakh Invest supports 200 projects worth $27.3 billion with the creation of 68,800 jobs. More than 40 projects with foreign participation are expected to be launched this year.
One of the most significant is the medical equipment manufacturing facility of the American company GE Healthcare in Astana. The project will localise the production of ultrasound and CT machines. This will make it possible not only to supply Kazakhstan's hospitals, but also to establish exports to other countries in the future. In addition, the company plans to organise educational programmes to improve the qualifications of staff of the republic's healthcare system.
Along with this, Swiss company Roche will launch production of anticancer drugs in Almaty with further prospects of export.
Austrian company Lasselsberger will localise in Astana the production of ceramic tiles, dry building mixes and construction adhesive. The opening of the new plant will create more than 200 jobs and reduce the import dependence of the Kazakhstani market for these products.
On the instructions of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, in further work Kazakh Invest will focus on attracting investors in promising projects on deep grain processing, production of demanded types of plastics, localisation of oil and gas equipment and other products with high added value.
The Head of State has set a task to increase the volume of the economy to $450bn by 2029. At least $150bn of foreign investment must be attracted during this period. In this regard, every effort should be made to find and attract major investors to our country. Bold and non-standard solutions are needed," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
37 new solid waste treatment plants to be launched in Kazakhstan
The issue of construction of solid waste processing plants in major cities was considered at the Government session under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reminded that the Government approved a mechanism of preferential financing of projects in the field of waste management. This applies to the purchase of rubbish trucks, the launch of sorting lines and processing facilities. Financing is provided through the Industrial Development Fund with an interest rate of 3 per cent and a loan term from 3 to 15 years.
To date, 94 projects have been selected for more than 232 billion tenge. Their implementation will allow to set up production of paving stones, manholes, bins, glass containers, stretch film and other consumer goods.
Twenty-one projects for the construction and modernisation of sorting lines with a capacity of more than 3 million tonnes per year have also been worked out with the regions. The projects will make it possible to increase the capacity of sorting lines from the current 1.7 million tonnes to 4.7 million tonnes, as well as to cover cities and large towns in all regions of the country.
In terms of municipal solid waste processing, it is planned to build 37 new plants and modernise 8 existing ones with a total capacity of over 1.2 million tonnes per year. This will make it possible to increase the volume of processing to 1.4 million tonnes per year.
Akim of Zhetisu region Beybit Issabayev and Akim of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev informed about the implementation of relevant infrastructure projects in the regions.
Chairman of the Board of the Association of Packers of Kazakhstan Batyrbek Aubakirov also made a report on the creation of new and modernisation of existing processing facilities at the meeting.
As Prime Minister noted, in many regions of the country has not yet managed to organise effective collection and removal, sorting and processing of municipal waste. Unauthorised dumps are formed everywhere, issues of their liquidation are not timely solved.
As international experience shows, developed countries return secondary raw materials to economic turnover based on the principle of a closed-cycle economy. We continue, in simple terms, to bury rubbish in the ground, or even leave it on the surface. This makes a very unsightly picture around the settlements and does not meet sanitary and environmental standards," Olzhas Bektenov said.
According to him, the issues of utilisation and processing of food waste, which is no less dangerous, have not been resolved. In this regard, it is necessary to develop mechanisms of utilisation from collection to processing.
The Ministry and the regions have delayed this work. The main share of enterprises is engaged only in collection of recyclable materials, their pressing and further realisation, as a rule, abroad. There are few enterprises that process waste and produce final products," Head of the Government pointed out.
As an example, he voiced that in North Kazakhstan region company "Rainbow" recycles waste polyethylene and paper, produces various consumer goods. In Shymkent, Eurocrystal recycles glass and produces glass containers.
In Almaty region, KZ recycling produces paper products from waste paper. And in Kyzylorda region each district is working out its own project on waste recycling.
At the same time, Prime Minister pointed out that in Atyrau region, Aktobe region and Abay region for a long time could not launch a waste sorting line.
In general, Olzhas Bektenov noted that all over the world recycling of rubbish is a profitable business and Kazakhstan should not lag behind in this direction.
We need to introduce effective mechanisms of economic incentives for enterprises in the implementation of such projects. In addition, projects on processing and sorting of municipal waste will be financed at a favourable rate of 3% for 15 years through the Industry Development Fund," the Prime Minister announced.
He added that the mechanism of the Programme of payments to enterprises that collect, transport and process waste (EcoKoldau) has also been restarted.
A clear system of waste management will give not only economic and environmental effects, but will also contribute to the opening of enterprises, attract new technologies, create jobs," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Based on this, Prime Minister instructed to develop additional mechanisms to attract investors in the sphere of waste processing, to take measures for accelerated consideration of applications for relevant infrastructure projects and to ensure support of each of them until full commissioning. Prime Minister instructed to accelerate the commissioning of all initiated projects in this area.
Number of documents signed btw Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following Tokayev’s visit to country
Following the talks between Kazakh and Azeri leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev, a number of documents were signed, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The documents signed by the members of official delegations as follow:
1. Decision of the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan;
2. Agreement between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Azerbaijan Republic on the mutual recognition of professional diplomas of crew members of sea vessels;
3. Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijan Republic on cooperation in the field of education as of April 3, 2017, regarding the allocation of places for doctoral studies;
4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes;
5. Action plan between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2024-2025;
6. Agreement on strategic partnership between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH);
7. Agreement on a gradual increase in the volume of transit of Kazakh oil through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan between JSC National Company KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic;
8. Memorandum of strategic cooperation in the field of purchase and sale of Kazakh oil between JSC National Company KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic;
9. Memorandum of cooperation between the Republican State Institution Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;
10. Memorandum of cooperation between the Entrepreneurship Development Fund ‘Damu’ of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;
11. Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Akimat of the city of Atyrau (Republic of Kazakhstan) and the head of the Executive Power of the city of Shirvan (Republic of Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;
12. Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Akimat of the city of Aktau (Republic of Kazakhstan) and the chief executive of the city of Sumgait (Republic of Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;
13. Roadmap for the implementation of measures to support small and medium-sized businesses within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the ‘Damu’ Entrepreneurship Development Fund and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;
14. Memorandum of understanding in the field of information security between State Technical Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Special Communications and Information Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Arai Urazova named enlightenment deputy minister of Kazakhstan
By order of the Kazakh government, Arai Urazova has been appointed as the vice-minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
Born in 1988, Arai Urazova is a graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Eurasian Humanitarian Institute.
Urazova is a member of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve.
In 2018 and 2020, she worked as the chief analyst in the data management office and the chief project manager in the digitalization office at the Zerde National Infocommunication Holding.
In February 2020, she joined the Ministry of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan as the deputy director of the digital transformation department.
In December 2021, Urazova was appointed to the post of the deputy chair of the Board of the National Information Technologies JSC.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends solemn event ahead of International Women’s Day
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn ceremony marking the International Women’s Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State congratulated women on the holiday.
8 March is the spring holiday, symbolizing the beauty, kindness and warmth. We, men, appreciate, respect and love you. Women enjoy special attention and recognition. Only the society with respect for women can be called civilized and the one with culture. Our wise people always show respect for mothers and surround daughters with care. Such a treatment is in our blood for centuries, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to all women, who work equally with men for the benefit of the country. He also noted that the state will continue providing support needed.
At my initiative, women have been granted with special quotas in representative branches of government. The share of women in parliament and maslikhats has increased and the work in this direction will continue. Women make great contribution to the development of our homeland. Many women are actively involved in entrepreneurship. Many have achieved success in production, science and sport. Women account for most of the teachers in Kazakhstan. You bring up patriotism, knowledge, hard work in the growing generation and promote health of the nation. Your contribution to the prosperity of Kazakhstan deserves the highest praise, said Tokayev.
Following the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined the Auelmen alem ademi concert devoted to the International Women’s Day.
The Kazakh Head of State also presented awards to the winners of the Aru Ana contest of best female projects in six nominations.
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting discussed the prospects for developing energy and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. Kazakh President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstani-Saudi relations have reached the unprecedented level. He stressed that his agreements with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gave a strong impetus to the bilateral cooperation in all sectors.
We consider your visit as the symbol of friendship and close ties between the two countries. I’m still under the impression of my visit to your great country. The visit was indeed successful. Agreements were reached on many issues, primarily on cooperation in the key sector such as energy. I believe in the bright future of our relations. Our cooperation is strategic. Taking the opportunity, I’d like to send my best wishes to Mohammed bin Salman, said the Kazakh Head of State.
For his part, Abdulaziz bin Salman thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome.
We commend the bilateral relations with Kazakhstan, that have deep historic roots. Saudi Arabia was among the first countries to lend a helping hand to newly independent Kazakhstan, said the Saudi minister.
Saudi Arabia’s ACWA chairman Mohammad Abunayyan, who also attended the meeting, spoke about the prospects of the joint investment project for construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 1GW in Zhetysu region as well as plans to cooperation with the country in the green energy sphere.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh and Saudi governments signed the agreement to carry out the joint project for construction of wind power plant.
Raise production redesign bar: Olzhas Bektenov visits the largest backbone enterprises of Pavlodar region
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of implementation of instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of export-oriented industry and technological modernisation of enterprises of Pavlodar region, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government visited the largest enterprises of the region KSP Steel, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Aksu Ferroalloy Plant and Aksu Power Plant. These business captains make a significant contribution to the regional economy.
Thus, Olzhas Bektenov visited the production workshops of the plant KSP Steel, which produces seamless steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, valves and other related products. Prime Minister familiarised himself in detail with the features of the technological process and samples of finished products.
Today, the enterprise is the second most important in the steelmaking sector, employing over 4.5 thousand people. One of the key problematic issues is to bring the plant to full production capacity.
Prime Minister noted that at present the Government is concentrating its efforts on creating the necessary conditions for the full utilisation of domestic producers. In turn, the company should consider the possibility of modernisation with the necessary investments and direct off-take contracts with consumers.
Prime Minister also got acquainted with the activities of one of the world's leading producers of alumina Aluminium of Kazakhstan JSC. More than 30 dynasties of metallurgists work at the plant. The company operates a thermal power plant, which provides heat to 40% of Pavlodar residents.
According to Olzhas Bektenov, the existing aluminium cluster is of great importance not only for the region, but also for the whole republic.
It is necessary to raise the bar of production processing and continue work on technical modernisation of the enterprise taking into account environmental requirements," Prime Minister pointed out.
Then the head of the Government familiarised himself with the activities of the flagship of domestic metallurgy - Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant JSC. It is among the 10 best plants in the world for the production of primary aluminium of high grade.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the production of domestic products with higher added value has great prospects, so it is necessary to increase the degree of processing within the country.
As part of his working trip Prime Minister also visited Aksu ferroalloys plant, which is one of the world's largest producers of these products, and got acquainted with the progress of large-scale modernisation of power units of Aksu power plant.
At present, the ferroalloy plant is implementing a project of renovation of one of the shops, which provides for a step-by-step repair of furnaces. As a result, it is expected to reduce electricity consumption by up to 25 per cent and increase productivity by up to 35%.
Aksu power plant is currently undergoing a phased modernisation of power units. Recall that the Head of State has set a task to accelerate the modernisation of the communal energy sector of the country. In this regard, it is planned to introduce more than 700 megawatts of additional generation.
Following the tour of industrial facilities, Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the importance of strengthening work on further processing of raw materials, and also instructed to provide full support to domestic enterprises to ensure dynamic industrialisation of the economy.
Kazakh President Tokayev addresses Kazakhstani Women’s Forum
The Kazakh capital’s administration office hosted the Forum of Women of Kazakhstan marking 25 years since the establishment of the National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
During the event, Chairwoman of the Commission, Kazakh culture and information minister Aida Balayeva read out the congratulatory message sent by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In his message, the Kazakh President noted that the Commission plays a huge role in ensuring gender equality, strengthening institution of family, protecting motherhood and childhood and serves as an effective platform integrating the efforts of authorized bodies, civil sector and business. The National Commission’s experts actively take part in development of laws and government programs, carry out important social projects and initiatives.
Over the past years, our country has abolished the list of professions prohibited for women, introduced electoral quotas, established subdivisions for protection of the rights of women. Largely thanks to the effective work of the Commission, Kazakhstan has ratified a number of international conventions and fulfils all its obligations to achieve gender equality. We’re to continue to take systemic measures to increase the role of women in the society and promote family values, creating step-be-step Just Kazakhstan - a state with equal opportunities for all, the Kazakh President addressed the Forum’s participants.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated those present on the International Women’s Day and wished success, health and good luck.
The Forum brought together 500 participants, including members of the National Commission from all the regions of the country, parliament deputies, reps of international organizations and the civil sector as well as international partners.
During the event, Amanat party secretary, member of the National Commission Sholpan Karinova drew the attention to promotion of women in politics. She voiced proposals to join the party and the National Commission’s efforts to promote female candidates to elective leadership positions.
The Samruk-Kazyna national welfare fund also seeks to increase the number of women in management.
Women in management is one of the key factors of the company’s sustainability and attractiveness to investors. The group of companies (Samruk-Kazyna) employs over 242 thousand people, including 72 thousand women. The share of women in senior positions stands at 14%. Our goal is to bring that figure to 30% by 2030, said Gibrat Auganov, Managing Director at Samruk-Kazyna.
According to Artur Lastayev, Kazakhstani commissioner for human rights, last year Kazakhstan improved its position in the Global Gender Gap Index taking 62nd place out of 146 countries. The country managed to bridge the gender gap in education, demonstrated better economic opportunities in income equality.
