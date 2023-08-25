This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to increase LPG production this year
Government discusses support for new medium-sized business projects in South regions
Business activity in the southern regions is quite high, and by some indicators they are leaders. Traditionally, production in agriculture, food and light industry, as well as trade are developed in these areas," he said.
This is also the result of daily joint work on hearing the problematic issues of entrepreneurs, on their gradual, day by day, solution. In this part, the elimination of the remaining excessive requirements for business will give an additional impetus to its development," Alikhan Smailov said.
Our goal is an economic breakthrough from 7 to 10% growth, but for this we need affordable loans from banks and the solution of pressing issues that are raised by entrepreneurs. We are working on all this," Prime Minister emphasized.
Drought-affected Kazakhstan farmers to cover costs, accelerate subsidy payments and extend loan terms
In a number of regions harvesting has already begun. The Government has taken all necessary measures on financial and logistical support of the work," Alikhan Smailov said.
As you know, the summer was dry, as a result a number of regions suffered. Less crops will be harvested there. In order to level the consequences of the drought, prompt measures have been taken. Including funds will be allocated from the reserve of the Government," Prime Minister said.
The harvested crops will definitely be enough. Kazakhstanis will not be left without bread," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
These regions together with the Ministry of Agriculture need to intensify the pace of work and prevent unreasonable growth of prices for fodder," he pointed out.
Alikhan Smailov discusses new investment projects in Kazakhstan with World Bank Regional Director
In general, the Government of Kazakhstan expresses readiness to deepen partnership with the Bank on the widest range of issues of mutual interest," the Prime Minister said.
We have formed a very good program. Last year we conducted a review of our portfolio in the Republic and made sure that we have a very effective interaction in many areas, a lot of successes. And I see great prospects in the development of our cooperation," the WB regional director said.
Industry support for manufacturing projects discussed by Government
Alikhan Smailov instructs to control coal sales points, its quality and reasonableness of prices before heating season
There is a concern for the continuity of operation of such facilities. Thus, it should be noted that the cities of Temirtau, Ridder, Ekibastuz, Zhezkazgan and Mangistau region are in the risk zone," he said.
In fact, about 11 thousand or 81% have been prepared. Insufficient pace of work is observed in Almaty, Zhambyl regions and in Shymkent," Alikhan Smailov said.
You can't enter the new season with big debts. There may be problems with the formation of normative fuel reserves for the winter period. Akims of these regions should solve these issues," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
They will determine the development of heat networks, construction of new and reconstruction of existing CHPPs. They should also contain a step-by-step algorithm of actions of regional utilities and CHPPs in case of accidents," Head of the Government said.
We need objective data on the state of the heating network infrastructure, the level of losses, quantity and quality of consumed heat energy. This will allow to manage the system of district heating and minimize accidents at heat facilities," he said.
To prevent agiotage in the domestic coal market, regional akimats need to check the current state of the infrastructure of coal procurement and sales points, its quality, delivery schedules and validity of prices within two weeks in the prescribed manner," Alikhan Smailov said.
Kazakhstan to ban wheat imports
Kazakh President Tokayev holds meeting on Almaty city’s development
