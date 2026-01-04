This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President signs amendments to law on return of illegally acquired assets
Reconstruction of Pavlodar Airport will be financed using recovered assets
- Reconstruction and widening of the runway from 45 to 60 meters;
- Renewal of the pavement of the taxiway and apron;
- Modernization of the power supply system;
- Installation of new airfield lighting equipment and a perimeter video surveillance system.
More Than 11,000 km of Roads to Be Built and Repaired in Kazakhstan in 2026
- 2.3 thousand km - construction and reconstruction;
- 5 thousand km - major and medium repairs;
- about 4 thousand km - development of the local road network.
In 2026, within the framework of the Head of State’s instructions, the implementation of a number of large projects is planned. This concerns the development of our transit and transport potential. Major projects include Aktobe - Ulgaisyn, Karaganda - Zhezkazgan, Beineu - Sekseul, and a very important flagship project - ‘Center - West.’ At present, all planned measures and the necessary feasibility studies have been obtained, the work is proceeding in a routine mode, and the required financial resources have been provided," noted Maksat Kaliakparov.
- Zhezkazgan - Petropavlovsk,
- Atyrau - Uralsk,
- Zhanaozen - Kendirli,
- Mukur - Kulsary,
- Makinsk - Aksu - Torgai, and others.
- 38 on national roads;
- 33 on the local network.
With regard to implementation, we are carrying out modernization of automobile border crossing points. Large-scale work has begun. During 2026-2027, we plan to fully modernize 33 border crossing points and completely complete reconstruction with the possibility of increasing their throughput capacity to 35 million tons by 2030," the Deputy Minister stated.
We are also carrying out work on digitalization of the road sector. We are planning the implementation of the information system ‘E-Joldar,’ which has now been fully formed: all necessary technical specifications and conditions have been obtained. From next year, data population will begin, which will result in full public access to all necessary documentation, passports, and information on inter-repair intervals. Public oversight will be ensured, and all this information will be made available," he emphasized.
For next year, large-scale work is planned. All tasks and goals set by the Head of State will be fulfilled on time and in full," Maksat Kaliakparov concluded.
Tokayev inks law to discourage violence against health workers
Kazakhstan to build full-cycle biopharma hub
Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the New Year
Kazakhstan builds 655 rural healthcare facilities
Chairman of Asset Recovery Committee relieved of office
President Tokayev visited nine regions of Kazakhstan in 2025
