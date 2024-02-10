This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Agriculture Vice Minister relieved of his duties
relevant news
Work pace to be high and demand to be tough: Olzhas Bektenov outlines key tasks for Government
The Ministry of Finance within 10 days to audit the republican budget and within a month all local budgets for a significant reduction of expenditures that are not of primary importance. No one should waste money," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Opinions of the expert and business community should be taken into account. The Tax Code should stimulate business activity, motivate to enlarge business, and not vice versa," he instructed.
They should present specific plans for the creation in the near future of new production facilities of high conversion," Olzhas Bektenov pointed out.
All estimates should include Kazakhstani building materials and other items. Also conduct an audit of the estimate documentation for overestimation of the cost of materials and works. It is no secret that estimates are inflated. It is necessary to restore order," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Proposals are concrete projects with potential investors and terms of implementation, not just a general vision," he emphasized.
I believe that the health insurance system requires serious reformatting. It is unacceptable to increase its financing with such inefficient spending of funds, write-offs. The industry requires full digitalization and transparency," Prime Minister said.
We will be a Government of decisive action. We have been given enough authority to effectively increase the growth rate, to actively carry out diversification of the economy, to attract investment, to solve all the tasks at hand," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Ministers should be independent, promptly solve sectoral issues at their level. Everyone needs to understand that the pace of work will be high, and the demand will be tough," the Prime Minister concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the CSTO are aimed at the development of the Organization - Senator Lukin
Kazakhstan plans to maintain established cooperation with the United Nations and deepen cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Special attention will be paid to the development of practical cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of consequences of natural and man-made emergencies. We consider it important to step up joint efforts in the fight against illegal arms trafficking and organized transnational crime. In general, the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship are aimed at further progressive development of the CSTO," the deputy said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev Sets Ambitious Economic Agenda for Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Necessary to improve housing construction quality, President Tokayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President urges Kazakh Government to radically rethink the way of work
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Active work without formalism, bureaucracy and unnecessary meetings
The Ministry of National Economy is the main engine of reforms and realization of the set tasks for the implementation of economic breakthrough. All the necessary resources, I think, are available. Most importantly, I would like to focus the Ministry on active work without formalism, bureaucracy, unnecessary meetings. More deeds, less words," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Therefore, both the Head of State and I, as Prime Minister, count on clear, proactive work of the Ministry of Finance in all areas," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Recently in Almaty the Head of State has recently expressed quite serious criticism of the Ministry after the last earthquake. The Ministry for Emergency Situations faces very serious tasks to modernize the systems of response and prevention of emergency situations. I think Chingis Sairanovich will honorably fulfill the tasks set by the President," Prime Minister said.
This is the most important direction of the state policy. All of us together should make efforts to raise the health care system to a new level. We will fully assist in this," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President approves Olzhas Bektenov for the post of Kazakh PM
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev to take part in Majilis plenary session
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
06.02.2024, 10:32President Tokayev to take part in Majilis plenary session 06.02.2024, 15:3526701President approves Olzhas Bektenov for the post of Kazakh PM 05.02.2024, 18:4225501Kazakh President removes PM, dissolves government 05.02.2024, 19:4625356Almost 70 women killed in family violence incidents in Kazakhstan last year 05.02.2024, 20:5525186Measles cases surging in N Kazakhstan 12.01.2024, 11:4591006Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 19.01.2024, 18:3183731Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 16.01.2024, 13:0776076Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030 18.01.2024, 15:3275831Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024 18.01.2024, 12:0575336Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan