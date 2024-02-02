01.02.2024, 15:13 2166
Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue
Kazakhstan started the development of a ChatGPT analogue to process documents of the citizens of Kazakhstan 24 hours a day and let them get answers to all questions, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin told Digital Almaty 2024 that Kazakhstan started working on introducing AI into eGov.ai.
The key is that citizens, non-residents, or businessmen could communicate with state bodies via the AI-based conversational structure.
The ministry also works at creating the Kazakh large-language model (LLM).
Nazarbayev University and the ministry cooperate to build the ChatGPT analogue based on Kazakhstan's development, he said.
01.02.2024, 14:59 2331
President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of JSC NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Nurlan Sauranbayev to hear the report on the main indicators of the company's activity in 2023 and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
According to Mr. Sauranbayev, KTZ’s key performance figures have been demonstrating growth in the past three years. In 2023, the company’s cargo turnover increased by 7 percent to reach 270 billion tons per kilometer. The volume of through transportation has grown by 18 percent to exceed 27 million tons. As a result, the company’s earnings have demonstrated a 29.3 percent growth and totaled 1.9 trillion tenge compared to previous year. KZT has received a net profit of 154 billion tenge, fourfold increase against the 2022 figure.
Nurlan Sauranbayev went on to brief the President on the implementation of a number of large infrastructure projects, including Dostyk-Moiynty, by-pass line of a railway bypassing the Almaty station and more. Launch of these projects will let increase the throughput capacity of interstate division points.
The Head of State was also informed of the completion of the construction of a cargo terminal in the Xi’an dry port located in the largest Chinese logistic hub. The cargo terminal is expected to help Kazakhstani exporters access new markets.
Additionally, Nurlan Sauranbayev also talked about the projects KTZ is working on together with Huawei, Wabtec and PSA, namely the ‘Smart railroad’ project.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of implementing the company’s investment projects, paying utmost attention to unlocking Kazakhstan’s transit and transport potential.
31.01.2024, 19:47 4191
Kazakh President Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the main outcomes of the work of the National Security Committee in 2023 and its plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Tokayev was reported that the NSC subdivisions prevented two terror attacks at the early stage and three terror attacks jointly with the foreign special services abroad. 43 persons were convinced for committing extremist and terrorist crimes. 208 command-staff and 196 operational and tactical anti-terrorism trainings were conducted throughout last year.
NSC Chairman Sagimbayev informed about the results of the work to ensure the economic security and counter systemic corruption. The cumulative effect from the measures taken exceeded 1.5 trillion tenge, of which over 680 million tenge was returned to the state budget.
In addition, it was informed that 15 organized crime groups were eliminated, 681 weapons and over 85 thousand of ammunition were seized.
36 drug laboratories, 34 international and 32 regional drug trafficking channels were liquidated. A total of 3.6 tons of drug were seized.
Up to 31 thousand violators were detained near the state border. 739 attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition and drugs as well as currency and gold to the tune of 11.7 billion tenge and goods for 12.6 billion tenge were eliminated.
The NSC stopped 86.3 million cyberattacks and 2,156 DDoS attacks on the resource of the state bodies and strategic infrastructure facilities of the country.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh President gave a number of instructions on the activity of the national security bodies.
31.01.2024, 17:00 4016
President Tokayev gives instructions to Baiterek Holding Chairman Nurlan Baibazarov
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nurlan Baibazarov, chairman of the board of the Baiterek National Management Holding, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Tokayev was briefed about the outcomes of the Holding’s operation in 2023, including the support for entrepreneurship, agro-industrial complex and housing provision.
Baibazarov said that in 2023, the Holding’s assets saw a 12% increase, investment and loan portfolios a 10% rise, and net revenue a 7% growth, exceeding 400 billion tenge.
The Head of State was informed that as part of the development of real economic sector, Baiterek’s planned indicators of financing for major projects and leasing deals exceeded by 24%, and micro-, small- and medium-sized business projects by 42%.
The out-turn via the Kazakhstan’s Development Bank and Industrial Development Fund on 300 projects and leasing deals reached a record of 1,061 trillion tenge. 554.7 billion tenge was invested in the agro-industrial complex, 11% more than the planned amount. In 2023, 1.1 thousand farmers suffered from drought and water shortage received financial support to the tune of 48 billion tenge via subsidiaries.
Baibazarov also reported that during the reporting year, the Holding commissioned up to 2 million square meters of housing, with 317.6 billion tenge invested in the housing sector. Loans to the tune of over 1 trillion tenge were provided via Otbasy bank’s mortgage programs.
Tokayev was also informed about the Holding’s initiatives for 2024. They include investing investments worth 370 billion tenge and creating over 4 thousand new jobs in the agro-industrial complex, launching funding programs in manufacturing, tourism, constructing a waste recycling and sorting plant, and launching the 9-20-25 housing program.
In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State was briefed that after the realization of the initiatives, by the yearend the Baiterek Holding’s contribution to the economic growth of the country will be doubled compared with 2020.
The Kazakh President stressed the importance of launching new programs and adopting comprehensive approaches towards supporting economic growth and increasing the living standards of citizens as well as gave instructions to enhance the Holding’s work in terms of diversification of the economy and developing the strategic industries.
31.01.2024, 12:13 4551
Senators discussed issues of ensuring the safety and protection of children's rights
Deputies of the Senate Committee on Socio-Cultural Development and Science at an expanded meeting discussed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on education, mentoring and child safety". The document is aimed at improving legislation in the field of education and in the field of protection of the rights of orphaned children, press service of the Senate reports.
The law provides for the approval of rules for the use of cell phones in schools, ensuring a uniform priority for the provision of places in kindergartens, norms for regulating the institution of mentoring, as well as taking measures to prevent the dissemination of information in educational organizations that promotes violence and encourages suicide.
In addition, in order to ensure the safety of children, legislative requirements are being established for the mandatory installation of special mechanisms on windows that prevent children from opening them, as well as a ban on the construction of multi-storey residential buildings without taking into account the construction of schools, kindergartens and hospitals.
According to the senators, the adoption of the law will further strengthen the effectiveness of the national education regulation system and provide individual support to orphans and children left without parental care in educational institutions.
Following the discussion, the Committee members decided to send the law for consideration at a meeting of the Chamber.
30.01.2024, 11:25 15741
Water resources management system development concept presented at Government
At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov presented the draft Water Resources Management System Development Concept for 2024-2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The concept includes a package of immediate measures for the construction of 20 new water reservoirs, reconstruction of 15 reservoirs and over 14,000 km of irrigation channels, and modernization of waterworks to provide the country’s water security and reduce water scarcity.
The action plan will help increase irrigable lands to 2.5 million hectares by 2030 and existing water resources by 2.4 cubic meters.
The concept also provides for the digitalization of more than 3,500 km of channels and the automation of water accounting at irrigation projects. The information and analytical centre will be set up to develop the country’s water potential accounting and forecasting system and improve the water resources information management system. Besides, the Ministry and Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary will develop an interactive geoinformation water resources platform.
29.01.2024, 11:17 22631
Kaspi.kz founders meet with Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Following Kaspi.kz’s successful Nasdaq IPO, the company’s founders Mikhail Lomtadze and Vyacheslav Kim met with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kaspi.kz is the first company from Kazakhstan to IPO in the US and with its Nasdaq listing, shares in Kazakhstan’s no.1 Super App now trade alongside many of the world’s most innovative technology companies. Kaspi.kz’s IPO attracted multiple, high profile, global investors. Kaspi.kz’s success attracting foreign investors, aligns nicely with the Kazakhstan’s government substantial efforts to improve the investment climate and attract more world-leading investors to the country.
As well as discussing Kazakhstan’s plans to grow foreign investment further, Kaspi.kz’s founders highlighted the company’s own ambitious growth strategy both domestically and internationally.
President Tokayev congratulated Kaspi.kz’s founders on the company’s significant success and exciting future growth prospects.
29.01.2024, 10:17 20726
Alikhan Smailov and foreign investors discuss launching new projects in Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the heads of Harmony Capital Strategy AMC, Citius Capital AG, Torkam Holding and Marsel Group, primeminister.kz reports.
With the participation of heads of central government agencies discussed the implementation of projects in the construction of housing and medical facilities, development of renewable energy sources, improving transportation infrastructure, etc.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the Government pays great attention to improving the business climate in the country and is open to new investment initiatives.
We welcome your intentions and initiatives in the implementation of projects in Kazakhstan," the Prime Minister said.
In turn, the head of the delegation, founder of Harmony Capital Strategy AMC and CEO of Citius Capital AG, Kaspar Vonlich noted that some preparatory work has already been done on the planned projects.
We have had working meetings, we have traveled to the regions several times and we believe that there is a very large potential for financing infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan," he said.
Following the meeting, Prime Minister instructed government agencies to study and work out all the issues voiced for further development of cooperation with investors.
29.01.2024, 09:12 20626
Providing drinking water, spring sowing and launching new industrial facilities - Alikhan Smailov holds discussion on Kostanay region development
Images | primeminister.kz
Actual issues of socio-economic development of Kostanay region were discussed at the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov within his working visit to the region, primeminister.kz reports.
With the participation of the leadership of the regional akimat and central government agencies the measures taken in the spheres of industry, heat and power, agriculture, transportation, health care, etc. were considered.
It was noted that following the results of the last working visit of the head of the Government to Kostanay region in September 2022, most of the instructions have been fulfilled. At the same time, some infrastructure projects are at the stage of realization.
Work on providing the population with drinking water continues. On the part of the Government funds are allocated in a timely manner and in full. Akimat needs to complete the work in due time," Alikhan Smailov said.
He reminded that to prevent pollution of water bodies it was instructed to take measures to build and reconstruct sewage treatment facilities.
Akimat and the relevant ministry to start realization of projects with full documentation. On the planned ones to accelerate the development of documentation and tender procedures," Prime Minister pointed out.
Turning to the agenda of the meeting, Alikhan Smailov noted that last year due to unfavorable natural and climatic events was particularly difficult for the agro-industrial complex.
Despite this, about 4 million tons of grain crops were harvested in the region. This year the budget provides 57 billion tenge for the agrarians of the region, including 38 billion tenge in the form of subsidies. Akimat should take timely measures for spring sowing," he said.
Prime Minister instructed to consider the possibility of allocating additional funding for the development of large dairy farms, taking into account climatic conditions of the region and economic feasibility.
According to him, the program "Auyl amanaty" will also contribute to the increase in incomes of the rural population.
This year the Government has allocated 2 times more funds for its implementation in the region compared to last year. In general for 2023, thanks to the program was created about 300 jobs, this year is expected to be at least 600. Akimat should not just issue loans, but also stimulate the cooperation of private subsidiary farms," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
At the same time, the head of the Government noted that 13 industrial investment projects worth 127 billion tenge are planned to be implemented in the region this year. In this regard, he demanded to ensure their qualitative launch and to work out the issue of expansion of the industrial zone, taking into account the connection of the relevant infrastructure.
Prime Minister emphasized that in pursuance of the order of the Head of State a decision was made to build a new branch of gas pipeline from Aktobe region to Kostanai.
Feasibility study of the project has already been developed and sent for expertise. The Ministry of Energy together with QazaqGaz should accelerate in this direction. Akimat should work with investors on synchronization of their projects taking into account provision of the region with additional volumes of gas," Alikhan Smailov said.
Along with this, it was noted that in August last year the Government approved comprehensive development plans for Amangelda and Dzhangelda districts, single-industry towns of Arkalyk, Zhitikara and Lisakovsk. About 78 billion tenge is provided for their implementation from the republican budget.
These funds are primarily aimed at improving the quality of life of the population. Akimat needs to ensure quality and timely implementation of all activities," Head of the Government emphasized.
During the meeting the issue of logistics development was also touched upon. Thus, the budget of the highway sector of the region in 2023 amounted to 56 billion tenge. At the expense of these funds 700 km of roads between settlements and 299 streets in settlements were repaired. This year's budget provides more than 66 billion tenge for these purposes.
An important project for the region on reconstruction of the highway "Kostanai - Denisovka" has been completed. Design works on the sections of the republican roads are underway. These are "Uzunkol - Troebratskoye", "Sarykol - the border of North Kazakhstan region" and the road from the border of Ulytau region to Arkalyk. In the future, after the completion of existing projects it is planned to reconstruct the highway "Kostanay - the border of the Russian Federation," the Prime Minister said.
In terms of development of the health sector, Alikhan Smailov noted that within the framework of the instructions given by him during the previous working trip, the issues of construction of a regional perinatal center and financing of a polyclinic in Tobyl city had been worked out.
By the end of the year the Akimat together with the Ministry of Healthcare should put the polyclinic into operation and start construction of the center," Prime Minister said.
