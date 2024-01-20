New international terminal of Almaty airport scheduled to open in June this year

Tell a friend

Issues of construction of a new international terminal of Almaty airport and implementation of a number of other infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan were discussed by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the President of TAV Airports Holding Serkan Kaptan, primeminister.kz reports.





During the meeting it was noted that the Government pays great attention to improving the transportation and logistics potential of the republic. In this regard, the realization of such a large project as the construction of a new international terminal in Almaty is of strategic importance.





We expect that its opening will significantly increase passenger traffic, expand the geography of flights, as well as provide residents and guests of the metropolis with quality services and a high level of comfort," Alikhan Smailov said.





Head of TAV Airports Holding presented updated information on the progress of the project. Thus, as of today construction works are 87% complete. Opening of the new terminal is scheduled for June this year.





In general, last year Almaty airport saw a record level of passenger traffic. The existing terminal will be used only for domestic flights in the future. At the same time, the potential of both terminals will reach 14 million passengers per year. The volume of cargo traffic through the air harbor is planned to reach 100 thousand tons.





Prime Minister emphasized that Almaty airport should be developed as a full-fledged multimodal transport and logistics hub with the inclusion of rail and road transportation. The investor will have to take this into account in future plans.