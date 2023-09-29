27.09.2023, 08:45 21326
Kazakhstan sets up returned assets management company
A returned assets management company was set up in Kazakhstan in accordance with an order of the country’s government of September 21, 2023, Kazinform reports.
The State is to have a 100% share in the newly-established company’s authorized capital.
The company’s operations include management, safety, realization of assets returned in accordance with the law on return of assets that have been illegally acquired to the State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.09.2023, 19:27 17726
The Minister of Trade and Integration met with journalists
A press-conference was held in Astana with the participation of Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev. The head of MTI announced the main directions of development of trade policy in the framework of the implementation of the Address of the Head of State, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
In the first half of 2023, Kazakhstan's trade turnover amounted to $67.2 billion, which is 4.3% higher than in the same period of 2022 ($64.5 billion). Trade turnover with the countries of the European Union for the 1st half of 2023 amounted to $20.2 billion, trade turnover with China - $13.6 billion, showing an increase of 20.5% compared to last year. Positive dynamics is observed in mutual trade with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. For 6 months of 2023, compared to the same period last year, the growth was 4.1% (from $ 13.3 billion up to $13.8 billion).
Work is underway to diversify Kazakhstan's trade and economic routes in the southern direction - access to the markets of South Asia and the Middle East, as well as to the ports of the Indian Ocean (Gwadar, Karachi) and the Persian Gulf (Chabahar, Bandar Abbas). Promotion of our goods to the markets of the EU, the USA and South-East Asia is under active consideration. By 2027, it is planned to increase the volume of non-resource exports to $ 46.5 billion.
It is planned to create 5 cross-border hubs for common trade and transportation space and strengthening strategic relations with partner countries to ensure the growth of trade turnover with them by an average of 30%.
For 8 months of 2023, domestic trade turnover amounted to 35.7 billion tenge and increased by 21% compared to the same period of 2022. The volume of attracted investments in trade for 8 months increased by 37.6% (from 163.6 billion tenge to 225.1 billion tenge). At the end of 8 months, inflation amounted to 6.6% (the same period of 2022 - 13.3%). The price index for socially important food products at the end of 8 months amounted to 3.4% (2022 -19.1%), which is 5.6 times lower than the rate of 2022.
For almost 4 months (15 weeks) the price index for socially important food products has been decreasing. In order to stabilize prices for socially important food products, vegetable products were released from stabilization funds. The total volume of formed stocks was 139.4 thousand tons, of which in order to restrain the seasonal growth of prices, vegetables (potatoes, carrots, onions, cabbage) in the amount of 118.6 thousand tons were released to the market. Work is underway to increase the share of modern trade formats up to 70%, the Roadmap for modernization of trade markets is being implemented to eliminate spontaneous trade and reduce the level of "shadow" economy in trade.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.09.2023, 17:16 17926
Kazakhstan to study Israeli agro-technologies and water management methods
Prospects of application in Kazakhstan of Israeli experience in the development of agro-industrial complex and water resources management were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry "Israel-Kazakhstan" Michael Roe, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting the issues of improving the efficiency of irrigation, water conservation, introduction of modern drip irrigation technologies, development of agro-science, as well as the application of new approaches in livestock, milk production and poultry farming were discussed in detail.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the expansion of partnership and strengthening of multifaceted mutually beneficial relations with Israel. In particular, the country's outstanding successes in agriculture are of interest.
We are open to the study of Israeli technologies and are ready to attract them to give impetus to the development of agro-industrial complex. The issues of irrigation and water conservation are also very relevant. We want to increase the efficiency of the funds invested by the state and aim to achieve concrete results," the Prime Minister said.
He added that here it is important to take into account the entire production cycle in order to make the necessary adjustments at each level.
All this should be looked at in a complex: what support measures from the state should be, what should be from science, education and industry. For example, local assembly of units, machines and other equipment. We are ready to work together in these directions," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In turn, Michael Roe noted that Kazakhstan has the potential to fully cover the needs of the domestic market and through an integrated approach to the development of agro-industrial complex can make an extremely large contribution to global food security.
He offered to provide comprehensive assistance in the application of Israeli agro-technologies and water management methods in the implementation of the message of the Head of State in the field of agriculture.
As a result of the meeting it was agreed to organize in the nearest future exchange of experience and joint work on all the issues.
Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov also participated in the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.09.2023, 14:23 17786
Caspian, Eurasia, Central Asia, Alatau, Khorgos - the government discussed the progress of creating a network of cross-border hubs
Kazakhstan aims to become a full-fledged transportation and logistics hub in Central Asia and the Caspian region. This task was set by the Head of State, for its implementation around the country, on the borders with China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the Russian Federation and the Caspian Sea transport and logistics and trade hubs are being created. To monitor the progress of work on the creation of this network, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting of the operational headquarters with all interested government agencies, representatives of investors, akimats of the regions where these major projects are being implemented, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The construction project of the "Sarzha" multifunctional marine terminal at the Caspian hub is progressing at full speed and on schedule. The terminal's capacity is 10 million tons per year, to be completed in 2030. The project will include a grain terminal with a capacity of 1.5 million tons, a general cargo terminal of 1 million tons, a universal terminal of 2 million tons, a liquid cargo terminal of 5.5 million tons and a transport and logistics center (TLC). The first stages of construction of the TLC, grain terminal and ground infrastructure have already been completed. Work has begun on the construction of a container hub in the ports of "Aktau" and "Kuryk".
A representative of "Semurg invest" LLP stated that the general cargo terminal is already fully ready for operation: the first 10 railcars were received the other day, all necessary railroad tracks were built, and the pier with berthing facilities was commissioned. All this will make it possible to increase the export potential of the Caspian route as early as 2023.
As Serik Zhumangarin noted at the meeting, the Caspian transportation hub project should be considered in conjunction with the Head of State's instruction to build a high-speed railroad from Chelyabinsk to Iran via Kazakhstan.
The construction of a high-speed highway is a large-scale cooperation project in the Eurasian space. For this purpose it is necessary to reconstruct "bottlenecks" of the railway network "Beineu - Mangistau" and on the section of the highway "Beineu - Shalkar". At the next meeting of KTZ in cooperation with the Akimat of Mangistau region, it is necessary to prepare specific proposals for the construction of the "Orsk-Bolashak" railroad and a detailed vision of the construction of the underlying infrastructure. We are on the verge of signing a free trade agreement with Iran on a wide range of goods, we have a task to bring the trade turnover with Iran to $3 billion. And this is despite the fact that the main goods will be food products. The Center for Trade Policy "Qaztrade", for its part, needs to work out mechanisms to support exporters of grain to Iran", - said Deputy Prime Minister.
The industrial trade and logistics complex (ITLC) "Alatau", located on the border with Kyrgyzstan, is planned to be realized in the form of an industrial zone. The regional industrial zone "Alatau" has already been created by the resolution of the akim of Zhambyl oblast dated September 12, 2023, a land plot of 36 hectares has been allocated, and the investor is developing a feasibility study. The issues of technical support and supply of communications for construction have been resolved. In the near future, a management company for the construction of the complex will be established jointly with the investor. The ITLC is scheduled to be launched in Q2 2026.
The "Eurasia" (ЦТТ) Cross-Border Trade Center (CTC) is designed to become an international economic platform in the EAEU. ЦТТ будет размещен на примыкающей к аэропорту г. Уральска территории. The CTC will be located on the territory adjacent to the Uralsk airport. There is an industrial zone (281 hectares), which acts as a hub for cargo flows, with access to Orenburg, Saratov, Samara and further on to the largest federal districts of the Russian Federation and Eastern European countries. In addition to the CTC there are also provided zones for agro-logistic center (storage, trade, processing, logistics of agricultural and food products, with facilities of roadside service and customs clearance) and aircargo terminal (cargo terminal and international multi-brand full-field center). As of today, the Akimat of West Kazakhstan Oblast is working on the construction of the infrastructure of the industrial zone for the CTC. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
At the Khorgos hub it is planned to create a food hub, a place of collection, storage and distribution of food products of Kazakhstani and foreign producers for subsequent export to the Chinese and Asian-Pacific food markets. This will significantly strengthen the food security of Kazakhstan and China. In light of the upcoming diversification of the country into a powerful transportation and logistics hub in the Eurasian space, the food sector has great prospects. Here it is necessary to build a modern food hub of class "A", focused on the storage of food products, including those that need a special temperature regime: seafood, fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products and deep freezing. Currently, a land plot of at least 50 hectares in the territory of the International Center for Border Cooperation "Khorgos" has been identified for its construction.
As a result of the meeting, Serik Zhumangarin instructed all bodies responsible for the implementation of the five cross-border hubs to prepare detailed development concepts and plans for the infrastructure.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2023, 12:18 25881
Cheaper to pay fines than dump garbage in landfills - Alikhan Smailov on formation of unauthorized dumpsites
Measures to eliminate illegal dumps were discussed at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported that at the end of last year, 77% of spontaneous dumps identified through space monitoring were eliminated. Most of them were in Akmola region 830 (88% liquidated) and Karaganda region 745 (99% liquidated). Weak work on elimination was noted in Abay region (10%), Ulytau region (15%) and Astana (52%).
Since May of this year, 5,578 landfills have been identified, with elimination amounting to only 50%. Low rates were recorded in Abay region and Mangystau region 16% each, in Ulytau region 20% and in Astana 30%.
To prevent the formation of spontaneous dumps, licensing and notification procedure for business entities on waste management were introduced at the legislative level, the obligation to separate waste collection by fractions was introduced, fines for violation of waste management requirements were increased. Along with this, interdepartmental mobile groups conduct raids to detect illegal transportation of waste. In 2023, about 63 thousand administrative offenses were noted.
To date, an information system for monitoring the movement of waste transportation equipment with the help of GPS-sensors is being tested. Next year it is planned to put it into commercial operation. Thus, a pilot project has already been implemented in Shymkent, thanks to which it is possible to monitor in real time the movement of 42 garbage trucks from waste collection sites to disposal sites.
At the same time, the Ministry of Ecology is working on increasing the coverage of settlements by space monitoring, strengthening control over the movement of construction waste and the introduction of national standards for their reuse.
Prime Minister pointed out that Mangystau region has the lowest rate of elimination of unauthorized dumps. Abay region is also one of the leaders of the anti-rating on this indicator. Akims of the regions Nurlan Nogaev and Nurlan Urankhaev made comments on the work carried out.
Akim of the capital Zhenis Kassymbek also made a report at the meeting.
As the head of the Government noted, the accumulation of waste and the emergence of illegal dumps has become one of the most acute environmental problems. To improve the situation, many advanced countries of the world carry out recycling and utilization of garbage.
The appropriate infrastructure has been created and a culture of waste management has been formed. This has allowed Europe to achieve 50% recycling of garbage. The leader is Sweden, where 99% is utilized. However, we still use a long outdated method of garbage disposal - its storage and burial. Every year in Kazakhstan more than 4.5 million tons of solid domestic waste is generated," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thousands of unauthorized dumps aggravate the situation, he said. In general, akimats allocate significant budget funds for their elimination. Raids are conducted. Fines for violation of the requirements of the legislation have been increased.
However, Prime Minister emphasized that in the sphere of waste management measures are not taken sufficiently. He added that plans to launch modern waste processing plants have not yet been realized and pointed to the difficult situation with landfills in villages.
This year only from March to September, 5.5 thousand unauthorized waste sites have been discovered. Administrative fines do not improve the situation. It is cheaper to pay a fine than to take the garbage to the landfill. We need to change this approach. It is necessary to build a clear system of waste handling and utilization," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
He noted that citizens should be better informed about the availability of landfills for construction waste, as well as actively introduce separate collection of waste, its further sorting, processing and utilization.
According to experts, one of the main problems in Kazakhstan with the organization of landfills for waste are tariffs, requirements and norms. They need to be made more flexible, especially for historically established waste disposal sites in small settlements. Otherwise it is impossible to legalize and maintain these landfills," Prime Minister said.
Head of the Government demanded to approve municipal waste management programs in the regions by November 1 and to reduce the number of unauthorized dumps by half by the end of the year.
Along with this, he noted the need to introduce legislative amendments to toughen administrative responsibility for throwing garbage in inappropriate places.
It is necessary to significantly increase administrative fines with a subsequent increase in their rate in case of systematic violations," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
The Ministry of Ecology has been instructed to study international experience in the introduction of separate waste collection, utilization and recycling and to develop appropriate amendments to legislation.
The current system of waste management and tariff formation does not stand up to criticism. The industry is unprofitable, unable to introduce new technologies. It is necessary to develop new approaches by the end of the year," Prime Minister said.
He also instructed to prepare proposals for the construction of new plants for utilization and recycling of waste taking into account the best European practices.
In some countries of the world, such as Sweden, France and Japan, such technologies of waste recycling at plants are used, thanks to which there are no huge areas, no smoke and odor," Alikhan Smailov noted.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister outlined the need to develop and introduce the issues of culture of garbage handling into educational programs from kindergarten to university.
Separate waste collection and recycling should become an important part of our behavior. We will hear the results of the fulfillment of these instructions at the end of the year at the Government session," he concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2023, 16:36 25291
Alikhan Smailov talks about new technology mode formation in Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke at the main plenary session "Industrial Strategies of New Times" within the framework of the INNOPROM. Kazakhstan", held these days in Astana, primeminister.kz reports.
The event was also attended by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov and Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.
In general, the main plenary session gathered about 700 participants, including high-ranking representatives of the public sector, heads of regions, heads of manufacturing enterprises, members of industrial unions and associations of the EAEU countries.
In his speech, Alikhan Smailov noted that as part of the work to form a strong industrial framework for Kazakhstan and ensure economic self-sufficiency, the Government is emphasizing the accelerated development of the manufacturing sector. In particular, measures are being taken to implement projects aimed at creating clusters of high processing. First of all, in oil, gas and carbon chemistry, metallurgy, heavy engineering, production of auto components and fertilizers, uranium industry and other segments.
For this purpose, Kazakhstan is carrying out systemic reforms, improving state support measures, introducing a proactive approach to attracting investment," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, over the past 5 years, the volume of production of the manufacturing industry has grown 2.2 times, and the volume of gross value added of the industry has grown 2.3 times. Labor productivity at the same time grew to $49 thousand, which is more than 2 times higher than the average indicator in the economy.
If we speak in the industry context, the mining and metallurgical complex is the backbone of the domestic manufacturing industry. Last year it exported $19.3 billion worth of products, which is about 23% of the country's total exports. We have envisioned a mechanism to provide domestic enterprises with affordable raw materials. Agreements on the supply of primary aluminum and copper have been signed with major suppliers of raw materials," Prime Minister said.
He added that machine building continues to develop dynamically. Thus, in 2022 a record half a billion dollars of direct investments were attracted in the industry. In the first quarter of this year direct investments have already exceeded $208 million.
In the automotive industry, the volume of production last year amounted to 113 thousand units. For 8 months of this year, almost 100 thousand units were produced with growth of 41%. In value terms, it is more than 1 trillion tenge. Along with this, the production of construction materials in the RK also exceeded the trillion mark for the first time.
All these indicators are reflected in the Concept of development of the manufacturing industry adopted this year. By 2030 we plan to ensure the growth of gross value added in 2.8 times, labor productivity in 1.8 times, export products worth $225 billion," Prime Minister said.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, a wide range of support tools was strengthened by the creation of the Industrial Development Fund, which has already financed investment projects worth more than 200 billion tenge. Projects for another 150 billion tenge are in the works.
Currently, the pool has more than 1 thousand projects in the mining and metallurgical complex, machine building, oil and gas chemical, chemical, pharmaceutical industries and other sectors. At the same time, the main priorities of cooperation are defined as deep processing, maximum localization, production of new products and export potential," the Prime Minister said.
At the same time, he emphasized that the formation of a new technological mode, including the transition from basic to complex production, requires legislative strengthening. For this purpose, the Government is improving approaches in terms of tax, budgetary and regulatory stimulation of economic activity of business.
For example, last year new approaches to the functioning of free economic zones were enshrined in legislation. The main emphasis in their activities is placed on the manufacturing sector with a combined regime. Among other things, investors have been given the right to buy out the leased land plot ahead of schedule, without looking back at the terms of the FEZ itself.
In order to develop small and medium-sized businesses, small industrial zones are being created in the regions. Here, ready-made industrial premises will be leased for entrepreneurs.
According to Alikhan Smailov, an important component of the industrial breakthrough should also be the widespread introduction of innovations and advanced technologies. According to UNCTAD (UN Conference on Trade and Development), the volume of the global market of new technologies in 2025 will amount to more than $3 trillion.
Already today, artificial intelligence is being applied in all industries, helping to optimize the production cycle, fully automate processes, and manage control and safety. Therefore, flexibility and adaptation are required in such conditions," the Prime Minister emphasized.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, against the background of the breakdown of global production chains, new benchmarks for investment flows are emerging, so it is necessary to effectively develop its competitive advantages.
In this regard, in our opinion, special attention should be paid to the development of regional value chains," he said.
Head of the Government added that another global trend remains digital transformation, which should be considered as a priority area for cooperation of the EAEU countries.
Today, Kazakhstan has implemented large-scale projects in such areas as FinTech and GovTech. We have achieved a high level of penetration of digital solutions into everyday life. Now our task is to reach the same level in the real sector. The Autonomous Cluster Fund "Park of Innovative Technologies", IT-technopark "Astana Hub" and research centers at higher educational institutions are already actively involved here," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, the most important factor in achieving the set goals is staffing. In this regard, work is being carried out in the republic to open branches of leading technological universities of near and far abroad.
This will make it possible to train specialists with new views on the management of innovative projects and development of competencies, engineers of the future," the Prime Minister emphasized.
In conclusion, he noted that along with addressing the issues of industrial growth, the relevance of the environmental agenda should not be forgotten: emission control, introduction of clean technologies at production facilities, utilization and recycling of waste should be priorities in the activities of enterprises.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2023, 12:41 26851
Kazakhstan names Commander-in-Chief of Land Forces
The Head of State appointed Assan Zhussupov as the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State relieved Talgat Koibakov from his duties as the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.09.2023, 12:12 36051
Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan relieved of his duties
The Head of State relieved Bulat Dembayev of his duties as the Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
He has been serving since April 2019.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.09.2023, 16:49 34231
Maulen Ashimbaev: The law approved by the Senate will allow the opinions of citizens to be considered as much as possible
A meeting of the Chamber was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev. Deputies reviewed and approved laws related to issues of public control, press service of the Senate reports.
At a meeting of the Chamber, deputies reviewed and approved the law "On Public Control" and the accompanying law "On introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of public control, improving administrative procedures," which define the forms of public control, its results, and also the rights and obligations of participants.
As the Chairman of the Chamber emphasized, laws were developed on behalf of the President of the country. In accordance with the norms of the documents, an additional mechanism for public participation in the life of the country has been introduced - the institution of petitions. According to Maulen Ashimbaev, the legitimacy of petitions will allow citizens to convey their needs and initiatives to the authorized bodies.
The laws are aimed at ensuring transparency of work and accountability of government bodies and the quasi-public sector to society. An additional mechanism for expressing citizens' opinions has been introduced - the institution of petitions. These standards will ensure that citizens' opinions are considered when making important decisions. I am confident that the laws approved today will help strengthen public confidence in government agencies and the overall development of our country," the Speaker of the Senate noted in his speech.
During the meeting, the senators also voiced their parliamentary requests.
Asem Rakhmetova expressed concern about the quality of drinking water and infrastructure in the North Kazakhstan region.
Murat Kadyrbek called on the Government to resume financing projects related to water supply to irrigated lands in the regions of the Turkestan region and the city of Turkestan. The senator named another solution to the problem in the region as the need to build reservoirs.
Amangeldy Tolamisov focused on the shortage of electricity associated with the rapid growth of tourism in the recreation areas of the villages of Akshi and Koktuma in the Zhetysu district. In this regard, the deputy noted the need to build high-voltage power lines and substations.
Bekbolat Orynbekov outlined the difficulties of implementing a number of infrastructure projects that are of key importance for residents of the Zhambyl region.
Bibigul Zheksenbai voiced the problems of social security for medical workers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
