26.08.2023
Mayor of Pavlodar city dismissed
Images
Governor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov dismissed Mayor of Pavlodar city Yerzhan Imanzaipov for ineffective prevention of corruption among his subordinates, Kazinform reports.
«Mayor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov met with the activists of Pavlodar. At the meeting he announced his decision to dismiss Mayor of Pavlodar Yerzhan Imanzaipov for improper organization of the work on prevention of corruption among his subordinates, lack of required control over the implementation of city development and landscaping projects, and lack of communication between the Mayor’s Office and city residents,» a statement from the regional administration reads.
The Chief of Staff of the regional administration was tasked to submit a relevant proposal to the President’s Executive Office.
Yerzhan Imanzaipon was appointed the Mayor of Pavlodar at the end of 2022.
26.08.2023
President Tokayev tasks Government to regulate situation on Kazakh-Kyrgyz border
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to regulate the situation at the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border in the spirit of partnership and fraternal relations, Kazinform reports via the Akorda.
The Head of State noted the necessity of continuing the talks with the Kyrgyz side on more active digitalization and automation processes to prevent illegal transportation of goods through the border.
Earlier, social media spread information that more than 370 trucks were idle on the border with the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev explained the situation. "This is the internal border of the EAEU. As far as I know, there was an anti-drug trafficking operation, so the border service and the National Security Committee thoroughly check [the vehicles- edit]. No regulations concerning the cargo trucks were introduced," he said.
Meanwhile, 274 vehicles left Kazakhstan for Kyrgyzstan in a day. The Border Service of the State National Security Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has not introduced any restrictions and the checkpoint operates in a routine mode.
23.08.2023
Government discusses support for new medium-sized business projects in South regions
Images
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov continued a series of meetings with medium-sized businesses of the republic. At the event on August 23, topical issues of entrepreneurs from Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions and Zhetisu region were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Opening the meeting, Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the Government aims to build a diversified economy based on developed entrepreneurship, where medium business will be one of the main locomotives.
Business activity in the southern regions is quite high, and by some indicators they are leaders. Traditionally, production in agriculture, food and light industry, as well as trade are developed in these areas," he said.
The Prime Minister added that according to the results of 7 months in all four regions there is a positive dynamics of development. In particular, there is an increase in production in the manufacturing industry and agro-industrial complex, the volume of construction works and investment in fixed assets has increased.
Within the framework of the meeting the existing projects of medium-sized businesses and plans to launch new enterprises were presented. Among them are the construction of a mining and processing plant for tungsten ore processing and a large transport and logistics center in Almaty region, the first in the Republic of Kazakhstan plant for the production of industrial batteries of full cycle in Zhetisu region, a new dairy factory in Zhambyl region and a number of others.
In the course of their speeches, entrepreneurs raised the issues of increasing the availability of credit, subsidies, construction of missing railroads and highways, development of agricultural cooperation, compliance with environmental legislation and ensuring equal access to large trading networks.
Specific proposals were voiced to support metallurgy, meat and dairy cattle breeding, poultry farming and cotton growing, as well as to improve the efficiency of Khorgos-Eastern Gateway Free Economic Zone.
Detailed comments on each issue were made by the heads of central government agencies and akimats of the represented regions.
As Prime Minister noted, comprehensive support of entrepreneurs is an important priority in the work of the Government. According to the results of last year, the number of small and medium-sized businesses in the country has increased by 27%, and the number of people employed in this sphere - by 18% to 4.1 million people. In general, the share of SMEs in the country's GDP rose to 36.5%.
This is also the result of daily joint work on hearing the problematic issues of entrepreneurs, on their gradual, day by day, solution. In this part, the elimination of the remaining excessive requirements for business will give an additional impetus to its development," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that to date, the growth of Kazakhstan's economy has accelerated to 4.8%, which is a good indicator. At the same time, the Government continues to implement relevant development programs.
Our goal is an economic breakthrough from 7 to 10% growth, but for this we need affordable loans from banks and the solution of pressing issues that are raised by entrepreneurs. We are working on all this," Prime Minister emphasized.
He also noted that at present systemic measures to create favorable conditions for business were being taken in close cooperation with the Atameken National Chamber. In particular, it concerns reduction of redundant requirements and reduction of administrative burden, automation of state control and supervision procedures, simplification and digitalization of tax administration, public procurement, etc.
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov demanded from the Government Office, central government agencies and regional akimats to ensure a qualitative elaboration of the issues and proposals raised during the meeting, as well as to monitor the solution of the problems voiced during previous meetings with medium-sized businesses.
23.08.2023
Kazakhstan to increase LPG production this year
The measures to increase the production of liquefied petroleum gas to fully meet the needs of the domestic market were considered at the meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
It was noted that gas consumption is growing annually in the republic, in particular, at the end of last year this figure amounted to 1.8 million tons. About 65% of this volume was used for motor transport, 25% for industrial enterprises, 10% for the needs of the population and other areas. The projected gas consumption for 2023 is 1.9 million tons.
To cover the growing needs, a number of new promising fields are being developed, the first gas from which is planned to be obtained by the end of this year.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of constant monitoring of the situation in the fuel market and timely launch of planned projects for uninterrupted supply of citizens, industrial enterprises and social institutions.
23.08.2023
Drought-affected Kazakhstan farmers to cover costs, accelerate subsidy payments and extend loan terms
The issues of the harvesting campaign and fodder procurement were considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev noted that the conditions of the current year made it possible to start harvesting work in a timely manner. To date, the republic has harvested 2.4 million hectares of grain and leguminous crops or 14.1%. With an average yield of 11.5 c/ha, 2.8 million tons of grain have been threshed.
The total harvesting area of agricultural crops this year will amount to 24 million hectares (651.8 thousand hectares more compared to 2022), including the area of grain harvesting 17.4 million hectares. In terms of crops, 13.7 million hectares of wheat, 2.8 million hectares of oilseeds, 188 thousand hectares of potatoes and 165 thousand hectares of vegetables are ready for harvesting. The sowing campaign was carried out in optimal terms with the use of quality seeds. Farmers applied fertilizers in time, timely conducted chemical treatment of crops against weeds and diseases.
However, during the growing season, farmers faced a number of problems related to drought and lack of irrigation water, which affected the condition of crops. In this part, works are underway to declare a state of emergency on a regional scale and to cover farmers' expenses, accelerated payment of subsidies and prolongation of credits.
Deputy Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov made a report on the provision of agricultural producers with fuel and lubricants. Thus, 426 thousand tons of cheap diesel fuel is provided for the harvesting campaign. For July-August 119 thousand tons or 28% were shipped. A number of additional measures have been taken to ensure transparency and control over the movement of fuel. These include assigning separate PIN codes, coloring diesel fuel in yellow, blue and red, and creating separate virtual warehouses.
Akims of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, North Kazakhstan region Aidarbek Saparov, Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev, Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov told about preparation and carrying out of works in the regions.
The Prime Minister emphasized that timely and quality harvesting campaign is one of the priority tasks to ensure food security of the country.
In a number of regions harvesting has already begun. The Government has taken all necessary measures on financial and logistical support of the work," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thus, 426 thousand tons of diesel fuel has been allocated at 15% below market price (250 tenge/liter). Budget crediting in the amount of 140 billion tenge and 81 billion tenge for forward purchase of the new grain harvest is envisaged. In addition, 20 billion tenge has been allocated this year to increase the authorized capital of KazAgroFinance to finance the purchase of forage harvesting equipment and mobile irrigation systems.
As you know, the summer was dry, as a result a number of regions suffered. Less crops will be harvested there. In order to level the consequences of the drought, prompt measures have been taken. Including funds will be allocated from the reserve of the Government," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, the Baiterek holding has been instructed to work out the issue of prolongation and restructuring of debts on loans of agricultural producers affected by the drought.
The harvested crops will definitely be enough. Kazakhstanis will not be left without bread," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
At the same time, he added that climate change and water scarcity are becoming a serious challenge for agriculture. In this regard, it is necessary to develop a roadmap to strengthen the rational use of water resources, and regions should actively implement water-saving technologies.
According to Prime Minister, under current conditions it is also necessary to pay special attention to fodder procurement. To date, good rates of fodder harvesting in Kostanay, Turkestan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. Low rates are observed in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Abay regions.
These regions together with the Ministry of Agriculture need to intensify the pace of work and prevent unreasonable growth of prices for fodder," he pointed out.
In conclusion, the Head of Government outlined the need to carry out timely work on the removal of grain from the fields and preparation of storage sites, as well as to take measures for quality preparation of fodder stocks and hay for the winter period with the preservation of stable prices.
22.08.2023
Alikhan Smailov discusses new investment projects in Kazakhstan with World Bank Regional Director
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held the negotiations with the World Bank's Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed in detail the implementation of promising projects aimed at the development of transport and logistics infrastructure of the republic, improving the environmental condition of the Aral Sea region, accelerating digitalization, etc.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, the Government attaches great importance to cooperation with the World Bank within the framework of the Partnership Framework Strategy for 2020-2025, contributing to the further development of the republic's economy.
In addition, the importance of continuing the Joint Economic Research Program, which has become an effective analytical and advisory tool, has been outlined.
In general, the Government of Kazakhstan expresses readiness to deepen partnership with the Bank on the widest range of issues of mutual interest," the Prime Minister said.
In turn, Tatiana Proskuryakova confirmed the interest of the World Bank in the implementation of new projects in Kazakhstan.
We have formed a very good program. Last year we conducted a review of our portfolio in the Republic and made sure that we have a very effective interaction in many areas, a lot of successes. And I see great prospects in the development of our cooperation," the WB regional director said.
22.08.2023
Industry support for manufacturing projects discussed by Government
Images
On Tuesday, August 22, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular session of the State Commission on the modernization of the economy, primeminister.kz reports.
Participants discussed the inclusion of new assets in the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2021-2025, as well as the exclusion of a number of communal property organizations.
In addition, considered the issues of financing of entrepreneurship projects in the manufacturing industry and within the framework of the program to support the automotive industry, as well as the construction of a new cancer center in Almaty.
22.08.2023
Alikhan Smailov instructs to control coal sales points, its quality and reasonableness of prices before heating season
Actual issues of preparation for the upcoming heating season were considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by Deputy Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov, in accordance with the approved schedule at the power plants of the Republic of Kazakhstan provided for overhaul of 10 power units, 49 boilers and 54 turbines. To date, the work covered 4 power units, 24 boilers and 15 turbines. At the same time on 3 power units, 13 boilers and 11 turbines the repair has already been completed.
In addition, this year it is planned to overhaul 25.3 thousand kilometers of power transmission lines, 567 substations, as well as 3.5 thousand distribution points and transformers. As of today, work has been completed on 13 thousand kilometers of power lines, 364 substations and 2 thousand distribution points and transformers.
As part of the preparation for the heating season, special attention is paid to energy enterprises at risk. Thus, at Ridder CHPP all boilers are being repaired, similar work with varying degrees of intensity is underway at the CHPPs of Ekibastuz, Zhezkazgan, Shakhtinsk, Kentau, Stepnogorsk and others.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Ilyas Ospanov made a report on the preparation of heating networks, social facilities, residential buildings and utilities. Thus, today the readiness of educational facilities is 88% (9,399), health care facilities is 88.6% (5,015), residential buildings are 75.1% (37,555). At the same time, 593 kilometers of heating networks are planned to be repaired in the republic. Currently, 382 kilometers or 64.4% of the plan have been completed.
Assain Baykhanov, akim of the region, made a report on measures taken for accident-free heating season in Pavlodar region. The akim of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpaev told about repairs at Shakhtinsk CHPP and Temirtau CHPP-2.
Akim of Mangystau region Nurlan Nogayev reported on ensuring the reliability of MAEC in the winter period, Akim of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly reported on repairs at Zhezkazgan CHPP, Akim of East Kazakhstan region Yermek Kosherbayev reported on the repair of CHPP and networks in Ridder.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, there is a little over a month left before the start of the heating season and in general the preparation works are being actively carried out. The system operator, KEGOC, has approved repair works at CHPPs. However, there are facts of lagging behind schedules, and in some cases - postponement of repairs to the next year.
There is a concern for the continuity of operation of such facilities. Thus, it should be noted that the cities of Temirtau, Ridder, Ekibastuz, Zhezkazgan and Mangistau region are in the risk zone," he said.
In this regard, Prime Minister emphasized the need to hold meetings with managers and shareholders of Kazakhmys, CAEK and ArcelorMittal Temirtau to address problematic issues.
Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of scheduled commissioning of CHPP-3 and two gas turbine stations in the capital by the end of the year. In general, according to him, in the regions it is necessary to prepare more than 13 thousand autonomous boiler houses.
In fact, about 11 thousand or 81% have been prepared. Insufficient pace of work is observed in Almaty, Zhambyl regions and in Shymkent," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister also announced that in 4 regions the repair of heating networks is less than 50%. These are Almaty, Mangystau, Kyzylorda regions and Abay region.
Only 60% of the planned 1.5 thousand kilometers of water supply networks have been actually repaired. Low performance compared to other regions in Mangystau region, Almaty city and Kyzylorda region.
In addition, there are still quite high debts of energy producing organizations to KazTransGas-Aimak for gas supplied, which amount to about 13 billion tenge. The largest debts are owed by MAEC 10 billion tenge, Zhaiykteploenergo, Aktobe CCHP, Ozen Zhylu and Tarazenergocenter.
There is also a debt of 6.4 billion KZT to Bogatyr-Komir for coal. The highest of them are Pavlodarenergo with 2.6 billion tenge, Sevkazenergo with 1.4 billion tenge and Ekibastuzteploenergo with 1.3 billion tenge.
You can't enter the new season with big debts. There may be problems with the formation of normative fuel reserves for the winter period. Akims of these regions should solve these issues," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
He added that given the systematic nature of the issue of preparation and conduct of the heating season, each region needs to develop and approve road maps.
They will determine the development of heat networks, construction of new and reconstruction of existing CHPPs. They should also contain a step-by-step algorithm of actions of regional utilities and CHPPs in case of accidents," Head of the Government said.
At the same time Prime Minister pointed out the need to increase the level of digitalization and automation in this sector.
We need objective data on the state of the heating network infrastructure, the level of losses, quantity and quality of consumed heat energy. This will allow to manage the system of district heating and minimize accidents at heat facilities," he said.
In general, the Head of Government demanded to ensure the completion of all planned repair works in due time and the early delivery of fuel in the required volumes.
To prevent agiotage in the domestic coal market, regional akimats need to check the current state of the infrastructure of coal procurement and sales points, its quality, delivery schedules and validity of prices within two weeks in the prescribed manner," Alikhan Smailov said.
18.08.2023
Kazakhstan to ban wheat imports
Images
Kazakhstan plans to ban import of wheat by road and rail, Kazinform reports.
An appropriate order of the Minister of Agriculture has been published on the legalacts.egov.kz.
As per the document, the ban will be in effect for six months (EAEU HS code: 100119, 100199). "Kazakhstan bans import of wheat to its territory by road from third countries and EAEU member-states, as well as by rail from third countries and EAEU member-states, except for delivery of wheat for the licensed grain elevators, grain processing plants and poultry farms," the document reads.
The document enters into force on the day of its official publication.
The draft order will be open for discussion until September 4.
