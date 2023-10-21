19.10.2023, 16:13 8996
Kazakhstan to reduce grain exports
Images
Kazakhstan’s grain harvest is enough to meet the domestic market, Azat Sultanov, the agriculture minister of the country, said, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
The grain harvest is enough to meet the domestic market. Grain exports are to be reduced due to lower harvest compared with last year without affecting the domestic market, said Sultanov on the sidelines of the KazAgro 2023 international exhibition.
The vice minister of agriculture went on to add that this year the country is set to export five million tons of grain, down from the previous volume of seven-eight million tons. There are no preconditions for a grain export ban in the country, he noted.
20.10.2023, 11:40 6861
34 water projects under implementation in eight regions
Images
The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation implements 34 projects in Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkistan and North Kazakhstan regions this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry, the projects aim at the renovation of water supply systems in 158 settlements, which will let provide 450,000 people with clean water in 2024-2025.
Seven facilities were put into operation in 2021-2022 in Akmola, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Ulytau and North Kazakhstan regions. One of them has already been launched in a test mode.
More than 800 kilometers of water supply networks were built as a result of this work. The quality of water supply has been improved in 51 rural settlements with a total population of 203,000 people and in the cities of Satpaev, Makinsk and Zhezkazgan. Five rural settlements with a population of 6,000 people got access to high-quality drinking water," Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov says.
18.10.2023, 19:13 14966
New industrial park and modern multidisciplinary hospital to be opened in Turkestan region
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived on a working trip to Turkestan region. In the region, the Head of Government first of all familiarized with the progress of construction of a new industrial park and a modern multi-specialty hospital, primeminister.kz reports.
The industrial park of SPK Turkestan JSC with an area of over 66 thousand square meters is planned to be completed by the end of this year. Within the framework of his visit Prime Minister was informed about the implementation of major investment projects in the region, including a chemical complex, a combined cycle plant, an oil refinery, a gas power plant, a plant for the production of sulfuric acid, an industrial greenhouse, a fattening site, etc.
The government delegation also familiarized itself with samples of furniture products manufactured in Turkestan region.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that in recent years the furniture industry of Kazakhstan has been actively developing. Now about 1500 enterprises work in it. For 8 months the production volume of the industry increased by 25.2%, and the volume of investment in it by 65%. Until 2026 it is planned to launch a number of new furniture production facilities worth 5.3 billion tenge.
As the head of the Government noted, today there is a wide range of instruments of state support. Thus, within the framework of the Law "On Industrial Policy" measures have been developed to provide enterprises with raw materials, stimulate demand and provide industrial grants. In addition, in FEZs and industrial zones manufacturers are provided with the necessary infrastructure, receive tax and customs benefits.
Domestic furniture manufacturers since last year have a priority right when participating in government procurement, so it is important to develop such enterprises. Akimat of Turkestan region should actively work out the issues of attracting investors and create favorable conditions for manufacturers," Alikhan Smailov said.
Then Prime Minister familiarized himself with the progress of construction of a modern multidisciplinary hospital for 570 beds. Currently, about 50% of the works have been completed. Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for December 2024.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that more than 2 million people live in Turkestan region, so there is a need to launch new social facilities.
This is a very important project. We see the growth rate of various diseases in the region. We see that there is a shortage of hospitals. Therefore, it is important to launch the project within the framework of public-private partnership, without delay. As for technical issues, we need to work it out together with the Ministry of Health and to conclude a contract by the end of the year," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, he added that within the framework of the National Project "Modernization of rural health care" in the region it is planned to build 49 new primary health care facilities and modernize 4 district hospitals.
In general, all health care facilities should be under the control of the Ministry and implemented on time," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
18.10.2023, 09:54 15146
Large-scale repair of Kentau CHPP: Alikhan Smailov familiarized with current work progress
Images
During his working trip to Turkestan region, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov visited the CHPP of Kentau city and familiarized himself with the progress of its preparation for the heating season, primeminister.kz reports.
Kentau CHP provides heat and electricity to more than 3 thousand objects, including multi-storey and private residential buildings, commercial and budgetary organizations. Currently, major repair works on 6 boilers, carried out for the first time in the last 10 years, are ongoing.
To date, 4 boilers are fully ready. The heating season in the city should start according to the plan from November 1. In addition, 2 more boilers will be additionally overhauled, which will also contribute to the stability of the CHPP operation," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister instructed the Akimat of the region to promptly and qualitatively carry out the necessary commissioning of all equipment for the successful passage of the heating season.
17.10.2023, 13:37 23411
Society must come to zero tolerance for family aggressors and domestic violence - Alikhan Smailov
Images
The issue of domestic violence prevention was considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, the Head of State instructed to toughen punishment for any manifestations of domestic violence, including attempts on minor children, and to increase the effectiveness of prevention work.
Thus, as part of prevention and comprehensive assistance to families, 68 support centers are functioning in the regions, 19 of which provide temporary accommodation. In addition to psychological, social and legal assistance, their specialists also provide comprehensive support for strengthening the institution of the family. In total, more than 100,000 consultations have been provided since the beginning of the year. Today, a unified concept is being drafted to standardize the activities of these centers and improve interagency cooperation for the successful removal of families from a disadvantaged social environment. From 2024 unified approaches to work will be implemented in all centers.
At the same time, the Minister noted that 156 social projects are currently being implemented in the regions, including such measures as financing the activities of NGO crisis centers, promoting family values among young people, preserving reproductive health and preventive work with low-income families. In parallel, the Ministry of Culture and Information launched a pilot project on psychological work with aggressors, aimed at preserving families and reducing the number of domestic crimes.
In addition, since October 16, a single state contact center "111 - AMANAT" on family, women's and children's rights protection has been working in the republic, through which legal, psychological and advisory assistance is provided in the operative mode.
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha spoke about the new measures adopted at the legislative level to increase liability for domestic violence. Akim of Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev and Akim of Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy made reports on work in the regions.
Prime Minister emphasized that the prevention of domestic violence requires a continuous comprehensive approach from both the state and society. In particular, this year the responsibility for domestic violence has been toughened: amendments have been made to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses. Since August, the implementation of the relevant Roadmap in the regions has begun.
In general, there has already been a decrease in criminal offenses in the sphere of family and domestic relations. At the same time, the situation with domestic violence continues to be tense. Since the beginning of the year there have been more than 74 thousand appeals to the police on such facts. The number of those brought to administrative arrest has doubled," Alikhan Smailov said.
He reminded that about 70 family support centers have been established in the regions, where victims receive medical, psychological and legal assistance. However, they are not enough yet.
Within three years, 97 additional centers are expected to be opened. Work is currently underway to systematize their activities. It is also necessary to solve the issues of staffing of these centers," Prime Minister said.
However, Prime Minister pointed out that today there is no systematic psychological work with debauchees, who are placed in the so-called sobering-up centers and special reception centers for administrative arrestees, as well as with their families. In this regard, it is required to expand the possibilities of the "hot line" and helplines.
It is very important to inculcate family values, the culture of relationships and upbringing from a young age. In general, our society should come to zero tolerance to family aggressors and similar facts. Victims should not be left alone with their problem, especially children," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Prime Minister instructed to develop and approve a plan to open psychological support centers for children in each region until 2025, to ensure the opening of new family support centers and drug treatment facilities, to work out the issue of increasing the state order for training of psychotherapists and narcologists, as well as to organize a wide awareness-raising work on the adopted amendments in terms of toughening responsibility for domestic violence.
17.10.2023, 12:35 23616
734 thousand Kazakhstanis covered by employment measures this year, one-half of them youths
Measures to ensure employment of the population were considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Svetlana Zhakupova reported that in pursuance of the instructions of the Head of State since the beginning of this year Akims of all regions have approved specific measures to ensure employment within the framework of national projects, the initiative "100 new jobs for every 10 thousand population", state-subsidized jobs, vacancies provided by employers and labor mobility programs.
For example, more than 45,000 new jobs have been created under the national projects "Strong Regions - Driver of the Country's Development", on the development of entrepreneurship and agro-industrial complex for 2021-2025, etc. 45% of employed citizens are young people. About 2,000 persons with disabilities are also employed.
More than 228 thousand people are provided with jobs through vacancies placed at the labor exchange. Of these, 62% are employed in agriculture and fisheries, construction and manufacturing, education, health care and social services. 46% of citizens sent for permanent employment are young people.
More than 278 thousand citizens are employed within the framework of the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to create 100 new jobs for every 10 thousand people. About 181 thousand people are directed to state-subsidized jobs. In parallel, the process of providing young people with microcredits and grants for the realization of business projects continues.
Leaders of some regions also spoke at the meeting. Thus, the akim of Aktobe region Askhat Shakharov told about the ongoing work on microcrediting of young people, the akim of Zhetisu region Beibit Isabayev spoke about the implementation of the regional employment map.
As Prime Minister noted, the Government has a serious task to employ about 1 million people this year. In general, 734 thousand have already been covered by employment, half of them are young people.
For the remaining 2.5 months all the planned indicators should be achieved," he emphasized.
Currently, each region is implementing its own employment plans, where the specifics of the labor market are taken into account and, accordingly, differentiated measures of state support. At the same time, Prime Minister emphasized the need to more actively involve young people in labor activity.
At the same time, Alikhan Smailov noted that the economy needs specialists in such areas as energy, oil and gas industry, agriculture, food industry, IT, transportation and logistics. In this regard, he demanded from the Ministries of Science and Education to provide for these areas in the formation of the list of state educational grants.
Prime Minister also reminded that today employment centers have been reformatted into regional centers of labor mobility with district career centers. In general, they have significantly reorganized their work.
Now we need to improve the mechanism for monitoring employment through these centers. Special attention should be paid to the conclusion of electronic labor contracts with mandatory pension contributions," he said.
In conclusion, Prime Minister emphasized the need to improve the quality of jobs created in the regions, in particular, to provide employment not only within the framework of state support, but also through PPP projects and private investors, to conduct job fairs on a systematic basis and use the example of Astana, where the pilot project "Zholtap" is being implemented. As well as to raise awareness of the population about new employment opportunities.
12.10.2023, 14:27 48326
Alikhan Smailov presents awards to Digital Bridge Awards winners
Images
Digital Bridge 2023, the largest international technology forum in Central Asia, kicked off in Astana with the participation of heads of government agencies, national companies, businessmen and representatives of startups from Kazakhstan, as well as from near and far abroad, primeminister.kz reports.
The event includes panel sessions, round tables, bilateral meetings, thematic exhibitions, Digital Bridge Awards, a job fair and other events.
On the eve of the plenary session, the Head of State Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov familiarized themselves with the exhibition stands of the forum participants. In particular, the distinguished guests were presented innovative projects in the fields of robotics, social technologies, creative economy, artificial intelligence, finance, public administration and others.
After the main plenary session of the forum with the participation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the awarding of the winners of Digital Bridge Awards took place. The prize is awarded to the best IT-companies of Central Eurasia for achievements in the development of information and communication technologies based on the results of online voting by the jury members.
The list of winners of Digital Bridge Awards 2023 by nominations:
- Export Excellence (successful implementation of development strategies focused on the export of IT services) - Alexei Aksenov, Director of software development company and complex digital platforms EPAM Kazakhstan;
- Tech for Good (technologies for solving environmental, social and economic problems) - Assem Tazhiyeva, founder of social startup Ozim Platform, which is a mobile application with useful information for parents of young children, including those with special needs;
- Tech Educational Leader (programming schools that apply innovative, bold and creative initiatives in teaching) - Danabek Kaliazhdarov, Head of Alem School;
- Tech Media of the Year (achievements in technology journalism) - Tagay Tazabekov, director of Limon.KG, the first youth Internet publication in Kyrgyzstan;
- Employer of Choice (companies that create a stimulating working environment for professional and personal growth of employees) -Dmitry Botanov, CEO of IT-company in the field of sales of services, real estate and cars Kolesa Group;
- VC of the Year (venture capitalists who have made a significant contribution to the development of the innovation ecosystem) - Adil Nurgozhin, Managing Partner of Big Sky Capital venture fund;
- AI Startup of the Year (achievements in the field of artificial intelligence) - Azizjon Azimi, founder of the Zypl.ai center, where young people of Tajikistan can take specialized courses in the field of IT and AI to work in financial and telecommunications companies.
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan presented awards to the winners and wished them success in their future endeavors.
11.10.2023, 20:30 56296
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting
Images
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan discussing the systemic issues of ensuring food security, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting focused on a number of issues related to the strengthening of food independence of the country.
Following the talks, the Kazakh Head of State identified providing the population with affordable and quality food as the main priority.
At the meeting, it was pointed out that the issue of stepping up measures to protect land from degradation remains relevant. New approaches to the systemic agricultural machinery renewal and creation of the country’s own seed fund adapted to local conditions are also of relevance.
Special attention was placed on the state support measures for agriculture.
Subsidizing needs to increase the productivity in the agro-business complex. While distributing subsidies it is necessary to take into account the regions’ features, the size of cultivation areas, and selection of agricultural crops, said Tokayev.
In addition, the President drew attention to the importance of a prompter response to changes in economic conditions, agrarians and enterprises engaged in food production needing state support.
The event also discussed the issues of infrastructure support for agricultural production (creation of jobs in rural areas, increasing the efficiency of the phytosanitary and veterinary protection system, and so on.
Following the meeting, Head of State Tokayev gave instructions to the government and authorized bodies aimed at strengthening food independence, increasing the affordability of food products and a more complete realization of the agro-industrial complex of the country.
10.10.2023, 16:20 67856
Alikhan Smailov points to necessity to strengthen control over operation of gas equipment in Kazakhstan
Measures to ensure fire safety during the heating period were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by Minister for Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov, in order to increase the level of protection of the population and reduce damage from fires, comprehensive work is carried out in several directions.
Thus, measures are taken to reduce the time of rendering assistance to citizens by automating the workplaces of duty dispatch services. In particular, data on the places of residence of 95 thousand persons with disabilities have been collected, which makes it possible to automatically inform rescuers about the presence of immobile citizens at the fire.
In parallel with this, a set of measures is being implemented to improve the safety culture of the population. This involves large-scale awareness-raising campaigns and raids. For example, last year, during the "Zhataqkhana" campaign, raids covered about 1,500 dormitories. The effectiveness of this work is confirmed by a 36% reduction in the number of fires and 2.5 times in the number of people injured in this category of buildings.
As of today, more than 300 thousand houses have been covered by the preventive measures, about 800 thousand citizens have been instructed, and almost 100 thousand violations have been revealed. As in previous years, the main emphasis is placed on the housing of socially vulnerable groups and large families.
The installation of sensors to detect dangerous concentration of gas and combustion products is also a good practice. On the eve of the heating period, about 8 thousand new devices were installed, and in total since 2016 - about 193 thousand.
Prime Minister pointed out that in September in Almaty region there were 4 cases of gas explosions, which killed 3 people and 12 injured, in Abay region in the current year the number of fires in the residential sector has increased 2-fold, and in East Kazakhstan region the largest number of deaths in fires is registered. Akims of the regions Marat Sultangaziyev, Nurlan Urankhayev and Yermek Kosherbayev made comments on the measures taken.
According to Alikhan Smailov, the heating period has just begun, but there are already facts of deaths in fires.
Since the beginning of the year, the number of fires in the residential sector has increased by 14%, and deaths - by 10%. The growth of fires in Abay region, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, Ulytau region has been recorded," he said.
Along with this, gas cylinder explosions have become more frequent. This year, there have been 72 such cases, where 119 people were injured and 17 died. Among the main reasons are violations of requirements for safe operation and storage of cylinders.
Prime Minister reminded that currently control over compliance with the requirements of safe operation of gas equipment is entrusted to akimats. In particular, gas technical inspections have been established in the regions.
However, the relevant work has not yet been organized by them. There is a lack of qualified specialists and necessary equipment. In this regard, regional akimats need to work on expanding the powers of gas technical inspections and their provision. The Ministry of Emergency Situations should take measures to improve the level of training of these specialists on the basis of the Academy of Civil Protection," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Government also pointed out that the procedure for withdrawal and disposal of household gas cylinders is not regulated in the republic. In addition, the issue of their own production has not been resolved so far. The Ministries of Industry and Energy have been instructed to take appropriate measures in these areas.
According to Prime Minister, the analysis of fires in the residential sector shows that most of the incidents occur in private residential houses and outbuildings. At the same time, mainly representatives of the older generation and children die.
In this regard, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the need to intensify the work on installation of carbon monoxide detectors and conducting rounds of the private residential sector, as well as to strengthen interaction with the population on fire safety.
In conclusion, he added that during the heating period it is necessary to take control over the work of social facilities that do not have central heating, and to complete the work on removal of boilers installed inside public buildings and apartment buildings.
