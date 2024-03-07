Kazakh President receives Senate Speaker

Images | Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the results of the work of the Senate of the Parliament on legislative support for reforms in recent months and plans for the coming period, Presidential press service reports.





Maulen Ashimbayev informed that the key priority of the Senate is the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State aimed at further development of the country and regions.





The senators are currently considering laws on women's rights and child safety, health care, transfer pricing, migration, communications and digitalization, science and education. The Majilis is considering 10 draft bills initiated by senators on science, reform of the judicial system, turnover of organic products, improvement of safe working conditions and protection of labor rights of workers.





Plans for 2024 include consideration of five Codes: the Budget, Construction, Water, Tax and Digital, as well as the draft laws "On Government Procurement", "On Mass Media" and "On Heat Power Energy".





The Head of State was also informed about the work of the Parliamentary Commission on monitoring the realization of national goals and objectives in the field of sustainable development of Kazakhstan, established on his instruction.





The President was familiarized with the activities of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The Concept of the Congress development for 2023-2033 is currently being implemented.





The Chairman told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the activation of the Senate's work with the deputies of maslikhats. The deputy group of the Senate – "Onir" and the Council for interaction with local representative bodies under the Senate are involved in this work.





During the meeting it was noted that this year marks 30 years since the beginning of the work of maslikhats in the country. In this regard, an international conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of maslikhats is planned to be held in April 2024.





Following the meeting, the President emphasized the special role of legislative support for the reforms being carried out in the country. The Head of State considers active assistance to the development of the regions to be an important area of state policy. In his opinion, deputies of local representative bodies should be widely involved in this work.