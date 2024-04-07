04.04.2024, 15:58 18931
Kazakh President flies over flooded areas in W Kazakhstan
Images | Akorda
As part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan the Head of State flew over the flooded areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State surveyed Terekty, Syrym and Karatobe districts.
Governor of the region Nariman Turegaliyev said six districts and the city of Uralsk were affected by floods with 52 houses and 427 garden plots flooded.
He said 1,911 people, 332 pieces of equipment, 101 motor pumps, and a helicopter are deployed in flood protection work. Rescuers from Almaty and Mangistau regions arrived to help mitigate the flood aftermath. Some 7,000 people were evacuated at large. 63 million tenge was allocated from the local budget to help flood-affected people.
As earlier reported, a state of emergency was declared in the region.
relevant news
05.04.2024, 20:27
International driving permits to be issued in Kazakhstan
Work is ingoing in Kazakhstan to launch a public service for issuing international driving permits, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Given the emerging demand among the population despite of the fact that the Kazakhstani driving permits are recognized almost in half of the countries of the world, the ministry of internal affairs is carrying out work to launch a public service for issuing international driving permits. The work is set to be completed during this year.
The ministry pointed out that the Kazakhstani driving permit is valid in over 80 countries that are countries signatories to the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.
Kazakhstan’s driving permit is invalid in the US in accordance with its legislation.
05.04.2024, 19:30
Reduced collective immunity leads to rise in measles and whooping cough cases in Kazakhstan
Growth in cases of measles and whooping cough is related to decrease in collective immunity over missed routine vaccination and refusal from vaccination in Kazakhstan. According to the statistics, unvaccinated kids are responsible for 89% of the whooping cough cases and 83% of the measles cases, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to an official response of the health ministry to the inquiry from the Kazinform News Agency, increased numbers of whooping cough cases are observed in the city of Astana as well as Karaganda, Atyrau, Almaty, Pavlodar and Aktobe regions.
Growth in cases of whooping cough is related to reduced collective immunity over missed routine vaccination and refusal from vaccination. In addition, whooping cough is characterized by cyclical growth in cases in every 3-5 years due to buildup of non-immune segments of population, especially kids, the ministry said.
As the ministry said, the measles situation is being stabilized in the country with the measles cases fell 38% since the beginning of the year. Decline in measles cases is recorded in 14 regions with the stable measles situation observed in Astana city, Akmola, Abai, Zhatysu, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.
As in most countries, in Kazakhstan the number of refusals from vaccination grows with every year (7,145 refusals in 2022, 14,026 in 2023). The main reasons for refusals from vaccination, including against measles and whooping cough, are people’s personal beliefs (58%), religious beliefs (22%), mistrust in vaccines (14%), and negative information on vaccination in the internet (6%), the ministry said.
Besides, following the recent sequencing circulation of some Omicron strains, including JN.1.1 (descendant of Pirola) - 36.4%, XBB.1.16 (Arcturus) - 23.9%, and EG.5 (Eris) - 2% is confirmed.
05.04.2024, 13:38
Olzhas Bektenov: Government not to leave anyone without shelter over their heads
Images | primeminister.kz
The meeting of the Republican headquarters for the coordination of flood control measures and elimination of consequences of floods with the participation of heads of regional headquarters in the selector mode was held in Aktobe region under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
To date, the country is still in a difficult flood situation. In nine regions the local emergency regime has been declared (Abay, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan region, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Ulytau). In total, more than 19 thousand people have been evacuated from flooded areas since the beginning of the flood.
The report of the Deputy Head of the Headquarters Kanat Bozumbayev was heard. According to the forecast, in the near future in the whole country is expected precipitation and a sharp increase in temperature background. Intensive snowmelt and filling of reservoirs continues. To date, the area of snow cover in the northern, eastern and central regions is still more than 65%. Taking into account the predicted snowmelt in flood-hazardous regions, the measures taken have been strengthened, and the necessary forces and means of the Ministry for Emergency Situations have been prepared.
Finance Minister Madi Takiyev reported that within the framework of implementing the instructions of the Head of State, all affected individual entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses, for which the floods have caused disruption of economic activity, will be granted deferment of payments on loans, taking into account the application submitted by them. In addition, the Ministry of Finance will provide a deferral of tax reporting and payment of taxes for business entities affected by floods.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of the business community, who expressed their willingness to assist the state in the restoration of flood-affected infrastructure.
In turn, on behalf of the Government Olzhas Bektenov expressed gratitude to construction and road companies, which in all regions at the request of akimats in all regions urgently allocated the necessary equipment and materials free of charge to combat the flood.
Following the results of the meeting Prime Minister noted that special attention should be paid to the quality of housing and infrastructure to be restored.
On the instructions of the Head of State, all flooded houses will be restored regardless of whether there are documents on them or not. We will not pay attention to legal formalities. The state will not leave anyone without a roof over their heads. Large and medium-sized businesses, as well as small companies and just concerned citizens did not stay aside. Impressive sums have been collected, which, in addition to the budget funds, will be used to rebuild homes, pay compensation for lost property and livestock. I am sure that none of the contractors is planning to make a business out of it, and all the funds will be spent in a strictly targeted manner," the Head of the Headquarters emphasised.
Special attention was paid to the issue of farmers and owners of farm animals. Over 33 thousand animals have been driven away to a safe distance. At the same time, there are dead animals. The Ministry of Agriculture is solving the issue of compensation for damage.
The Government will additionally provide assistance to farmers and livestock owners in the form of postponement of loan and lease repayments. In case of delayed payments they will not be charged penalties," Prime Minister emphasised.
At the meeting of the Headquarters it was also noted that there are regions, where the necessary measures had been taken earlier, and therefore the consequences of the flood were not so destructive. For example, in Karaganda region, despite the significant volume of water, flooding of settlements is minimal. The reason is that 6-7 years ago, dykes were built around settlements and diversion channels were dug. These simple and affordable solutions have proved their effectiveness in practice.
In this regard, each settlement was instructed to take necessary measures to prevent destructive floods until autumn of this year. Reports of akims will be regularly publicly heard at Government sessions.
In the Akimat of the region Olzhas Bektenov also visited the situation centre. Operators are in touch with the population through a round-the-clock Call-Centre with a short number "109". The Situation Centre 109 has received more than 15 thousand calls since the beginning of flood control actions. 12,293 requests have been registered. The Situation Centre is working in a reinforced mode, emergency services and flood control headquarters are connected.
03.04.2024, 18:27
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Nazarbayev University's scientific developments
Nazarbayev University hosted a meeting of the Supreme Board of Trustees of Nazarbayev University, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and Nazarbayev Foundation under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. The Council members got acquainted with highly functional laboratories of NU and the latest developments of scientists: the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence, laboratories of pulse accelerator, advanced nanomaterials, genomic and personalised medicine were visited, primeminister.kz reports.
Chairman of the Supreme Board of Trustees Olzhas Bektenov outlined specific tasks for the integration of science and industry, as well as expanding access to scientific infrastructure for the Kazakhstani research community. Special attention should be paid to the issue of interaction between NU and regional universities located near industrial production facilities.
The university needs to strengthen the development of scientific and educational resources, strengthen partnerships with industrial enterprises to commercialise its own developments. All this will contribute to the growth of science's contribution to the country's economy. The potential of Intellectual Schools in turn should be maximised to support schools in the regions. Our task is to provide children with quality education. We on our part will provide the necessary support," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Currently, teams of researchers at NU laboratories are working on the development of artificial intelligence, studying innovations in optoelectronics to introduce green technologies, expanding the possibilities of diagnostics and treatment of complex diseases.
We have completed the initial Phase I and Phase II study of the drug and have had encouraging results. We will continue to conduct clinical trials, during which we should reach the maximum tolerated dose of the drug to maximise the effect of the treatment," Dos Sarbasov, director of National Laboratory Astana (NLA), said of his team's work on creating an effective cancer drug.
Developing a cancer drug is not the only ambitious project at NLA. The lab, equipped with 5 high-powered electron microscopes, conducts collaborative research for most startups in the science and engineering fields.
One of the main areas we are developing in our lab is the study of the Kazakh reference genome. That is, how unique and different we are from other populations to build a reference genomic database of genomic variants," Ainur Akilzhanova, Acting Director of the NLA Life Sciences Centre at NU, commented.
Scientists are creating a "genetic profile" of Kazakhstanis. This work will help to determine, for example, predispositions to diseases, which in the future will contribute to the health of citizens and the development of national medicine.
Also, demonstrated was an accelerator created jointly with the Lawrence National Laboratory in Berkeley (USA), which allows to conduct research on water purification and hydrogen generation.
03.04.2024, 17:54
Plan for development of President’s tasks set at National Kurultai adopted, Karin
Images | Akorda
Following the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Kurultai), the Presidential Administration and Government created mechanisms for effective implementation of the initiatives of the Head of State, Kazinform News Agency quotes Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin as saying.
An action plan for developing the President’s tasks was adopted today. It includes 40 items which encompass a wide range of actions. The plan defines steps for the development and adoption of 10 laws (tightening regulation over drug production, fight against gaming addiction, protection of historical sites, etc.), the post of Yerlan Karin on his official Telegram Channel reads.
He said the 2024-2025 package plan for the fight against illegal gambling and gambling addiction and other program documents will be adopted in Kazakhstan.
The initiatives of the Head of State put forward in Atyrau define an agenda for competent government bodies for a long-term perspective, he resumed.
As earlier reported, the Majilis will hold parliamentary hearings on the issues brought up for discussion at the National Kurultai.
02.04.2024, 13:29
Supreme Audit Chamber should tightly regulate budget and state assets, President
Images | Akorda
Head of State received chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, they debated further upgrading the efficiency of the public audit and fiscal controls system.
The Head of State said the task of the Supreme Audit Chamber is to ensure tight control over efficient and rational use of budgetary funds and state assets at the republican and local levels.
In his turn, Smailov shared his vision for further development of the country’s public audit system.
Following the meeting the Head of State expressed confidence that the experience and professionalism of Alikhan Smailov would help him competently develop all assigned tasks.
On April 1 the Head of State decreed to appoint Alikhan Smailov as chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.
02.04.2024, 11:50
Olzhas Bektenov warns Kazakhstanis to take seriously notification of akimats and special services
The current flood situation in the country was considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. Reports on the topic were made by the Ministers of Ecology and Natural Resources, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations and Akims of the regions, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Bauyrzhan Syzdykov reported that the Ministry continues to coordinate actions to eliminate the consequences of flooding. From the first hours involved forces and means of units of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, akimats, the Ministry of Defence, Interior, National Guard, National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Reaction is carried out promptly, cooperation is coherent.
Flood situation is consistently difficult: in the western regions there is a slight drop in water, in the central, northern and eastern part of the country is an intensive rise in river levels. Five regions remain in the flood zone, Akimats have declared 20 local emergencies. The situation remains difficult in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. There immediately mobilised and redeployed forces and means of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
In the regions, emergency rescue work continues. Citizens with disabilities, the elderly, women and children are evacuated from emergency zones as a priority. A total of 15,786 people were rescued during the flood period, including 6,187 minors. At present, 4,113 people, including 1,911 children, are in temporary accommodation centres. In settlements where the flood has not entered its active phase, preventive measures have been strengthened to prevent flooding.
Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, in turn, informed that at the beginning of the flood period on 94 reservoirs of republican property were created free capacity to receive flood waters and their passage. As of 1 March, the average free capacity of reservoirs was 60%.
Prime Minister instructed the Minister of Defence to provide all necessary support to the Ministry for Emergency Situations in the form of technical assistance and personnel. Prime Minister noted that flooding this year occurs even in areas where floods have never been recorded before. Work on evacuation is complicated by the conviction of residents in the absence of such a need.
I ask Kazakhstanis to take very seriously the notification of akimats and special services, listen to them and accept forced inconvenience. This will save lives. Evacuation is aimed precisely at ensuring your safety!" Prime Minister said.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that none of the victims would be left without help from the state.
Head of the Government at the end of the Government session gave a number of specific instructions:
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Defence to take the necessary measures to ensure safety and rescue of people, with early evacuation;
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with other power structures to attract sufficient forces and means to carry out timely rescue and emergency work in flooded settlements;
- Akimats to take exhaustive measures to prevent flooding in the northern, eastern and central regions of the country, taking into account the response to floods in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions;
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with interested state bodies and akimats to develop a plan for flood prevention for 2025-2029;
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, National Economy, Finance, Transport, Construction, Water Resources and regional akimats should immediately begin to assess the amount of damage caused by the disaster and provide material assistance to the affected people.
01.04.2024, 19:13
President Tokayev tasks to boost capacity of Armed Forces
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President - Supreme Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Defense Minister Ruslan Zhakssylykov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Zhakssylykov delivered a report on the operational and combat training of military units, efforts aimed at training the command bodies and personnel. The importance of effective cooperation between the Armed Forces and the central and local bodies in crisis situations, including the current flood period, was noted.
President Tokayev was also briefed about the equipment of the Armed Forces with the modern vehicles and weapons, development of territorial defense forces and improvement of the military infrastructure. The information was provided on the events for 2024 within Kazakhstan’s presidency of the SCO and CSTO as well as the holding of large-scale drills, including at the international level.
In addition, the Head of State was reported on the work of the ministry on the military-patriotic education, spring call for urgent military service, measures on increasing the social status of military personnel and prestige of military service.
The President noted the importance of the activity of the Kazakhstani peacekeeping force in the Golan Heights under the aegis of the UN.
Following the meeting, the Kazah Head of State gave the minister a number of tasks aimed at further increasing the military potential of the Armed Forces.
