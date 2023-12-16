15.12.2023, 20:01 8236
Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population names chief of staff
Images
Bolat Tokezhanov has been named the new chief of staff of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
Born in 1972 in East Kazakhstan region, Tokezhanov graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, National School of Public Policy of the Academy of Public Administration of the Kazakh President.
15.12.2023, 19:04 8101
Head of State visits ADD Table Tennis Center Astana
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the ADD Table Tennis Center Astana as part of his tour of the capital facilities, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh Head of State was briefed that the center fully meets the ITTF requirements and can serve as a venue for republican and international tournaments as well as a training camp of the country’s team.
Each regional center needs to have table tennis rooms as people need to go in for sports, said the President during the visit.
15.12.2023, 08:10 14271
Kazakhstan repatriates almost all of its citizens from Gaza - Foreign Ministry
Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu spoke about the evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from the Gaza Strip in an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
Taking into account the fact that a significant number of Kazakhstani nationals resided in the Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministry together with the government bodies of Kazakhstan carried out evacuation flights from the combat zones to protect the rights and freedoms of the citizens, returning 127 people to homeland, including their family members, said Nurtleu.
One Kazakhstani national and 10 members of his family with Palestinian citizenship decided to stay in Gaza, who voluntarily refused to evacuate.
The Kazakh foreign minister said that the ministry and foreign establishments continue to oversee the situation and are ready to carry out evacuation if requested.
Amid the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kazakhstan sent $1mln in financial assistance and 38 tons of humanitarian cargo to the people of Gaza.
Notably, Kazakhstan returned its 99 citizens, including 59 Kazakhstani nationals and 40 members of their families, as part of the first evacuation flight on November 17. 28 people, including eight Kazakhstani nationals and 20 family members with Palestinian citizenship, were repatriated on December 11 as part of the second evacuation flight from Egypt.
14.12.2023, 19:14 14101
Tokayev receives Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev
Images
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was briefed about the preliminary results of the social and economic development of the city for 11 months of this year.
Tokayev was informed that in the reporting period the short-term economic indicator was up 13%. Revenues to the state budget stood at KZT4.9trl with a 34.5% rise. In November, the annual inflation slowed down to 10.5%. The country’s major city is to see the economic growth of 6.5% by the year’s end (5.0% in 2022).
The total amount of investment in fixed capital rose 20%. Private investments rose 30.3% to KZT1.4trl. In total, KZT1.53trl has been invested in the economy of the city, it was said.
This year, the city’s bus fleet has been replenished with 1,150 environmentally friendly buses, including 550 obtained by private carriers. The city is on the way to renew its trolleybus fleet by 100% after obtaining 100 trolleybuses this year and 100 more in 2024.
25km of new roads on 70 streets have been constructed and medium repair has been carried on 200km of roads in the city.
As part of the Comfortable School national project, the construction and design of 22 schools for 37.1 thousand sits has started in Almaty.
Since the beginning of the year, 36.7 thousand young people of NEET category have been employed, of whom 82% received permanent jobs.
276 thousand trees and bushes have been planted in the city since the year’s start. The city’s park area has been increased to 397ha.
Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions to further diversity the city’s economy and attract investment, strengthen measures to support SMEs, making public transport environmentally friendly and develop the transport network of Almaty.
14.12.2023, 09:26 19601
Complex for production of unique nitrogen-containing fertilizer to be built in Aktau
Issues of implementation of new investment projects in the chemical and oil and gas chemical industries were discussed by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Executive Chairman of Tecnicas Reunidas Juan Liado, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting the Prime Minister noted that Spain is one of the key trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan in the European Union. In particular, trade turnover between the countries last year increased by 42%.
At the same time, special prospects are opened in investment cooperation. In general, since 2005, Spanish companies have invested about $300 million in Kazakhstan. Leading Spanish brands, including Maxam, Inditex, Pronovias and others, are widely represented in the republic.
We welcome the cooperation of Tecnicas Reunidas with KazAzot and KazMunayGas in the development of project documentation for a new ammonia and urea complex in Aktau, as well as polyethylene production in the Atyrau region," Alikhan Smailov said.
He emphasized that the construction of ammonia and urea complex will allow to establish the production of a new product for Kazakhstan - urea. This is a unique nitrogen-containing fertilizer suitable for almost any soil.
Along with this, the construction of a large-scale polyethylene production complex will make a significant contribution to further diversification of Kazakhstan's economy.
Successful realization of such projects with high added value is important for us. For its part, the Government is ready to provide the necessary support for the implementation of investment projects in priority sectors of the economy," the Prime Minister said.
In turn, Juan Liado expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and thanked for the support provided.
We began work on these two very important projects a few months ago. I can assure you that we will look for the best solutions and ensure efficient construction in partnership with local companies. We will do everything we can to achieve success," the executive chairman of Tecnicas Reunidas said.
For reference: Tecnicas Reunidas is a Spanish company specializing in the design and implementation of industrial projects. Over the years, it has designed and managed the construction of over 1,000 industrial plants in more than 60 countries.
In 2020, Tecnicas Reunidas opened an office in Astana. At the same time, in 2002-2004, the company was already involved in engineering works in the oil and gas industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
13.12.2023, 13:44 33611
N Kazakhstan governor reports to President on region's socio-economic development in 2023
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of the North Kazakhstan region Gauez Nurmukhambetov, who reported to the President on the region’s socio-economic development, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to him, the region harvested 3.7 million tons of grain this year.
The governor reported about construction of 13 dairy farms, six of which are set to be launched by the end of the year.
27 projects worth 80 billion tenge generating 1,000 new jobs will be implemented. 39 investment projects worth 469 billion tenge are being implemented in the region’s industrial sector. This will let create 6,000 jobs. 15 projects will be commissioned in 2023, he said.
Gauez Nurmukhambetov also touched upon drinking water provision issues. He said 25 villages will be provided with water through the construction of new facilities. 149 villages will get access to drinking water through the installation of integrated water treatment units, while group water supply systems will be laid in 46 villages.
Four schools will be built in Petropavlovsk under the Comfortable Schools national program. A remedial school is currently under construction.
The region also plans to build 46 healthcare facilities under the Modernization of Rural Healthcare national project, with eight of them to be commissioned by the end of 2023. Besides, two outpatient clinics will be built in Petropavlovsk. Another outpatient clinic is being built in Ualikhanov district.
He added that heating season is ongoing in the region in a routine mode.
Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of tasks to governor Nurmukhambetov regarding further development of the region and tackling pressing issues of the population.
13.12.2023, 13:00 34991
Modernized main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak" to provide additional 60 thousand cubic meters of water to Atyrau and Mangystau regions
Images
Atyrau region hosted the launch of the main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak", which was expanded as a result of comprehensive reconstruction. Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, gave an official start to the work of the facility in the mode of video link, primeminister.kz reports.
The project, which is of strategic importance for social and industrial development of the western region, was implemented on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
As Prime Minister noted, the upgraded main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak" will become a source of additional 60 thousand cubic meters of water for the population, enterprises and agriculture of Atyrau and Mangystau regions.
Within the framework of the project works on renewal of worn-out equipment were carried out, two sections of the main water pipeline with the length of about 177 km were replaced. More than 500 people were involved in the construction. As a result, the throughput capacity of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline increased from 110 to 170 thousand cubic meters per day.
Reconstruction of the water pipeline was carried out 1 year ahead of schedule. It became possible due to the verified design solutions and high construction rates. And this is not the last such large-scale project in the region," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thus, a desalination plant with a capacity of 50 thousand cubic meters per day is being built in the village of Kenderli. A main water pipeline 105 km long will be built from it to Zhanaozen city.
In addition, the Caspiy water supply plant is being reconstructed. As a result, its capacity will increase 2 times to 40 thousand cubic meters.
Our goal is not only to provide 100% of settlements with clean drinking water by 2026, but also to create a reliable framework for further sustainable water supply to the population and industries. For this purpose, projects are being implemented to build new and modernize existing hydraulic structures and water conduits. Branching networks are being brought to settlements, and pumping modules from underground sources are being installed in remote villages. We have a lot of work ahead of us," Head of the Government emphasized.
According to the Chairman of the Board of NC KazMunayGas JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev, telecommunication and control equipment, cathodic protection stations and autonomous hybrid units, as well as part of pipe products were purchased from domestic manufacturers during the project implementation.
The official ceremony was attended by the Akim of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliev, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Nurlan Zhakupov, KazTransOil JSC General Director Talgat Kurmanbayev, Magistralniy Vodovodovod LLP General Director Berik Salpek and representatives of Atyrau region, Atyrau region, Atyrau Region, and Atyrau region. Berik Salpek and representatives of contracting organizations.
For reference: The Astrakhan-Mangyshlak trunk water pipeline was commissioned in 1988. It is the only centralized source of water supply for consumers of Kurmangazy, Isatay and Zhylyoi districts of Atyrau region, as well as for the city of Zhanaozen, Beineu, Mangystau, Karakiyan and Tupkaragan districts of Mangystau region. In general, water from this source is consumed by more than 35% of residents of Mangystau region and more than 28% of residents of Atyrau region.
13.12.2023, 08:57 35126
Government of Kazakhstan supported second block of legislative amendments on judicial reforms
Images
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the head of the Judicial Administration Nail Akhmetzakirov, during which the second block of legislative amendments to reform the judicial system was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Earlier, Chairman of the Supreme Court Asslambek Mergaliyev informed the Head of State about the proposed novelties.
The amendments were developed by a specially created working group on the platform of the Senate. Changes are made to the Constitutional Law "On the judicial system and the status of judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan", procedural codes, as well as a number of special laws.
One of the key innovations proposed by the Chairman of the Supreme Court is the exclusion of preliminary consideration of cassation petitions in criminal and civil cases.
At the same time, on the instructions of the President of the country, the issue of creating an independent cassation instance is currently being studied.
The bill is also aimed at improving the work of the Judicial Jury and the Commission on the Quality of Justice, strengthening the independence of judges.
As part of the implementation of the Head of State's instruction, a new mechanism will be introduced, according to which all facts of gross violations, indicated in the judicial act of appeal or cassation, will be automatically transferred to the Trial Jury.
The number of evaluation indicators is also being optimized, the social package for retired judges is being improved, and access to training at the Academy of Justice is being opened for lawyers who are not civil servants.
Akhmetzakirov noted that the implementation of the bills will not require the allocation of additional funds from the budget. Expenditures will be made within the framework of the new model of financing the judicial system (not less than 6.5% of the total amount of expenditures of all state bodies), introduced by order of the President of the country.
The positive opinion of the Government, adopted on the amendments in accordance with Article 61 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will be sent to the deputies of the Parliament for further initiation of relevant bills in the Majilis.
12.12.2023, 19:13 30041
Senators discussed issues of efficient use of water resources
An extended meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Environmental Management and Rural Development was held under the chairmanship of Senator Ali Bektayev. At it, senators discussed the issues of efficient use of water resources in the West Kazakhstan region and the Abay region, as part of the implementation of the President’s Address to the people of Kazakhstan "Economic course of a Fair Kazakhstan". In particular, the senators dwelled in detail on the issues of efficient use of water resources of the Zhaiyk and Irtysh rivers, press service of the Senate reports.
Since gaining independence, the problem of rational use and protection of transboundary rivers has become one of the priority issues for ensuring the stable and safe development of Kazakhstan. Not only our national security, but also the security of the entire Central Asian region depends on the successful solution of problems of transboundary rivers", - noted Zhanbolat Zhorgenbaev.
At the meeting, Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov and deputy akims of the relevant regions presented a report on the efficient use of water resources in the regions.
The event was also attended by vice-ministers of agriculture, ecology and natural resources, representatives of the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Science and Higher Education, Foreign Affairs and Transport, the leadership of regional akimats and representatives of the expert community.
Summing up the meeting, Senator Ali Bektaev noted that taking into account the proposals voiced, the deputy corps will formulate recommendations for improving the industry, which will be sent to the relevant government bodies.
