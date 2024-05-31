Kazakh energy ministry reveals candidate-countries for construction of nuclear power plant

Olzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food securityOlzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food security
Russia, China, France and South Korea have been prequalified for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, the country’s energy minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It was noted that meetings are being held with the population and interested sides to decide on the construction of a nuclear power plant.
Hearings took place in several regions, showing great interest among the population and support for the project. There are activists presenting their arguments for possible risks, but all those questions were exhaustively answered, said Satkaliyev during a briefing in the government.
The Kazakh energy minister went on to say that Russia, China, France and South Korea have been prequalified for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country. It’s not even a full list of countries, he added.
Other options are also being considered, in particular the construction of small modular reactors. Several countries may participate in it, including the U.S. There are also joint projects with Japanese manufacturers, said Satkaliyev.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov with the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discussed the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural and food sector, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants of the meeting noted the special importance of food security. Measures to increase food exports to the EU market were considered, as well as the creation of joint projects for the production and processing of agricultural products.
Kazakhstan and the EU countries will continue the policy of improving the quality standards of agricultural products and support for farmers. In this direction, the need to strengthen co-operation in the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies, exchange of experience in reducing the risk of negative impact of climate change on the agricultural sector is outlined.
The agro-industrial complex is among the most important sectors of our economy. Given the potential of our country in the production of high-quality and environmentally friendly organic agricultural products, as well as the growing demand from the European side, we need to intensify work to expand the range of exports of Kazakhstani goods to the European market," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Janusz Wojciechowski noted the favourable conditions created in Kazakhstan for investors and confirmed the intention of the EU countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Attention was also paid to measures to remove existing barriers to mutual trade and harmonisation of legislation.
During the meeting the positive dynamics of bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU was stated. In general, EU countries account for more than 40 per cent of attracted investments and about 30% of Kazakhstan's foreign trade. Over the year, the volume of trade increased by 3.5% and reached $41.4 billion, of which $31 billion is Kazakhstan's exports. At the same time, the special activity is observed in mutual trade in agricultural products: the indicator increased by 13.4%. The main export goods of domestic producers to the EU countries are wheat, flax seeds, rapeseed, processed grain crops and other categories. Work is underway to increase the share of exports of highly processed products.
Head of State Tokayev briefed on flood mitigation work
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan was informed about the elimination of the aftermath of floods and the restoration work, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was reported on the systematic work on elimination of the aftermath of floods and the implementation of the measures to support those affected.
As Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said, 30,770 families have received one-time payments in the amount of 100 monthly calculation indexes totaling over 11 billion tenge.
Intensive work is underway to provide residents of the regions suffered from floods by housing, In total, 15,103 houses have been inspected, on 11,186 of which assessment has been completed.
As of today, 432 families have received new homes and flats in exchange for the homes destroyed, including 225 in Kostanay, 83 in Akmola, 76 in Aktobe, 40 in North Kazakhstan, six in Karaganda and two in Pavlodar regions.
The Head of State was also briefed about the construction of 1,862 new homes for flood victims, including 394 in West Kazakhstan, 184 in Kostanay, 48 in Atyrau, 494 in Aktobe, 273 in Akmola, 500 in North Kazakhstan and five in Pavlodar regions.
2,947 families have received monetary compensations for housing repairing and reconstruction.
Bektenov informed about additional payments in the amount of up to 150 monthly calculation indexes to flood victims for basic necessities lost. 4,115 families have so far received compensations for a total of 1 billion tenge. The size of state assistance for died livestock has exceeded 2.3 billion tenge.
In addition, work is ongoing to compensate the damage caused to businesses. The Regional Commissions have reviewed and approved 12 applications from SMEs to the tune of around 21 million tenge following examinations. The hotline at 731 has been set up to provide information about the procedure of compensation and submission of documents. As a result of the preliminary estimate, 731 business entities have been affected by floods.
Kazakh President instructs to strengthen fight against terrorism
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The President heard a report on the main results of the work of the Committee in countering terrorism and religious extremism since the beginning of 2024 and the measures set for the upcoming period.
Tokayev was informed that since the start of the year two terror attacks, including one aboard together with foreign partners, have been prevented.
26 persons influenced by radical religious ideology have been convicted of terrorist and extremis activities based on the criminal cases investigated by the National Security Committee. Pre-trial investigations regarding other 22 persons are still ongoing.
According to the Chairman of the National Security Committee, 139 foreigners have been denied entry into the country, and over 280 foreigners deported for extremist views.
Up to 190 attempts have been prevented to smuggle banned religious literature into the country, with 19 foreigners held accountable.
237 firearms, 27 explosives, over 4,500 pieces of ammunition and other means of terror have been seized.
As Sagimbayev said, since the start of the year over 340 anti-terrorism exercises have taken place. The Interior Ministry and the National Security Committee have conducted around 3,400 inspections of government and other facilities, including crowded places, as part of the strengthening of anti-terrorist protection measures.
The Head of State was also briefed about the realization of other measures of the comprehensive plan for development of the system to counter extremism and terrorism for 2023/25.
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions aimed at strengthening the fight against terrorism.
Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting
A regular meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan took place today under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The meeting discussed the issues of enhancing the efficiency of the work in combating terrorism and extremism.
During the event, a report was made by Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev as well as information was presented by a number of the interested state bodies.
The Head of State pointed out the importance of comprehensive approaches towards identifying and suppressing the preconditions for manifestations of extremism, preventing the spread of international terrorism, including improving the legislative and institutional framework, implementing a measured information policy.
Following the meeting, concrete instructions were given to the state bodies.
New CEO of KazMunayGas named
Askhat Khasenov is appointed as the CEO of KazMunayGas National Company and is elected to the Board of Directors of KazMunayGas, Kazinform News Agency cites the company’s press service.
Earlier he was appointed as the acting CEO of KazMunayGas National Company.
He started his career in 2005 at the Turgai Petroleum JSC.
In 2011 to 2019 he headed the state inspection department of the state inspection committee in the oil and gas complex, and petrochemical and technical regulation department of the Oil and Gas Ministry.
In 2019-2022 held the post of Deputy CEO at KLPE Ltd.
Before the appointment served as the Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.
Flood-damaged road repairs to cost nearly KZT 30 bln, Kazakh Minister
Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev revealed how much restoring of the roads damaged by floods would cost, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Flood waters washed away or damaged 11 road sections up to 33 km across Kazakhstan. Fixing of republican roads will require nearly 8.5 billion tenge, while repairs of 275 sections of local roads will cost over 20 billion tenge, he told a briefing. The Minister stressed currently each damaged section is being inspected.
Olzhas Bektenov: Baiterek should promptly make decisions on injecting funds into priority economic sectors
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Baiterek National Mangement Holding JSC was held, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting considered the results of the work carried out and plans of the holding for further support of the manufacturing sector of the economy.
Baiterek NUH and its subsidiaries at the end of 2023 and for the first quarter of 2024 financed 4.6 thousand projects in the manufacturing industry to the amount of 1.6 trillion tenge. In total, about 4,000 new jobs were created and services worth 15.1 trillion tenge were produced and provided as part of state support measures. Thus, a project to expand the capacity of poultry farms in Akmola region, two processing plants in Karaganda and Aktobe regions were commissioned.
It was noted that the supported enterprises in the manufacturing industry sold products worth 3.9 trillion tenge, which is 18% of the total volume of manufacturing output. Their contribution to non-resource exports is 12%.
To date, financial assistance is provided to projects aimed at further import substitution. Among them is the construction of a multi-brand plant for the production of passenger cars, where about 2.2 thousand jobs will be created by 2025. In the city of Saran there will be a tyre production plant with the creation of about 1.1 thousand jobs and a capacity of 3 million tyres for passenger cars and 500 thousand for trucks. Also supported was the construction of a plant for the production of sodium cyanide, where by 2025 300 new jobs will be created and the production of 30 thousand tonnes of sodium cyanide per year will be established.
In addition, additional programmes of the holding company are being developed in view of the objectives set to increase the volume of the manufacturing industry.
Now we are actively utilising the potential of Baiterek Holding and all its subsidiaries to stimulate economic growth. The management needs to make decisions on injecting funds into the economy very quickly. We have ambitious tasks to achieve serious GDP growth in priority sectors. It is necessary to work dynamically," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Following the results of the meeting, the Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Report for the first quarter of 2024. In addition, attention was paid to strengthening control over the targeted spending of funds.
About 60 projects worth 176.2 billion tenge planned to be implemented within the Comprehensive Plan for the agricultural processing development
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported on the positive dynamics of the food and processing industry at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
Thus, at the end of 2023, the volume of food production increased by 1.8% and amounted to 3.1 trillion tenge. The volume of investment in fixed assets of food production increased by 7.1% and amounted to 151 billion tenge. Exports of agro-industrial products totalled $5.3 billion, with the share of processed products in total exports rising to 43% to $2.2 billion.
In the processing of agricultural products 48 investment projects totalling 119 billion tenge were implemented. In the processing of crop products, 3 main directions can be distinguished - processing of grain and oilseed crops, as well as sugar production. Flour production amounted to 3.2 million tonnes, which exceeds the country's domestic consumption by more than 2 times. At the same time, Kazakhstan occupies one of the leading positions in the world in terms of exports," the Minister said.
Given that there are restrictions on export markets, it is necessary to move to the production of products of deep processing - pasta, flour confectionery, starch products. Particular emphasis is placed on products of deep processing of grain, for which a number of investment projects are being implemented.
This year Turkish company Tiriyaki Agro together with Qatari company Hasad Food started implementation of the project worth $400 million on deep processing of grains in Astana city with capacity of 240 thousand tonnes.
In Kostanai region, the Kazakh company Kostanai Grain Industry started implementation of a project on deep processing of grain worth 50 billion tenge, with a capacity of 330 thousand tonnes of grain.
In Turkestan region, Kazkrahmal is implementing a project to process corn for the production of starch products with an investment of 35 billion tenge and a capacity of 150,000 tonnes. The final products in the form of starch, gluten, glucose-fructose syrup, lysine, bioethanol are planned to be exported to global markets.
In 2024-2026, 13 grain processing projects are planned to be implemented. Along with grain processing, oilseed processing is developing dynamically. There are 80 enterprises involved in vegetable oil production, which will produce 672,000 tonnes of vegetable oil in 2023, which is 4.3% more than in 2022. The supply is 183%," Aidarbek Saparov reported.
By the end of the year, production is forecast to increase to 750,000 tonnes. This will be achieved through expansion of sown areas, provision of working capital for purchase of raw materials and implementation of new investment projects.
For example, this year 3 projects with total capacity of 100 thousand tonnes in North-Kazakhstan and East-Kazakhstan regions were launched. In order to increase the profitability of the projects, the Chinese market has been opened for sales of finished and by-products in the form of oilcake and meal.
Sugar production is carried out at 4 operating sugar factories, which meet the demand of the domestic market of the country by 44%, including at the expense of processing of domestic raw materials - 13%.
The main directions in the processing of livestock products are the processing of milk, meat, hides and wool. In milk processing, there are 180 enterprises with a capacity of 2.7 million tonnes of milk per year, with a total utilisation of about 77%. In 2023, 2.1 million tonnes of milk will be processed, an increase of 13.6% compared to 2022. Dairy products totalling 584.8 billion tenge were produced.
To date, the constraints on the development of milk processing are the insufficiency and low quality of raw materials, which directly affects the cost and competitiveness of domestic products with imports. For import substitution and loading of domestic capacities, a project based on the experience of North Kazakhstan region is being implemented. Implementation of the programme will make it possible to create 115 large dairy farms, provide domestic dairies with quality raw materials and solve the problem of insufficient raw milk," the head of the department stressed.
There are 210 meat-processing enterprises in the republic with a capacity of about 400 thousand tonnes of meat per year. The load of the enterprises today is 54%. Consumption of beef is 540 thousand tonnes, mutton - 151 thousand tonnes. Provision of the domestic market with chilled meat is 117%, sausages 61%, canned meat 26%.
As Aidarbek Saparov noted, the main problems of meat processing enterprises are insufficient working capital. In order to increase the number of livestock and provide meat processing enterprises with affordable raw materials, from 2021 there are restrictions on the export of live cattle and cattle with the establishment of quotas.
One of the underdeveloped areas is the processing of hides and wool. In the hides processing sector there are 9 enterprises with a total capacity of 3.3 million pieces of cattle hides, where the workload does not exceed 6%. In 2023, the production of cattle hides totalled 3.5 million pieces, of which only 6% were used for processing and 10% were exported. Wool processing is represented by 13 enterprises. Their capacity is 36.1 thousand tonnes of wool per year, their workload is 26%. Of the 41.7 thousand tonnes of sheep wool produced in 2023, about 7.3 thousand tonnes of wool was processed, 7.9 thousand tonnes or 19% was exported.
The problems in the processing of hides and wool are similar - low quality of raw materials. The solution to the problem is the development of production facilities where the quality of hides does not matter.
In general, state support measures in the form of preferential loans, investment subsidies, processing subsidies, tax and customs privileges and preferences contribute to the growth of production volumes of processing enterprises.
To fulfil the instruction of the Head of State to bring the share of processing up to 70%, the Ministry has developed a comprehensive plan for the development of processing of agricultural products for 2024-2028. The document provides for the provision of processing enterprises with affordable raw materials, granting preferential loans to replenish fixed and working capital, increasing the export potential of processed products by opening new markets. 58 projects totalling 176.2 billion tenge are planned to be implemented.
Implementation of the Comprehensive Plan will give a good impetus to the development of food and processing industry, will increase gross production of processed products by 1.4 times and bring the share of processing of agricultural products to the planned 70%" the Minister summarised.
