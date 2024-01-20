Laws on mutual promotion and protection of investments are being discussed in the Senate

Tell a friend

Deputies of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security at an expanded meeting discussed laws aimed at further improving conditions for attracting investments to the country, press service of the Senate reports.





Thus, the Law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the State of Qatar on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments" provides protection from forced alienation by ensuring compensation, access to international arbitration, as well as fair and equal treatment of foreign investments by countries. The procedure for interaction, payments and transfers is determined, restrictions are established and the procedure for resolving disputes between the parties and investors is established.





In addition, in accordance with the Agreement "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments", each party ensures equal conditions for investment, as well as full protection and security in accordance with international law.





Based on the results of the discussion by the Committee members, it was decided to send the Law for consideration at a meeting of the Chamber.