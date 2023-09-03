This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan harvests grain crops in area of 3.9mln ha so far
Four Kazakh ministers, including Ecology Minister, relieved of their duties
We must rely on our own resources - President on energy security
The series of accidents which occurred at heat and power stations last winter revealed the problem of infrastructure wear-and-tear. The old infrastructure directly impacts both on social wellbeing of the citizens and on paces of industrialization. It is evident that it is impossible to implement a new economic model without modernization of infrastructure. The Government’s new plan on infrastructure development should outline all the problems of this sector and determine the ways of tackling the situation," said the President.
The reconstruction of the new unit of the Ekibastuz GRES-1 will be completed this year. All eight units will operate at the station. The project on expansion of GRES-2 is under implementation, while the project on construction of GRES-3 is to be launched," said Tokayev.
In general, Kazakhstan must not import electricity and be dependent on other countries. What is happening now is unacceptable from the viewpoint of security of the state. Of course, the implementation of RES projects will be continued. Special attention should be given to hydroelectric power stations," he stressed.
Energy, heat and water supply are a single technologically interrelated system. New decisions are required," he noted.
Kazakhstan to build Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry
Kazakh President urges to stiffen child abuse punishment
Kazakhstan to hold nationwide referendum on nuclear power plant construction - President
Nuclear energy development has turned into the economic and political issue of particular importance. On the one hand, being the world’s largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan needs to develop its own nuclear generation. Some experts stand for building NPP with small reactors. On the other hand, some people and experts express concerns over safety of NPPs," the President noted.
We need to continue public hearings and discussions on this issue. In 2019, in my election platform, I promised that the decisions regarding the most important strategic problems would be taken via referendums. The construction of the NPP or rejecting this idea is the issue of particular importance impacting the future of our country. Therefore, I propose to hold a nationwide referendum on this issue," he stressed, adding that the dates of the referendum would be determined later.
National Fund for Children: 6.7 million children to use accumulated funds for education or purchase of housing
This is especially relevant in connection with the implementation of the initiative of the Head of State "National Fund for Children" from January 1, 2024. This project will cover 6.7 million children, who will be able to use the accumulated funds upon reaching the age of 18 for education or purchase of housing," Alikhan Smailov said.
To date, more than 10 thousand citizens have used the procedure of extrajudicial bankruptcy. This has allowed to reduce their debt burden," he said.
In general, the measures taken to counteract the shadow economy allowed to reduce it from 27% to 19% of GDP over the past 4 years," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thanks to the measures taken in 2022 attracted a record for 10 years of foreign direct investment in the amount of $ 28 billion. In general, for 2019-2022, investments in fixed capital increased by 35% and amounted to 15.1 trillion tenge," Alikhan Smailov said.
The instructions of the Head of State, voiced in previous messages, have been generally fulfilled. The realization of systemic, long-term instructions continues. In general, a large-scale systemic work aimed at improving the welfare of the population has been carried out. The Government together with the Parliament will continue to work on realization of the set tasks," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
8 million hectares of unused agricultural land returned to government ownership
This year, 290 projects worth about 540 billion tenge with the creation of 6.6 thousand new jobs are being implemented in the sphere of agro-industrial complex. Since the beginning of 2022, 8 million hectares of unused agricultural land have been withdrawn," Alikhan Smailov said.
The Industrial Development Fund established in 2020 financed manufacturing industry projects worth 221 billion tenge. In order to promote industrial cooperation, 110 long-term contracts with domestic manufacturers for a total amount of more than 100 billion tenge have been concluded since 2021," the Prime Minister said.
President Tokayev to deliver state-of-the-nation address
