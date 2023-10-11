This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
Alikhan Smailov points to necessity to strengthen control over operation of gas equipment in Kazakhstan
Since the beginning of the year, the number of fires in the residential sector has increased by 14%, and deaths - by 10%. The growth of fires in Abay region, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, Ulytau region has been recorded," he said.
However, the relevant work has not yet been organized by them. There is a lack of qualified specialists and necessary equipment. In this regard, regional akimats need to work on expanding the powers of gas technical inspections and their provision. The Ministry of Emergency Situations should take measures to improve the level of training of these specialists on the basis of the Academy of Civil Protection," Alikhan Smailov said.
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs comments on Israeli conflict
We call the parties to search for political instruments to resolve the situation peacefully and not to resort to actions that can lead to further escalation of the situation not only between the two states, but also in the Middle East as a whole," says Aibek Smadiyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan may prohibit wearing hijab and niqab in public places
It is all about national security," she said, adding the issue will be studied together with the public.
The ministry, as an authorized agency, will work in this area and on toughening the legislation," Aida Balayeva noted.
Important for proper fulfillment of upcoming heating season — Alikhan Smailov checks Ridder CHPP readiness
This was due to the fact that the previous owners did not invest money in modernization and improvement of the plant. All this led to the fact that the CHPP was in a very deplorable condition. We were forced to allocate 8.4 billion tenge from the republican budget. Akimat of the region on its part allocated about 500 million tenge. All this time repair works have been carried out relentlessly with this money. It is important that they were completed in time for the upcoming heating season to go properly. Day and night we need to keep an eye on it," Alikhan Smailov said.
Ministry of Trade and Integration, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy will develop a plan for export supplies
We see that the total throughput capacity of railroads at the end of last year is 196 million tons - these are estimated data. At the same time, we need to take into account the seasonality of cargo transportation: almost 40 percent of exports fall in the 4th quarter. In order to streamline freight transportation by rail, we need to jointly prioritize. KTZh, like any structure, wants to work predictably and on a planned basis. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a methodology on how to optimize the plan of transportation of export goods in conditions of shortage of rolling stock. This is a key issue", - Arman Shakkaliev addressed the participants of the meeting.
In May - mid-June we have a decline in transportation. Only shipments of the machine building industry are stable. For the rest the coefficient is low. In general, for the first 9 months of 2023, the total volume of exports by rail increased by 7.4% to 62.9 million tons. Of these, the greatest growth was shown by iron ore - 2 million tons, grain 2 million tons, good results were shown by our exporters of chemicals, fertilizers and non-ferrous ore", - stated the representative of KTZ.
Until then, we together with business representatives at a meeting of the headquarters need to determine priorities and a list of goods", - said Bauyrzhan Urynbasarov.
The essence of today's headquarters meeting is to determine parities and priorities. Our headquarters should clearly control transit and export parities, as well as railcar priorities. In order to form a railcar plan for November in the near future. For our part, as the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, we are ready to give consolidated proposals on directions of cargoes of crop products, grain and MMC, to work out plans with our commodity producers", - said the Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Raimbek Battalov.
By October 11, NPP will provide a consolidated railcar plan for November. Now we have to agree together and say what ranking by types and volumes of goods is going on, in which directions we need exports, so that all this data can be included in the program of the dynamic model of infrastructure loading. Until this program is not available, we, as the headquarters for transportation optimization, will determine the priority in manual mode, and KTZ will be guided by this plan", - summed up the Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev.
Responsibilities between Prime Minister and his Deputies distributed
Responsible citizens the backbone of the state, Head of State
Responsible citizens are the backbone of the state. This principle should set the stage for shaping of a new public ethics in the country," said the President, adding the schools should become the centers where children will master both moral principles and universal human values.
Shortage in pupils’ places at schools remains major problem
