22.02.2024, 20:50 4326
Kazakh Head of State holds meeting with QazaqGaz chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov
Images
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Zharkeshov briefed the Kazakh President about the outcomes of the work of the national company for 2023 as well as familiarized him with the plans for the upcoming period.
He spoke about the realization of the large-scale infrastructure projects, new directions of Kashagan gas processing, as well as attraction of investments in the gas sector to the tune of 12 billion US dollars.
Zharkeshov said the major gas pipelines worth 400 billion tenge that are of social and economic importance to the region’s development have been built and put into service.
As for the gasification work, the QazaqGaz chairman said that gas has been connected to 112 settlements in 11 regions, so providing access of 213 thousand people to gas. Last year, the company subsidized gas prices in the domestic market for 175 billion tenge.
The President was also informed about the commissioning of the new gas field Anabai as well as the works to develop the gas resource base. The measures taken allowed to increase the gas supplies to the domestic market by 19%.
During the meeting, President Tokayev gave instructions aimed at comprehensive development of the gas sector, including stable gas supplies to the domestic market, expansion of resource base, addressing the systemic problems of the sector as well as improving its investment attractiveness.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 21:41 4866
Head of State inks law limiting cell phone use by schoolchildren
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of education, mentorship and security of children", Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
For instance, the newly endorsed law limits cell phone use by schoolchildren.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 15:04 8941
Olzhas Bektenov checks CHPP modernisation pace and familiarises himself with solving problems with water shortages in West Kazakhstan region
Images
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to West Kazakhstan region visited a number of facilities of the communal and energy sector of Uralsk, where he got acquainted with the pace of modernisation of infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.
During the trip Head of the Government visited the water supply and sewage enterprise "Batys Su Arnasy", which has been operating since 1961. The main source of drinking water supply in Uralsk is the Zhaiyk River and underground sources. The Prime Minister was reported that in 2023 the construction of 6 water intake wells was completed. However, the existing water treatment facility has a high level of wear and tear.
Olzhas Bektenov drew the attention of the region's leadership to the incoming complaints from residents about the shortage of drinking water, especially in the summer, and instructed to complete the development of design and construction plans for the reconstruction of the water treatment plant to increase its capacity to 50 thousand cubic metres per day by the end of the year. The government will provide the necessary assistance.
Separately, a number of instructions were given to accelerate the modernisation of water supply networks (wear and tear of 60.5%), sewage (wear and tear of 61.3%), as well as the reconstruction of sewage pumping stations.
In addition, Prime Minister familiarised himself with the current situation at the enterprise for production of electricity and heat energy JSC "Zhaiykteploenergo", which is in the red risk zone. During the visit Olzhas Bektenov inspected the main control room, turbine room and boiler room.
To date, the company has completed the repair of three boiler units (№ 2, 4, 9) and turbine, also repaired 16.5 kilometres of heating networks. In addition, the development of a project for the phased replacement of three power boilers and turbine №3 has been started. These measures are aimed at increasing the reliability of the entire plant.
As the Head of State noted, ensuring uninterrupted operation of all life-support systems of settlements is one of the basic functions of the Government and akimats. The depreciation of CHPPs in the republic reaches 66 per cent, and in Uralsk it reaches 86 per cent. As soon as the design and estimate documentation is ready, the Akimat should make a corresponding application. We will consider and gradually decide," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Head of the Government was also reported on the ongoing work to increase the production of marketable gas and the progress of gasification of the region.
In addition, taking into account the ongoing heating season Prime Minister instructed the leadership of the region to keep under special control the provision of uninterrupted operation of all life-support systems of settlements.
For reference: The average depreciation of CHPPs in the Republic of Kazakhstan has reached 66%. Within the framework of implementation of the Head of State's instructions to reduce wear and tear on 19 CHPPs, which are in the red zone, overhaul of 28 boilers and 16 turbines is being implemented. A total of 10 power units, 55 boilers and 45 turbines are planned to be repaired at the country's heat sources in 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 14:46 4496
President receives Chairperson of Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairperson of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
She reported to the President on the activity of the supreme constitutional control body.
According to Elvira Azimova, more than 5,000 requests have been submitted to the Constitutional Court since 2023, 99% of which were citizens’ appeals. Most of these appeals related to judicial acts, legitimacy of actions of officials and judges, the types and conditions of criminal punishment, observance of human rights during criminal proceedings, and protection of rights in labour and administrative-legal relations.
The main approach of all states, where the constitutional court operates, is not to limit citizens’ access to constitutional justice and eliminate financial barriers. In this view, in December 2023, the Head of State signed the Law prescribing reduction of state duty for appealing the Constitutional Court to zero rate.
Last year, the Constitutional Court revised 558 legal norms, following which 29 regulatory-legal acts were recommended to be amended. The Constitutional Court recommended to revise some norms of the Criminal Procedure Code, Tax Code and a number of laws. The Government and authorized agencies fulfilled more than 16% of the recommendations.The President highlighted that the results of the Constitutional Court’s work in 2023 proves that it’s establishment and activity meet the demand of the society and state on ensuring supremacy of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and protection of human and civil rights and freedoms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2024, 08:15 16901
Costly but safe. Head of MES lists potentially dangerous areas needing to be addressed in advance before floods
Images
The current flood situation in the country today is relatively stable. At the same time, according to the preliminary forecast of Kazhydromet JSC, at the end of February and in March in the south-eastern, northern and central parts of the country may fall heavy precipitation with a monthly norm per day. Such data at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov was voiced by the head of the Ministry for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, primeminister.kz reports.
In this regard, there are risks of flooding of settlements in 10 regions. Of them due to mountain water runoff in Almaty, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan regions and Zhetisu; due to heavy snow melt in West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions.
The Ministry together with local executive bodies carried out the necessary set of measures to prepare for the flood period. In the framework of the republican command and staff exercise "Koktem" checked the actual readiness of forces and means of management bodies. Notification of the population has been practised, and assembly points for citizens have been prepared. Actually implemented the construction of temporary dams and encirclement of settlements (114 km), cleaning of aryks, canals (1,904 km), as well as culverts on roads and railways (5,002 units), from settlements removed more than 10.5 million cubic metres of snow. But, as annual practice shows, this is not enough," the speaker stressed.
According to statistics for the last three years, despite the preventive measures taken, the settlements of Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, West-Kazakhstan, North-Kazakhstan and East-Kazakhstan regions are annually flooded. Given these facts, it is necessary to promptly and more effectively address the issue of protecting the population from flood threats.
Previously, since 2017, road maps were approved every 3 years. Their implementation showed their effectiveness partially. Most of the activities were not fulfilled and were carried over to the next roadmap. The reason is the lack of proper funding for all envisaged measures. There was only a point reinforcement of individual measures. As a result the last roadmap (2021-2023) was implemented only by 58%, 92 measures were not implemented. Sometimes financial resources for the implementation of individual measures were insufficient due to the increasing cost of projects. And their additional financing took a lot of time," the Minister said.
He added that it is necessary to plan one hundred per cent financing of flood control measures at the local level, Akimats have the relevant competence and mechanism. The measures taken should be effective and not be temporary, in the end it should solve the issues of the regions in the flood period.
For example, the construction of the Koksarai counter-regulator allowed once and for all to remove the threat of flooding of more than 400 settlements along the Syr Darya River. This year it is planned to build the Yesil counter-regulator on the Yesil River in Akmola region, which will eliminate the threat of flooding of settlements in Akmola and North-Kazakhstan regions. In total, the construction of 40 reservoirs is required in the country. Yes, it will be costly for akimats, but still it will allow to increase safety of the population and reduce social tension from loss of property. At the same time, the issue of irrigation of agricultural lands in the summer period will be solved," Arinov said.
As world practice shows, the amounts allocated for post-liquidation measures are hundreds of times more than the funds that could have been used in advance to prevent emergencies. At the Government session in January, local executive bodies have already been instructed to plan flood control measures in relevant programme documents.
In turn, Chingis Arinov assured that as a coordinating ministry will not abdicate its responsibility to protect the population and will provide all necessary assistance in case of emergencies.
In recent years, no proper attention has been paid to hydraulic structures, because of their poor stability there are risks of reservoirs bursting and threatening settlements. At the same time, repair works are carried out only on the republican structures, municipal and private ones have been neglected for many years. Today, according to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, there are more than 1.5 thousand hydraulic structures in the country, of which more than a third require repair," the Minister for Emergency Situations said.
Most of them are located in flood-prone regions. They are in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, Akmola, Abai, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Their absence in case of a breakthrough will lead to human casualties, as it happened in 2010 and 2014 in Almaty and Karaganda regions. Immediate threat to life for the population is posed by 304 HS, of which 216 or 71% do not have local warning systems. Low equipment of warning systems in Almaty, Aktobe, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.
Every year, through the efforts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Akimats, the peak of floods is kept by emergency reinforcement of dozens of protective dams. And notification of the population is carried out almost door-to-door, but these are temporary measures only during the flood period. In general, the situation repeats itself from year to year. The existing problems do not find their solution.
The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation together with akimats need to solve them as soon as possible. There are also problems in the implementation of water regulation in the operation of reservoirs. For example, during my trip to Turkestan province, I visited the Koksarai counter-regulator, which is under the authority of Kazvodkhoz. Now its operability is 50%, in 8 places griffins were formed due to improper operation of the reservoir and untimely release of water. Improper regulation of accumulation and other reservoirs is observed annually from the side of "Kazvodkhoz". In 2022 and 2023, filling of the Shardara counter-regulator was carried out one month earlier than the approved schedule. This could lead to flooding of downstream settlements," the head of the agency pointed out the problem.
He paid special attention to the overflows and washouts of the republican and regional roads during the flood period. This causes negative criticism from the population. For example, every year due to overflows of the road bed communication with settlements in Akmola, Kostanay and Aktobe regions is hampered. Today there are 900 sections of motorways and over 600 sections of railways subject to flooding across the republic.
The main reason is low capacity or no culverts under roads and railways. As a result, even new roads are being washed away. In this regard, the Ministry of Transport and akimats, when carrying out repair and rehabilitation of roads, need to provide for their laying. Returning to the current situation, it should be noted that 12 facts of flooding of settlements and overflow of roads have already been registered. At the same time, the flood period has not yet begun," the speaker summarised.
In January and February due to sharp temperature fluctuations and heavy snowmelt in East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Abay, Atyrau and Aktobe regions there were flooding of 15 yard territories, 29 dacha plots, 13 streets and overflow of roads.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations strongly recommends all akimats and interested state bodies to take measures to solve the problems voiced. It is necessary to take measures in advance to reduce flood threats to settlements.
These are timely snow removal, blasting of rivers, bunding of settlements, preparation of equipment and people, inert materials, collection points and appropriate essentials for the population.
The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev also reported on the pre-flood hydrometeorological situation in the country.
As of 10 February 2024, the indicators of moisture in the snow cover on the plain territory were as follows:
above the average annual values:
- in the river basins of Akmola region from 25 to 42%;
- in the Esil river basin of North-Kazakhstan region by 58%;
- in the river basins of Kostanay region from 49 to 120%;
- in the basins of the rivers Wil, Ory and Kosistek in Aktobe region from 25 to 69%.
below the mean annual values:
- in the river basins of Karaganda region from 31 to 61%;
- in the river basins of Ulytau region from 29 to 48%;
- in the Esil river basin upstream of the Astana reservoir in Akmola region by 24%;
- in the basins of the Karatorgai and Torgai rivers in Kostanai region from 15 to 23%;
- in the basins of the Ilek, Temir and Irgiz rivers in Aktobe province from 17 to 52%;
- in river basins of West Kazakhstan region from 13 to 55%;
- in river basins of Atyrau region by 54%.
Within the mean annual values are observed in the river basins of Seleta in Akmola region and Kargaly in Aktobe region.
According to the data of high-mountain snow measurement routes as of 1 February 2024 in the mountainous part of the country, the situation with regard to snow accumulation was as follows:
- above average annual values from 22 to 66% in mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region and Abay.
- below mean annual values from 34 to 73% in the mountains of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and Zhetisu region.
- within average annual values in zones of South-Western slope of Tarbagatai ridge of East Kazakhstan and Abai regions and in basins of Arys and Zhabaglysu rivers of Turkestan region.
Indicators of autumn soil moistening in the current year on the whole plain territory of the country are higher than average annual values:
- from 30 to 151% in the river basins of Akmola and North-Kazakhstan regions;
- from 34 to 180% in the river basins of Kostanay region;
- from 61 to 161% in the river basins of Atyrau and Aktobe regions;
- 71 to 133% in the river basins of West Kazakhstan region;
- from 74 to 163% in the river basins of Karaganda and Ulytau regions.
The exception is the Tokyrau river basin, located in the arid zone of Karaganda region, autumn soil moisture was 55 mm, which exceeds the norm by 6 times. This river will be on constant monitoring.
At the same time, the depth of soil freezing is higher than last year's figures from 5 to 35 cm in the basin of the river Or in Aktobe region and Tokyrau in Karaganda region. In the other basins of the country's plains, the soil freezing depth is below last year's figures on average from 2 to 91 cm.
Taking into account the above factors, in case of a sharp increase in temperature background and heavy rains in February and March may occur talo-rain floods," the Minister noted and separately voiced data on the synoptic forecast in the third decade of February.
Precipitation in most parts of the country is expected in the form of snow, while in the south of the country precipitation is expected in the form of rain and wet snow. According to the preliminary forecast, the average monthly air temperature in March is expected to be about normal in most parts of the country, above normal by 1° in the east, south-east and south of the country. The amount of precipitation in March is forecast to be above normal in most of the country, near normal in the southwest, northwest and north of RK
By analysing the values of precipitation, water reserves in snow, indicators of autumn soil moisture, soil freezing depth, presence of ice crust on the soil surface, as well as ice regimes of rivers, a preliminary assessment of flood-prone regions is given. With increased risks - Karaganda, Ulytau, Akmola, North-Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East-Kazakhstan, Abay, Aktobe, West-Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty and Turkestan regions. Regions with medium risks - Zhetisu, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions," the minister summarised.
The main forecast for the flood period "Kazhydromet" will provide until 5 March this year, further forecasts will be provided weekly.
In case of sharp changes in hydrological and meteorological conditions "Kazhydromet" will notify by storm warnings about the risks of flood threats 2-3 days in advance.
During the flood period, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation constantly monitors the filling of reservoirs. The percentage of filling is displayed, and the information received on inflow and water discharge from reservoirs is analysed. This year before the beginning of the flood period on the main reservoirs created free reservoirs for safe reception of flood waters. This was reported by the head of the department Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.
On the reservoirs of republican ownership the average free capacity is - 50%, on communal and private - 60%.
It should be noted that the operation of water management facilities is ensured by compliance with instructions and other documents that ensure safe operation of water management facilities. Rules for operation of reservoirs are developed individually for each reservoir depending on its design values," the speaker said.
To date, all reservoirs operate in the accumulation mode. In the northern regions, the average accumulation of reservoirs is 8$, which is 7% more than last year. In the southern regions, the average accumulation of reservoirs is 46%. In the western regions, the average accumulation of reservoirs is 57%, which is 17$ more than last year. For the eastern regions, the average accumulation of reservoirs is 75%, which is 3% more compared to last year's indicators. In central Kazakhstan average accumulation of reservoirs is 66%. In general, the situation on filling of reservoirs is stable and is under constant control.
On all 1502 retaining hydraulic structures specialists of basin inspections together with departments for emergency situations, local executive bodies, as well as owners of HS conducted annual visual inspections, according to the results of which 537 require repair. In addition, in accordance with the requirements of water legislation, owners of HS are obliged to conduct a multi-factor survey to determine the instrumental condition of HS and to conduct a declaration of safety," the Minister said.
Thus, as of 1 February 2024, out of the available 1502 HS, multifactor examination was carried out on 118 HS, including the republican ownership 32, communal ownership 79, private 7. Also, 115 safety declarations were registered in basin inspections, including 49 of republican ownership, 52 of communal ownership and 14 of private ownership.
Akimats of Abay, Ulytau and Zhetisu regions, as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, North-Kazakhstan regions did not conduct multifactor surveys on HS of municipal and private ownership. Therefore, these akimats need to take urgent measures. Also on ownerless HS Akimats of Almaty (4 objects), Pavlodar (1 object) and Karaganda (4 objects) regions need to finalise procedures for their acceptance on the balance of municipal property.
In order to prepare for the flood period for prompt response and analysis under the Ministry created a flood control commission and operational headquarters, as well as on the basis of branches of RSE "Kazvodkhoz" regional flood control commissions were created. In case of emergencies subdivisions of RSE "Kazvodkhoz" have prepared the necessary reserves of inert materials," the head of the ministry reported.
Transport Minister Marat Karabayev told about the measures taken within the framework of preparation of roads and railways for the flood period.
On the republican roads 396 flood-prone areas, 68 bridges and 650 culverts have been identified. Round-the-clock duty and daily patrolling has been organised.
In order to promptly take measures during the flood period, all regions are preparing the necessary inert and other materials. At the moment, 10 thousand cubic metres of sand, 3 thousand cubic metres of rubble, 2 thousand cubic metres of crushed stone, 12 thousand cubic metres of GGS and 49 thousand bags have been prepared. In order to ensure the passage of melt water, depending on weather conditions, work is carried out to open and clean culvert openings from snow.
As part of the reconstruction of motorways in flood-prone areas, work is carried out on:
- additional construction of artificial structures;
- increasing the diameter of culverts and their number;
- increasing the height of the earth bed embankment.
It should be noted that the measures taken allow preventing destruction of road sections and ensuring safe passage of vehicles. Over the past 3 years, the number of flood-prone areas has decreased by 20%. In the railway sector, KTZ, a national company, has approved the order "On preparation of track and artificial structures for the passage of icebreaker and flood waters". Within the framework of the order, measures are taken to ensure sustainable operation of the track and artificial structures in the flood period," the head of the department said.
To take measures during the flood period, about 2.6 thousand cubic metres of rubble stone and more than 8 thousand substandard reinforced concrete sleepers, 17 inventory metal spans, 45 inventory rail packages, 145 pipes have been prepared. 45 anti-scour trains are being formed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2024, 16:27 19966
Women more attentive at work, Kazakh President on gender balance in public service
Images
Addressing the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve Forum the Head of State said the public service experiences a certain shortage of strong industry experts, Kazinform News Agency reports.
At the same time, there are lots of successful stories in the spheres of business, agriculture, finance, medicine, education, etc. It is crucial to take advantage of the potential of such personnel oriented at certain results and customer needs. It is necessary to implement a hybrid model of public service. To this end, it is essential to delve into issues concerning freer, less structured recruitment of people from the private sector into the public service.
The Head of State stressed the need to establish competitive salaries to match the private sector and to raise the attractiveness of public service.
The President considers public servants who work as a rule from 8-9 a.m. until 8-9 p.m. should receive definite compensations but not overreacting with wages and bonuses. This issue is an urgent problem.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also mentioned the housing issues. To this end, he drew attention to studying the practice of Singapore and other countries and considering efficient approaches and methods in the sphere of public administration.
The Head of State determines it necessary to attract scientists, experts, and concerned citizens, especially volunteers to public service.
At the same time, the President said Kazakhstan builds a fair state and an inclusive society that’s why gender balance in public service employment is of great importance. Even though the share of women in the government is some 55%, their share in managerial personnel stands at 39%. He stressed women are more attentive at work, more attentive to details, and are immune to corrupt practices and behavior. The statistical data of the Anti-Corruption Agency claim that women are more responsible. A significant imbalance between women and men is seen in public service, with women constituting less than 10%. The President underscored the need to increase the representation of women, youth, and people with disabilities in public service.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2024, 12:58 20366
This approach unacceptable - Olzhas Bektenov on preparation of regions for flood season
Images
The current flood situation, as well as measures to prepare for the spring season and possible emergencies discussed at the Government session of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov said that to date in the country is observed a stable flood situation. However, the agency together with regional akimats carried out the necessary set of measures to prepare for the flood period.
Thus, in the framework of the national command and post exercise "Koktem" verified the actual readiness of forces and means of management bodies. Notification of the population has been worked out, and assembly points for citizens have been prepared.
At the same time, temporary dams and bunds have been erected (114 kilometres), aryks and canals have been cleaned (1,900 kilometres) and culverts on roads and railways (5,000 units). More than 10.5 million cubic metres of snow were removed from settlements.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev made a report on updated forecasts for spring, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov made a report on the readiness of reservoirs to receive and accumulate flood waters, Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev made a report on the preparation of roads and railways.
Akims of East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Atyrau regions also informed about the measures taken in anticipation of the flood season.
As Prime Minister noted, earlier repeatedly given instructions on the need for quality implementation of all flood control measures in the regions. However, the relevant measures by state bodies and akimats have not been taken in full.
As a result, 92 out of 218 measures have not been fulfilled so far. Such an approach to work is unacceptable. I instruct the Minister of Emergency Situations to make proposals on the responsibility of officials of central and local government agencies, who allowed the failure to implement the planned activities," Olzhas Bektenov said.
He emphasised that heavy snowfalls and rains have increased the likelihood of waterlogging this spring. At the same time, in some regions financial resources for snow removal are allocated only for large cities and regional centres. And in rural settlements the issue of snow removal remains open.
According to him, there are already facts of flooding of streets of settlements and overflow of roads in a number of regions. In general, the risks of flood complications concern 217 settlements of the country.
Flood threats persist in the same towns and villages. For example, for 4 years the village of Karamyrza in Kostanay region was regularly subjected to waterlogging. In the current year, this threat to it persists. Villages Yagodnoye in Akmola region, Yekidin in Kostanay region, Oymauyt, Zharyk, Utek in Aktobe region are isolated every year due to flooding of roads going to them," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Head of the Government pointed out that a lot depends on the accurate work of akimats. In this regard, he demanded to ensure timely clearing of ditches, storm water drainage, erection of temporary dams and bunding of settlements.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations annually checks the readiness for the flood period in the framework of the national command-staff exercise "Koktem". All regions report on full readiness for floods. But in the end - people suffered, flooded buildings and infrastructure. This shows that the exercises are conducted formally, and the readiness remains only on paper. We need effective measures," Olzhas Bektenov said, instructing to reconsider the format of the exercises.
Prime Minister obliged the Ministry for Emergency Situations together with Akimats to concentrate special and engineering equipment, to agree with businesses on the use of their equipment as a reserve, as well as to provide stocks of necessary materials near the most dangerous areas.
It is necessary to determine in advance the settlements, transport communication with which may be interrupted, and prepare food and medicine stocks there," he said.
Olzhas Bektenov also demanded to start widespread informing the population about the rules of behaviour in case of threat, flooding and evacuation, to immediately respond to incoming appeals for help, as well as to carry out round-the-clock monitoring of the condition of roads and bridges.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2024, 11:56 20521
Without failure to meet deadlines: Olzhas Bektenov demands ensuring timely implementation of Comfortable School National Project
Images
Progress of the National Project "Comfortable School" was considered at the Government session of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, 20 February, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev, in 2024-2025 it is planned to introduce 369 comfortable schools for 740,000 pupils, of which this year there will be 217 schools. Construction will be carried out according to a single standard. At the same time, 163 schools (44%) will be built in rural areas.
These educational facilities will be equipped with modern equipment. Separate blocks with classrooms, sanitary units and gyms are envisaged for primary and high schools. Increased security measures are planned to be ensured through the introduction of modern technical means and enhanced security. For the convenience of pupils, individual lockers for storing teaching aids and clothes are also provided. At the same time, the comfortable schools will provide a barrier-free environment for children with special educational needs.
The Minister added that taking into account the proposals of Atameken and representatives of industry associations, additional measures have been taken to support domestic manufacturers. Thus, it is envisaged to purchase furniture products exclusively from Kazakhstan companies that are in the register of "Samruk-Kazyna" and "Atameken". In addition, mandatory requirements for the use of construction materials of domestic production are included.
Akim of Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy and Akim of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev informed about the progress of construction of schools in the regions.
Prime Minister emphasised that the national project "Comfortable School", implemented on the initiative of the Head of State, is important for the country, as it should solve a set of problems of three-shift and emergency schools. In general, the number of schools to be built has been determined taking into account the needs of each region and its demographic situation.
All of them should be built exactly where it is urgently needed. Moreover, comfortable schools should be really comfortable with a decent level of education. They should become a model of safe and ergonomic educational environment," Olzhas Bektenov said.
As the head of the Government noted, these schools should be initially equipped with digital cameras, the signal from which should be output to the operational control centres of the police. In addition, high-speed Internet should be connected there to use new teaching methods, including interactive ones.
Prime Minister also added that comfortable schools should be equipped with equipment and furniture necessary for the educational process.
They should be made centres of attraction for the younger generation, especially in small towns and villages. Schools should have sports sections and creative circles. We need to create opportunities for children to watch educational films, search the Internet for necessary information, and study in the library. All this will improve the quality of education, especially in rural areas. Children should feel that they are provided with a comfortable learning process," Olzhas Bektenov said.
According to him, at the same time with the implementation of the national project there are certain risks. In particular, at the enlarged Government session the Head of State criticised the pace of land allocation and development of project documentation. In this regard, it is instructed to eliminate all the problems as soon as possible.
It is required to ensure maximum involvement of domestic manufacturers in the procurement of construction materials, equipment and furniture. In general, we need to mobilise all efforts to achieve the task set by the Head of State to build schools of a new format," Prime Minister pointed out.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" to ensure commissioning of 98 schools by 1 September, and the remaining 119 by the end of the year.
Without a single disruption of terms. This should not affect the quality of work," he emphasised.
Akims of the regions have been instructed to solve all problematic issues on registration of all land plots for construction of schools by 15 March.
By 1 August to complete the construction of access roads and engineering and communication infrastructure to schools, which will be commissioned in 2024," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Along with this, he noted that it is required to provide the schools under construction with teaching staff in advance to organise a clear planned educational process immediately after the opening of facilities.
We will return to the consideration of the implementation of the National Project in June. If the approaches to this work do not change, then tough measures will be taken to those responsible," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
19.02.2024, 16:23 20071
President Tokayev meets with Uzbek FM Bakhtiyor Saidov
Images
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Welcoming the Uzbek foreign minister, President Tokayev pointed out the high dynamics of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation in the entire range of interaction. According to him, Kazakhstan attaches priority importance to further strengthen interaction with fraternal Uzbekistan.
Stressing the great contribution of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the deepening of bilateral relations, the Kazakh leader expressed readiness of his country to support the Uzbek initiatives for the well-being and prosperity of the peoples of the region.
The meeting discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, stressed the importance of search for new growth points and greater trade turnover between the countries.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State said it is important to strengthen cooperation in the transit and transport sphere. Tokayev said that Kazakhstan has already begun the construction of the Darbaza-Maktaraal railroad with access to Uzbekistan so as to increase the freight traffic.
The Kazakh leader also called the participation of the Uzbek side in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as mutually beneficial.
For his part, Saidov thanked the Kazakh Head of State for the warm reception and conveyed him the best wished on behalf of the Uzbek leader.
According to the minister, the Heads of the two States set high standards for strengthening of allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In this regard, the Uzbek minister shared the plans on joint work to ensure quality realization of the agreements reached at the highest level.
During the talk, the issues of cooperation in the water management sphere and maintaining the regional security in Central Asia were discussed.
In addition, the schedule of upcoming meetings and bilateral and multilateral events was reviewed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
