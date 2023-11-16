14.11.2023, 21:31 10676
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water supply to Zhambyl region
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reached agreement on supplying water to irrigated land in Zhambyl region, Kazinform Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, attended by the Kazakh water resources and irrigation minister, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, the decision was made to carry out measures to resume supply of water via the Tuite channel in the Talas River.
The relevant instructions were given by the Commission on the use of water management of interstate structures in Shu and Talas Rivers during the meeting of Kazakh water resources and irrigation minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Kyrgyz agriculture minister Askarbek Dzhanybekov.
The Kazakh minister noted the importance of expanding the number of interstate water management structures to improve water supply to the country. The Kazakh side suggests to include Akmolda, Karataki, and Tomentamga channels with facilities in the Kurkureusu River, Kolos and Kozh channels with structures on the Talas River.
As you know, this year the agrarians of Zhambyl region faced the shortage of irrigation water in the basis of Shu and Talas Rivers. Therefore, it is necessary for us to prevent a recurrence of such a situation and timely organize proper work to plan the next vegetation period in the basis of Shu and Talas Rivers together with our Kyrgyz partners, said the Kazakh minister.
The Commission on the use of water management of interstate structures in Shu and Talas Rivers is to next convene on December 14 in Almaty.
Earlier at the meeting with his colleagues from the Central Asian countries in Uzbekistan, Nurzhigitov reached agreement on supply of 11.1 cubic meters of water to Turkestan and Kyzylorda region before April 1, of which 1.6 billion cubic meters of water to the Aral Sea.
14.11.2023, 19:33
President Tokayev meets with Supreme Court Chairman Asslambek Mergaliyev
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Asslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting discussed the current activity of the judicial system.
Tokayev was informed about the implementation of his instructions on holding consultations on creation of a separate cassation court. Following the talks with the judicial, scientific, business community, and deputies of the Parliament, the model providing for the establishment of three cassation courts (on criminal, civil and administrative cases) in the Kazakh capital was positively assessed.
Mergaliyev said that the Supreme Court envisages to abolish the institution of preliminary examination, introduce the continuous cassation principle, set reasonable time frames for considering the case not more than six months, as well as conduct a trial with obligatory participation of the parties. In its turn, the supreme judicial body is to focus on overseeing and ensuring the uniformity of global judicial practice.
The Chairman of the Supreme Court presented the information on the work of administrative justice and development of international cooperation. He also spoke of the digitalization and implementation of AI elements to increase the transparency of the activity of courts and access to justice.
The Kazakh Head of State drew special attention to the quality of the ongoing reforms in the judicial system and ensuring legality when considering cases in all courts.
14.11.2023, 16:39
Head of State appoints commanders of "South" and "East" regional troops
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Kuanyshbek Ushtayev as the commander of the "South" regional command troops, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Ushtayev was relieved of the post of the commander of the "East" regional command troops.
Zhenis Maralov was designated as the commander of the "East" regional command troops.
Mereke Kuchekbayev was relieved of the post of the commander of the "South" regional command troops.
14.11.2023, 09:19
New gas pipeline from Aktobe region to Kostanay to be built in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
A new gas pipeline will be built from Aktobe region to the city of Kostanai. Akim of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov told about the project within the framework of the working trip of the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar to the region, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the akim, the implementation of the large-scale project will allow to gasify both settlements and large investment projects that require a large volume of fuel. It should be noted that in Kostanay region only 28% of rural settlements are provided with central gas supply. Therefore, this project is very significant for the residents of the region.
The instruction to build a trunk gas pipeline from Aktobe region to Kostanay was given by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his working trip to Kostanay region in January this year. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with JSC QazagGaz NC immediately started to develop the feasibility study. Currently, the work is in full swing.
Large volumes of gas will be required for realization of the project on production of hot-briquetted iron - raw material for steel industry. Meanwhile, having the necessary raw material base and qualified personnel, we should strive to establish the production of higher redistribution - final products that meet international quality and environmental standards," Roman Sklyar said.
He added that the Akimat should work with investors to synchronize the implementation of their projects, taking into account the provision of the region in the future with additional volumes of gas.
As noted in the Akimat of the region, the realization of this project is a powerful breakthrough for the region. It will allow to fulfill "looping" with the existing gas transportation network of the republic and will meet the growing needs of the region in natural gas, including for the development of competitive production.
13.11.2023, 20:36
Kazakhstan to celebrate 30 years since establishment of its national currency
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov, Kazinform Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh Head of State was reported on the results of the implementation of the National Bank’s monetary policy for January-October 2023.
The President was informed about the economic situation, measures aimed at reducing inflation, as well as the state of foreign reserves, assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, and National Fund.
Tokayev was also briefed about the preparatory work for launching the digital tenge and plans for developing the digital financial infrastructure.
Suleimenov also informed about the realization of the instructions of the Head of State given to the Bank on the development of measures to stimulate lending to the economy.
He also spoke of the preparations for the celebration of 30 years since the establishment of the national currency tenge.
As a result of the meeting, the Kazakh President gave a number of tasks aimed at effectively realizing the monetary policy.
10.11.2023, 15:40
Alikhan Smailov meets with winners and medalists of IV Asian Para Games
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the winners and medalists of the IV Asian Para Games, which were held from October 22 to 28 in Hangzhou, China, primeminister.kz reports.
Kazakhstan was represented by 131 athletes in 14 sports: powerlifting, boccia, athletics, cycling, rowing, judo, sitting volleyball, table tennis, chess, shooting, archery, taekwondo, swimming and canoeing. As a result, the national team won 41 medals, including 8 gold, 12 silver and 21 bronze. Kazakhstan took 11th place in the medal standings among the 44 participating countries.
During the meeting, Alikhan Smailov read out a letter of thanks on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and congratulated Kazakhstan's Paralympians on their high results at the past Games.
Your dedication and unwavering spirit inspire millions of people to overcome any obstacles in life and achieve success. Your triumphant performance has shown the limitless abilities of human beings. For the younger generation, the life of each of you is an example of skill, courage and, of course, perseverance, without which it is impossible to achieve high sports results," the Prime Minister said.
According to Alikhan Smailov, mentors and coaches who supported Paralympians on the way to achievements deserve special gratitude.
All of you fought with a true Olympic attitude to win. Today's success at the Asian Para Games is a serious bid for future Paralympic achievements," he emphasized.
Winners of continental competitions David Degtyarev (powerlifting pair), Nurdaulet Zhumagali and Dias Kenzhebek (swimming pair), Akmaral Nauatbek, Yergali Shamei and Olzhas Orazalyuly (judo pair), Dastan Mukashbekov (athletics) were present at the meeting with the Head of Government.
Asian record holder Nurdaulet Zhumagali noted that performance at such major competitions is always associated with great responsibility.
At trainings we fulfilled all the tasks set. Our preparation was at a high level. At the Asian Games, I especially felt the support of our country. On behalf of all athletes, I express my gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan. We will do our best to sing our anthem at the upcoming Paralympic Games!" he said.
Para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek also said the Asian Games were a great test for Kazakhstan's athletes before the Paralympic Games.
Our success is the result of teamwork, including all the coaches and medical staff. I can confidently say on behalf of all athletes that we will thoroughly prepare for the upcoming Paralympic Games and please our country with new achievements," she said.
During the meeting, Alikhan Smailov presented the winners and medalists of the Asian Para Games, as well as the coaches who trained them with letters of thanks and memorable gifts on behalf of the Head of State. The Paralympic Judo Federation of Kazakhstan also received a letter of thanks from the President.
10.11.2023, 11:31
Kazakhstan visa-free regime with China comes into force
Images | Depositphotos
The agreement on visa-free regime between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of China entered into force on November 10, 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
As per the agreement, Kazakh and Chinese nationals can stay in both countries up to 30 days from the date of crossing the state border and for a total of 90 days in 180 calendar days without visa for private, business, tourism, healthcare and other purposes.
Travelers have to apply for a visa before their entry into Kazakhstan or China if they are planning a more extended stay.
The agreement does not cover Kazakh travelers’ stay in special administrative regions of Macau and Hong Kong. The Kazakh citizens may visit Hong Kong visa-free for a period of 14 days. In order to visit Macau, they need to apply for a visa.
08.11.2023, 19:17
Kazakh President meets with Chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov
Images | Akorda
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov, Kazinform Agency reports.
Shaimardanov presented the Kazakh President an analysis of the realization of structural and infrastructural reforms in the country’s economy, informed about the implementation of the program for reforming the national statistics and the instruction on transforming the National Statistics Bureau into a digital agency as well as reported on the development of the draft law on the issues of state statistics and data management.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State stressed the importance of the quality consideration of social and economic reforms and tasks to continue the work in this direction.
08.11.2023, 14:25
Two U.S. companies may be shortlisted as Kazakhstan’s technology suppliers for NPP construction
Images | Depositphotos
Two U.S. companies may be shortlisted as technology suppliers for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said after the session of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rosatom is one of the potential suppliers. As you know, France’s EDF, as well as South Korean, Chinese companies have submitted their applications. Besides, we additionally review applications from two U.S. companies - General Electric and NuScale, thus, we consider the technologies of installing small modular reactors, he said.
The minister said that final decision on the NPP construction would be taken after the nationwide referendum.
As I said earlier, decisions will be made after the referendum. Questions (for the referendum) will be formed in accordance with the constitutional legislation on the national referendum. We will inform you on the progress in that respect. As part of preparations for the referendum, the Ministry of Energy provided its experts and basic information for the groups leaving for the regions to meet with the population and explain the government’s position on the construction of the NPP in Kazakhstan, the minister added.
