Kazakhstan repatriates almost all of its citizens from Gaza - Foreign Ministry

Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu spoke about the evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from the Gaza Strip in an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency correspondent.





Taking into account the fact that a significant number of Kazakhstani nationals resided in the Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministry together with the government bodies of Kazakhstan carried out evacuation flights from the combat zones to protect the rights and freedoms of the citizens, returning 127 people to homeland, including their family members, said Nurtleu.





One Kazakhstani national and 10 members of his family with Palestinian citizenship decided to stay in Gaza, who voluntarily refused to evacuate.





The Kazakh foreign minister said that the ministry and foreign establishments continue to oversee the situation and are ready to carry out evacuation if requested.





Amid the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kazakhstan sent $1mln in financial assistance and 38 tons of humanitarian cargo to the people of Gaza.





Notably, Kazakhstan returned its 99 citizens, including 59 Kazakhstani nationals and 40 members of their families, as part of the first evacuation flight on November 17. 28 people, including eight Kazakhstani nationals and 20 family members with Palestinian citizenship, were repatriated on December 11 as part of the second evacuation flight from Egypt.