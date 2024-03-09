Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of implementation of instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of export-oriented industry and technological modernisation of enterprises of Pavlodar region, primeminister.kz reports.





Head of the Government visited the largest enterprises of the region KSP Steel, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Aksu Ferroalloy Plant and Aksu Power Plant. These business captains make a significant contribution to the regional economy.





Thus, Olzhas Bektenov visited the production workshops of the plant KSP Steel, which produces seamless steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, valves and other related products. Prime Minister familiarised himself in detail with the features of the technological process and samples of finished products.





Today, the enterprise is the second most important in the steelmaking sector, employing over 4.5 thousand people. One of the key problematic issues is to bring the plant to full production capacity.





Prime Minister noted that at present the Government is concentrating its efforts on creating the necessary conditions for the full utilisation of domestic producers. In turn, the company should consider the possibility of modernisation with the necessary investments and direct off-take contracts with consumers.





Prime Minister also got acquainted with the activities of one of the world's leading producers of alumina Aluminium of Kazakhstan JSC. More than 30 dynasties of metallurgists work at the plant. The company operates a thermal power plant, which provides heat to 40% of Pavlodar residents.





According to Olzhas Bektenov, the existing aluminium cluster is of great importance not only for the region, but also for the whole republic.





It is necessary to raise the bar of production processing and continue work on technical modernisation of the enterprise taking into account environmental requirements," Prime Minister pointed out.





Then the head of the Government familiarised himself with the activities of the flagship of domestic metallurgy - Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant JSC. It is among the 10 best plants in the world for the production of primary aluminium of high grade.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the production of domestic products with higher added value has great prospects, so it is necessary to increase the degree of processing within the country.





As part of his working trip Prime Minister also visited Aksu ferroalloys plant, which is one of the world's largest producers of these products, and got acquainted with the progress of large-scale modernisation of power units of Aksu power plant.





At present, the ferroalloy plant is implementing a project of renovation of one of the shops, which provides for a step-by-step repair of furnaces. As a result, it is expected to reduce electricity consumption by up to 25 per cent and increase productivity by up to 35%.





Aksu power plant is currently undergoing a phased modernisation of power units. Recall that the Head of State has set a task to accelerate the modernisation of the communal energy sector of the country. In this regard, it is planned to introduce more than 700 megawatts of additional generation.





Following the tour of industrial facilities, Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the importance of strengthening work on further processing of raw materials, and also instructed to provide full support to domestic enterprises to ensure dynamic industrialisation of the economy.