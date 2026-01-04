Kazakh President signs amendments to law on return of illegally acquired assets

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the New Year in a traditional address to the people of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





Dear compatriots,





In just a few minutes we will welcome the New Year, a bright and special holiday that unites our entire nation. We are taking another important step along the path of our national history. Kazakhstanis always greet the New Year with an uplifted spirit and sincere hope. At these moments, each of us turns to our cherished dreams, gratefully recalls the most significant events of the outgoing year, makes plans for the future, and directs our gaze forward toward new achievements.





The year 2025 has become truly momentous and successful for our people. Kazakhstan has confidently embarked on the path of steady and sustainable development. Despite the difficult global situation, our country’s economy continued to grow, with gross domestic product exceeding 6%. The state’s gold and foreign exchange reserves surpassed 62 billion US dollars. We attracted significant investment and implemented a number of large scale projects.





The second line of the Dostyk Moyynty railway was put into operation, the largest railway infrastructure project in the entire period of Independence. At the same time, about 13 thousand kilometers of highways were built and repaired. All of this has significantly strengthened Kazakhstan’s transit potential.





For the second consecutive year, our rural workers have achieved high results, harvesting generous crops and filling grain reserves. We attach priority importance to the development of rural areas and agriculture. For the first time in history, farmers received unprecedented financial support, with 1 trillion tenge allocated for these purposes.





This year, more than 19 million square meters of housing were commissioned in the country. Thousands of Kazakhstani families have acquired their own homes and confidence in the future. Large scale work has also been carried out in the social sphere, with more than one hundred modern schools and about two hundred healthcare facilities built. Branches of leading higher education institutions of the world have opened in Kazakhstan.





Attention to the protection of human rights is being consistently strengthened. The principle of Law and Order is firmly taking root in society, while legal culture and civic responsibility are growing. All our achievements are the result of the creative labor of the people of Kazakhstan. Our compatriots have achieved significant success in education, science, and culture, making a substantial contribution to shaping the image of Kazakhstan as a spiritually strong, mature, and intellectually developed nation.





Our school students have honorably won victories in international academic competitions. Our athletes performed with dignity on the world’s largest arenas, enhancing the glory of Kazakhstan and raising our Blue Flag high.





This year we solemnly celebrated the Year of Working Professions, showing special respect to those who contribute to the country’s prosperity through their labor. This course of support for working people will continue in the future. The state has provided comprehensive support to teachers and doctors, and this policy has acquired a strong strategic character designed for many years. Broad support was also extended to figures in culture and science. The future of a people who know how to value honest and conscientious labor will rightfully be bright and reliable. Citizens devoted to their country, true professionals in their fields, will become the driving force and a reliable pillar of our state, confidently leading it to new heights and achievements.





Thus, we have honorably completed the first quarter of the twenty first century. In terms of economic and social indicators, Kazakhstan has taken leading positions in our political and geographical space. Together, as a single people, we are building a Just, Safe, Strong, Clean, and Progressive Kazakhstan.





And now we are entering the Year of the Horse. For the Kazakh people, the steed has always had special symbolic significance. People say, "The Year of the Horse will be prosperous." We expect many good achievements from the coming year. As a mature and civilized nation, we direct our gaze far ahead. We set high goals and concrete plans for their implementation.





The year 2026 will open a new stage of modernization for Kazakhstan. The upcoming constitutional reform will be of great importance for the prosperous future of our country. I am confident that citizens will support this reform, which will accelerate Kazakhstan’s movement along the path of development and progress. We will work to strengthen energy potential, address issues of the agro industrial complex, water management, transport and logistics development, and housing and utilities infrastructure. And, of course, small and medium sized businesses will remain a key focus of state attention. New enterprises will open in all regions, roads will be repaired, and residential buildings, schools, medical, sports, and cultural facilities will be built.





I have decided to declare the next year the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. The introduction of advanced technologies will make it possible to strengthen the country’s potential in all spheres.





Dear friends,





Right now, there are those who are welcoming the New Year at work. This is a vivid manifestation of devotion to one’s profession and responsibility to society. I highly value your persistent labor and send you my heartfelt congratulations. I express deep gratitude to everyone who contributes to the prosperity of our country. Indeed, there is truly no greater happiness than serving one’s native land. The people say, "Where there is unity, there is prosperity." Let us preserve our unity and, as a single nation, multiply the achievements of Kazakhstan.





Today, at this special moment, I address the youth and children. We are now entering an era of entirely new challenges and enormous opportunities. Each of you must believe in your own strength and abilities. The words of the great Abai, "Believe in yourself, and you will surely achieve success, for labor and intellect will become your unshakable supports," remain relevant at all times. Be active, educated, hardworking, disciplined, and proactive. May your paths be bright and free, and your achievements meaningful.





I wish all citizens of Kazakhstan good health, happiness, and great success. May our Motherland be steadfast and protected on all sides. May every home be filled with kindness, harmony, and joy. May our Blue Flag always proudly fly over the country, inspiring new achievements. May our common home, the Republic of Kazakhstan, prosper and grow stronger, and may the people remain united and strong.





Happy New Year!