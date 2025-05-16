National Bank's report on Y2024 results presented in Akorda

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of large industrial projects aimed at creating clusters of high conversion in the chemical and metallurgical industries. Work on the formation of export-oriented industries is carried out in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev reported that 5 major initiatives with a total investment of about $10 billion and the creation of more than 8.7 thousand permanent jobs are currently being implemented.





A copper smelting plant with a capacity of up to 300,000 tonnes of copper cathode is under construction in Abay region. The plant is designed to process concentrates from the existing Bozshakol, Aktogay and Vostoktsvetmet deposits. It is envisaged to create over 1,000 permanent jobs. To date, the project has been included in the Unified Industrialisation Map, and measures are being taken to connect it to the infrastructure.





In the Karaganda region, Qarmet JSC is implementing a large-scale modernisation programme to increase production volumes and produce new types of products for machine-building and automotive enterprises. The investment volume is $3.5 billion. By 2028 it is planned to produce up to 9 million tonnes of coal, iron ore concentrate and steel 5 million tonnes annually. 2 thousand new jobs will be created. Earlier, as a result of the works carried out in 2024, production activity has been fully restored, overhauls of equipment have been completed, coal mining is carried out at 7 mines out of 8, which allowed to increase its volume by 7%.





In the Kostanay region on the basis of SSGPO JSC, it is planned to build a plant for the production of hot-briquetted iron with a capacity of 2 million tonnes per year with an iron content of more than 90%. The plant will become a reference facility for the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies in metallurgy. At present, the issues of gas supply, connection to infrastructure and sources of financing are being worked out with the participation of international financial institutions. The total volume of investments is up to $1.2bn. The project will create 1,000 permanent jobs.





In the West Kazakhstan region, a project is being implemented to build an enrichment and production complex to produce potassium chloride on the basis of the Satimola deposit. The enterprise is planned to be put into operation in four stages with a gradual increase in capacity to 12 million tonnes of potassium chloride per year. Currently, drilling works are underway at the project, land plots have been obtained, rock freezing processes have been launched, and external infrastructure is being formed. The total cost of the project exceeds $2.4 billion. It is planned to create more than 4 thousand jobs.





Prime Minister was also informed about construction of ammonia and urea complex of KazAzot Prime LLP in Mangistau region. The project will allow to meet the needs of the domestic market in mineral fertilisers. The project will create 700 jobs. Commissioning is expected in 2029. The volume of investments is about $1.5 billion.





The meeting noted the need for an integrated approach to the formation of modern industrial clusters.





New projects in these sectors should become anchor points of industrial growth aimed at the production of high value-added products, introduction of modern technologies and formation of competitive clusters. Small and medium-sized businesses, service companies, logistics centres and modern infrastructure should actively develop around them. We expect a powerful multiplier effect, which will create thousands of new jobs, revitalise the economy of entire regions," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





State bodies have been instructed to provide quality support for the implementation of projects. The Ministries of Industry and Construction, National Economy to take measures to ensure the timely launch of all projects.