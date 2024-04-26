This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh language use reaches 62%, says minister Balayeva
President to personally monitor all-out efforts to restore housing, infrastructure affected by floods
I would like to reiterate that no one will be left without the support in such difficult moment. The Government will fulfill all obligations," emphasized the Kazakh leader.
Subsoil users will no longer be able to hide goods in works and services
Kazakh President praises people’s contribution to battle against floods
Upcoming session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan set to take place online due to flooding
Olzhas Bektenov inspects bank reinforcement of Atyrau's residential areas in anticipation of second flood peak
Construction of car plant set to be completed by yearend in Kostanay
15 reservoirs are over 90% full in Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan instructions to ensure strict control over commissioning of all houses in time
The Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the regions should audit all the objects under construction for legality of construction and availability of documentation by 1 June. Based on the results of the audit, within a month we need to update the previously adopted Roadmap for the completion of problem objects. And most importantly - to ensure strict control over the commissioning of all houses on time," Olzhas Bektenov said.
