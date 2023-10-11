09.10.2023, 09:12 11921
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs comments on Israeli conflict
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan expresses deep concern over the serious escalation of the Israeli conflict, which led to numerous casualties among the civilian population, Kazinform reports.
We call the parties to search for political instruments to resolve the situation peacefully and not to resort to actions that can lead to further escalation of the situation not only between the two states, but also in the Middle East as a whole," says Aibek Smadiyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
The Ministry also notes that the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tel Aviv maintains constant contact with Kazakhstani nationals staying in Israel. The Embassy has launched a hotline and is compiling now a list of Kazakh nationals to assist them in their return to the homeland.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
10.10.2023, 16:20 5831
Alikhan Smailov points to necessity to strengthen control over operation of gas equipment in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Measures to ensure fire safety during the heating period were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by Minister for Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov, in order to increase the level of protection of the population and reduce damage from fires, comprehensive work is carried out in several directions.
Thus, measures are taken to reduce the time of rendering assistance to citizens by automating the workplaces of duty dispatch services. In particular, data on the places of residence of 95 thousand persons with disabilities have been collected, which makes it possible to automatically inform rescuers about the presence of immobile citizens at the fire.
In parallel with this, a set of measures is being implemented to improve the safety culture of the population. This involves large-scale awareness-raising campaigns and raids. For example, last year, during the "Zhataqkhana" campaign, raids covered about 1,500 dormitories. The effectiveness of this work is confirmed by a 36% reduction in the number of fires and 2.5 times in the number of people injured in this category of buildings.
As of today, more than 300 thousand houses have been covered by the preventive measures, about 800 thousand citizens have been instructed, and almost 100 thousand violations have been revealed. As in previous years, the main emphasis is placed on the housing of socially vulnerable groups and large families.
The installation of sensors to detect dangerous concentration of gas and combustion products is also a good practice. On the eve of the heating period, about 8 thousand new devices were installed, and in total since 2016 - about 193 thousand.
Prime Minister pointed out that in September in Almaty region there were 4 cases of gas explosions, which killed 3 people and 12 injured, in Abay region in the current year the number of fires in the residential sector has increased 2-fold, and in East Kazakhstan region the largest number of deaths in fires is registered. Akims of the regions Marat Sultangaziyev, Nurlan Urankhayev and Yermek Kosherbayev made comments on the measures taken.
According to Alikhan Smailov, the heating period has just begun, but there are already facts of deaths in fires.
Since the beginning of the year, the number of fires in the residential sector has increased by 14%, and deaths - by 10%. The growth of fires in Abay region, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, Ulytau region has been recorded," he said.
Along with this, gas cylinder explosions have become more frequent. This year, there have been 72 such cases, where 119 people were injured and 17 died. Among the main reasons are violations of requirements for safe operation and storage of cylinders.
Prime Minister reminded that currently control over compliance with the requirements of safe operation of gas equipment is entrusted to akimats. In particular, gas technical inspections have been established in the regions.
However, the relevant work has not yet been organized by them. There is a lack of qualified specialists and necessary equipment. In this regard, regional akimats need to work on expanding the powers of gas technical inspections and their provision. The Ministry of Emergency Situations should take measures to improve the level of training of these specialists on the basis of the Academy of Civil Protection," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Government also pointed out that the procedure for withdrawal and disposal of household gas cylinders is not regulated in the republic. In addition, the issue of their own production has not been resolved so far. The Ministries of Industry and Energy have been instructed to take appropriate measures in these areas.
According to Prime Minister, the analysis of fires in the residential sector shows that most of the incidents occur in private residential houses and outbuildings. At the same time, mainly representatives of the older generation and children die.
In this regard, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the need to intensify the work on installation of carbon monoxide detectors and conducting rounds of the private residential sector, as well as to strengthen interaction with the population on fire safety.
In conclusion, he added that during the heating period it is necessary to take control over the work of social facilities that do not have central heating, and to complete the work on removal of boilers installed inside public buildings and apartment buildings.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.10.2023, 13:17 11736
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
Tell a friend
As per the Presidential instruction, Kazakhstan will send a humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and will help in liquidation of the consequences of the devastating earthquakes which jolted the province of Herat on October 7, Kazinform reports.
This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Governmental Commission.
The aid includes foodstuffs, tents, pharmaceuticals, clothes and other essentials.
The aid will be sent by plane and by railroad transport in the nearest time.
Besides, a group of rescuers of the Kazakh Emergency Ministry including canine specialists will leave for Afghanistan to help in rescuing people trapped under the rubble.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.10.2023, 18:24 49446
Kazakhstan may prohibit wearing hijab and niqab in public places
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is set to revise some norms of the law "On religion" including the possibility of prohibiting wearing hijab, niqab and other religious clothes in public places. Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva said it at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform reports.
Answering a journalist’s question on whether Kazakhstan will ban niqab, hijab or other religious items, the minister said: "Definitely. At least in public places."
It is all about national security," she said, adding the issue will be studied together with the public.
The ministry, as an authorized agency, will work in this area and on toughening the legislation," Aida Balayeva noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.10.2023, 15:11 53286
Important for proper fulfillment of upcoming heating season — Alikhan Smailov checks Ridder CHPP readiness
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
As part of a working trip to East Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov familiarized himself with the progress of repair and restoration work at the CHPP of Ridder, primeminister.kz reports.
As Deputy Akim of East Kazakhstan region Bakytzhan Bayakhmetov reported, today 2 out of 6 boilers of the station have already been launched. In the near future it is expected to launch another one, which will provide residents with heat in full. In parallel, repair and restoration work is being carried out on the remaining units and auxiliary equipment. He assured that the works are carried out in accordance with the approved schedule.
In general, today the repair of fuel oil pumping station, fuel supply path, communication transformers and turbine generator has been completed. In order to ensure the hydraulic regime on the heat networks, the works on restoration of power supply to the pumping stations have been completed. The roof of the boiler and turbine shops was repaired. The repair of railroad tracks, through which coal is supplied, is also at the stage of completion.
Prime Minister emphasized that almost the entire last heating season Ridder CHPP worked in emergency mode and often stopped, as a result of which the population did not receive heat in the proper volume.
This was due to the fact that the previous owners did not invest money in modernization and improvement of the plant. All this led to the fact that the CHPP was in a very deplorable condition. We were forced to allocate 8.4 billion tenge from the republican budget. Akimat of the region on its part allocated about 500 million tenge. All this time repair works have been carried out relentlessly with this money. It is important that they were completed in time for the upcoming heating season to go properly. Day and night we need to keep an eye on it," Alikhan Smailov said.
He also instructed to speed up the process of transferring the CHPP into communal ownership.
At the facility Prime Minister was also informed about the readiness of the region for the heating season. Today the work on preparation of budget organizations (over 830 objects), residential houses (more than 3 thousand), engineering networks and boiler houses is almost completed. A similar process is nearing its final stage at CHPPs and hydroelectric power plants.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.10.2023, 15:07 49681
Ministry of Trade and Integration, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy will develop a plan for export supplies
Tell a friend
The priority of cargo transportation by rail was discussed at the meeting of the headquarters on export issues chaired by the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev and Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Raimbek Battalov, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Today, the bulk of Kazakhstan's finished products are shipped to Russia, European Union countries, Uzbekistan and China. Coal, oil products, non-ferrous metal ores, fertilizers and flat-rolled steel account for about 60% of export cargo traffic.
We see that the total throughput capacity of railroads at the end of last year is 196 million tons - these are estimated data. At the same time, we need to take into account the seasonality of cargo transportation: almost 40 percent of exports fall in the 4th quarter. In order to streamline freight transportation by rail, we need to jointly prioritize. KTZh, like any structure, wants to work predictably and on a planned basis. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a methodology on how to optimize the plan of transportation of export goods in conditions of shortage of rolling stock. This is a key issue", - Arman Shakkaliev addressed the participants of the meeting.
In developing the plan, it is proposed to focus primarily on processed products and goods with high export efficiency in certain seasons. According to QazTrade estimates, the priority list could include oils and fats, flour milling products, flour products, basic metals, engineering goods, fertilizers and beverages.
Managing director on production processes of NC KTZh JSC Bauyrzhan Urynbasarov, confirmed the presence of disproportions in freight transportation by rail.
In May - mid-June we have a decline in transportation. Only shipments of the machine building industry are stable. For the rest the coefficient is low. In general, for the first 9 months of 2023, the total volume of exports by rail increased by 7.4% to 62.9 million tons. Of these, the greatest growth was shown by iron ore - 2 million tons, grain 2 million tons, good results were shown by our exporters of chemicals, fertilizers and non-ferrous ore", - stated the representative of KTZ.
He also said that now the national company has created a working group to develop a Program of dynamic model of infrastructure loading. The document will take into account the specifics of Kazakhstan's railroads and throughput capacity, as well as the priority of cargo and directions.
Until then, we together with business representatives at a meeting of the headquarters need to determine priorities and a list of goods", - said Bauyrzhan Urynbasarov.
As for the supply of export goods to China through Alashankou station, according to KTZ, the situation on receiving container trains will improve in November, when the reconstruction of transshipment terminals will be completed.
The essence of today's headquarters meeting is to determine parities and priorities. Our headquarters should clearly control transit and export parities, as well as railcar priorities. In order to form a railcar plan for November in the near future. For our part, as the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, we are ready to give consolidated proposals on directions of cargoes of crop products, grain and MMC, to work out plans with our commodity producers", - said the Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Raimbek Battalov.
The head of the NPP, also raised the issue of ensuring export supplies of feed grain, which due to weather conditions this year our producers had a lot of.
Following the meeting, business representatives agreed to submit plans for November export rail shipments to the CTZ by October 11, 2023, in accordance with the rules.
By October 11, NPP will provide a consolidated railcar plan for November. Now we have to agree together and say what ranking by types and volumes of goods is going on, in which directions we need exports, so that all this data can be included in the program of the dynamic model of infrastructure loading. Until this program is not available, we, as the headquarters for transportation optimization, will determine the priority in manual mode, and KTZ will be guided by this plan", - summed up the Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.10.2023, 22:43 66891
Responsibilities between Prime Minister and his Deputies distributed
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Alikhan Smailov signed an order on the distribution of responsibilities between the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Thus, the responsibilities of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan include the leadership of the Government. Solving strategic issues of economic, financial, fiscal and customs policy, state budget. Issues of interstate relations and international cooperation.
Along with this, the Prime Minister is assigned the issues of attracting foreign investment and improving the investment climate, defense and law enforcement, management of state assets, digitalization of industries and development of digital economy, development of defense industry.
In addition, the Prime Minister manages the work of the Republican Budget Commission, the Council on Economic Policy, the National Commission on Modernization and other consultative and advisory bodies.
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar is in charge of operational management of the economy and regional policy, development of transport infrastructure and logistics, construction and modernization of housing and communal services, oil and gas sector and petrochemicals.
He also supervises the issues of energy saving and energy efficiency, development of renewable energy sources, industry, coal and nuclear industry, nuclear energy, innovations, technical regulation, electricity, geology and subsoil use, export control, environmental protection, use of natural resources, emergency situations and mobilization work.
At the same time Roman Sklyar coordinates the work on preparation and passing of heating seasons, development of special economic and industrial zones, increasing the share of Kazakhstani content in the procurement of goods, works and services by organizations and government agencies, as well as ensuring space activities and military security, development of tourism and sports infrastructure, etc.
Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Apparatus of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is in charge of organizational and legal, expert and analytical, personnel, information, material and technical support of the Prime Minister and the Government, debureaucratization of the state apparatus, implementation of administrative reform of state bodies.
In addition, he deals with the digitalization of central and local executive bodies. He coordinates the creation of a unified system of information and telecommunication support of state bodies, activities of central and local executive bodies, lawmaking. Controls the execution of acts and instructions of the Head of State, given to the Government, acts of the Government, instructions of the Prime Minister.
Deputy Prime Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev coordinates issues of financial sector, macroeconomic policy, budget, tax and customs policy, state planning system, tariff policy, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, development of public-private partnership, including concessions.
He is also in charge of investment policy, regulation of natural monopolies, development of competition and consumer protection, development of project management, and coordination of international financial institutions.
At the same time, his responsibilities include consideration and resolution of business issues, including the reduction of administrative barriers, reforming the activities of quasi-public sector entities, etc. He is also responsible for investment policy, regulation of natural monopolies, development of competition and consumer protection, development of project management, and coordination of international financial institutions.
The sphere of activity of Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu includes issues of realization of foreign policy course, implementation of foreign economic policy and promotion of international image of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as coordination of conclusion, implementation, amendment, suspension and termination of international agreements, including issues of demarcation, delimitation of the State border of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Along with this, he supervises the issues of attracting foreign investments, improving the investment climate and forming a positive image of the Republic of Kazakhstan in international markets, expanding financial, scientific and scientific-technical, cultural and other relations with foreign countries and international organizations, international cooperation in the field of migration.
Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duisenova is responsible for the development of education and science, health care, social modernization, social policy, employment, interaction between the state and civil society, youth and family policy, inter-confessional and inter-ethnic harmony.
In addition, she supervises the development of culture and sports, state language, demographic and migration policy, implementation of the Auyl Amanaty program and others.
Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin supervises the issues of trade policy, agro-industrial complex, land relations, cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Trade Organization.
He also coordinates the activities of NC "QazExpoCongress" and "Export Insurance Company "KazakhExport" joint stock companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.10.2023, 15:51 61296
Responsible citizens the backbone of the state, Head of State
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
In his speech at the Republic Congress of Teachers President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded of the importance of moral upbringing of students, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State noted that moral upbringing of the students of paramount importance along with decent education.
Responsible citizens are the backbone of the state. This principle should set the stage for shaping of a new public ethics in the country," said the President, adding the schools should become the centers where children will master both moral principles and universal human values.
The Head of State emphasized that fairness, responsibility, diligence, patriotism and mercifulness should be the qualities the Kazakhstani youth should aspire to acquire.
The Kazakh President went on to call on Kazakhstani teachers to instill the love of the Kazakh traditions and values into the upcoming generation, since the Kazakh people had always been renowned for showing genuine respect towards elders and cherishing such qualities as dignity, honor and sense of duty.
He also added that every child should get a decent education at school and become a person of dignity and responsibility. For that to happen everyone in the country should work tirelessly.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.10.2023, 14:23 60741
Shortage in pupils’ places at schools remains major problem
Tell a friend
13 schools were built in Kazakhstan, 33 more will open their doors by the yearend. The level of education at new schools should be high, Kazinform quotes the Head of State saying at the republican congress of the teachers, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.
Human capital is the main wealth. The country’s population is approaching 20 million. The number of schoolchildren is also growing. The number of pupils is expected to double. Over 1 million teens will enter universities in the three years to come. Nevertheless, population growth poses a serious challenge for education system.
As the President said, shortage in pupils’ places at schools remains a major problem. Over the years of independence, the country built some 2,300 schools. It helped eliminate four-shift schooling. Though there are still three-shift teaching schools in Kazakhstan. All these problems require system solutions.The Head of State said hundreds of educational establishments will be built within two years all over the country, especially in rural areas as part of the Comfortable School project, which will help get rid of three-shift schooling.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
04.10.2023, 11:27Israel reports new case of dengue fever 05.10.2023, 00:2373706Jordan's TAG Global interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan 05.10.2023, 09:45Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President71841Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President 05.10.2023, 10:4968581The European Parliament is interested in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan 05.10.2023, 13:02Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta68426Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta 22.09.2023, 13:47146821Interdepartmental Commission on Trade: export duty, restrictions on coal and gas exports 21.09.2023, 14:39145946EDB investments in Kazakhstan grows at faster rates 21.09.2023, 09:32141751Alikhan Smailov holds Economic Demonopolization Commission meeting 20.09.2023, 11:04139151Economic ties between Kazakhstan and Singapore to continue strengthening 25.09.2023, 18:13131511Kazakhstan companies increased exports of services by 16.7% in 2023