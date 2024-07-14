09.07.2024, 12:53 9206
Olzhas Bektenov instructs akimats to promptly eliminate violations in road construction works
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the issues of development of the road industry. The Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev, the management of the National Centre for Quality of Road Assets, KazdorNII, akims of a number of regions reported on the current situation and ongoing work, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of fulfilment of the Head of State's instruction to bring the entire republican road network to a normal condition by 2025, construction and repair works are currently being carried out on 12,000 km of roads in Kazakhstan, which is a record high. Including on the republican network of 8 thousand kilometres, on the local network of 4 thousand kilometres. According to the Ministry of Transport, 7 thousand kilometres will be completed by the end of this year.
In general, today the total length of motorways in Kazakhstan is 95 thousand kilometres, of which 25 thousand kilometres are of republican and the remaining 70 thousand kilometres of local importance. Currently, the normative condition of the republican highways is 92%, local roads is 87%. By the end of this year these indicators will be brought to 93% and 89% respectively.
Head of the Government emphasised that a number of major projects will be completed in Kazakhstan this year: "Karaganda - Almaty", "Aktobe - Kandyagash", "Atyrau - Astrakhan" and "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk". At the same time, the country also begins repair of about 2.5 thousand kilometres of republican roads.
Prime Minister drew attention to the problem of financing. Thus, in some regions low rates of absorption of allocated transfers of general nature are noted. Aktobe region, Turkestan region and Ulytau were given as examples.
The issue of strict observance of terms of projects implementation was also raised, which is especially important in the northern and eastern regions characterised by a short construction season. In this regard, it was instructed to take all measures to achieve the set tasks in a short time.
During the Government session Olzhas Bektenov focused attention on the appeals of Kazakhstan citizens with complaints about the condition of roads, mainly of local importance.
Residents of Mugajar district of Aktobe region showed the quality of asphalt laid this year between the villages of Jurun and Karakol, which is crumbling. Residents of the village of Koyankos in Kerbulak district of Zhetysu region forced the contractor to stop work because of non-compliance with asphalt laying technology. Where are the akimats, why is quality control not carried out on a regular basis? First of all, it is necessary to immediately respond to the complaints of residents," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The Ministry of Transport together with regional akimats have been instructed to ensure the completion of existing road projects in time. In addition, the need for timely design and preparation of new projects was noted. For this purpose it is necessary to reserve land plots in advance.
As of today, 550 land plots need to be withdrawn to start implementation of new road projects. Among them are "Karaganda-Zhezkazgan", "Aktobe-Ulgaisyn" and Saryagash bypass.
12.07.2024, 21:11 8291
Head of State received UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude for the active participation of the representative delegation of the United Arab Emirates in the SCO Summit in Astana, Akorda reports.
As the Head of State noted, Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of multifaceted cooperation with the UAE.
Discussed the implementation of the agreements previously reached at the highest level in the fields of trade, economy and investment. It was noted the need to continue work under the Joint Declaration on strategic investment projects between Kazakhstan and the UAE.
Prospects for cooperation in the energy, transport and logistics, information technology and artificial intelligence sectors were also discussed.
12.07.2024, 09:53 12886
More than 400 agricultural cooperatives established under "Auyl Amanaty" programme
The implementation of the programme "Auyl Amanaty" was considered at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin. More than 400 agricultural cooperatives have been established under the programme. 319 received funding for 6.7 billion tenge, primeminister.kz reports.
To date, agricultural co-operatives have access to all measures of state support on equal terms with other agricultural producers, including at the expense of local budgets.
In particular, in order to stimulate the establishment of cooperatives and support them, the "Auyl Amanaty" programme provides for loans of up to 8,000 monthly installments.
The Ministry of Agriculture has also developed mechanisms for issuing agricultural equipment to cooperatives, and amendments and additions are planned to the Rules of microcrediting in rural settlements and small towns.
The Rules of investment subsidies provide for priority and increased norms for subsidising the cost of certain types of agricultural machinery and equipment for agricultural cooperatives up to 50% at the expense of the local budget. In the Tax Code a special tax regime providing for a 70% privilege on all taxes is envisaged.
At the end of the meeting Serik Zhumangarin instructed to intensify work on the creation of agricultural cooperatives in the regions.
We would like to add that to date 14.4 thousand microcredits to the amount of 90.7 billion tenge have been issued to the participants of "Auyl Amanaty". 80% of funds are directed on cattle breeding, 4% on crop production, 5 % on purchase of machinery and equipment and 11% on other spheres of activity. Tax revenues under the programme amounted to 1.3 billion tenge. 16,000 new jobs were created.
This year, 80 billion tenge is envisaged for the implementation of the programme, 10,800 microcredits will be issued, and more than 18,000 jobs will be created.
11.07.2024, 16:46 12791
Olzhas Bektenov visits Almaty industrial zone enterprises and instructs to deepen localisation of production
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within his working trip to Almaty visited a number of enterprises on the territory of the industrial zone, on the example of which he got acquainted with the pace of investment attraction and localisation of production. The conditions created here are aimed at simplifying the work of business, primeminister.kz reports.
At the factory "Irrigator Kazakhstan" Head of the Government inspected the production of tubes on Israeli technology for drip irrigation of crops to increase yields and water conservation. Launched in January this year, the company is capable of producing 270 million metres of products per year for garden, berry, vegetable and grain crops. The director of the company Murat Akshalov reported that the project attracted over 770 million tenge of foreign investment from the Israeli company METZERPLAS, which is almost a third of the total amount of the project.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of the project taking into account its focus on water conservation and instructed state agencies to work on the issue of loading the enterprise at full capacity, as well as to assist in cooperation with agricultural enterprises to establish sales. It should be noted that today the drip irrigation market in Kazakhstan is 70 thousand hectares.
Olzhas Bektenov was acquainted with the plans to deepen localisation and transition to more complex technological processes of production during a visit to Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan. Prime Minister was informed about the expansion and modernisation of the plant with an increase in the area up to 40 thousand square metres and the number of jobs up to 1700. The expansion project worth 16.4 billion tenge was implemented entirely at the expense of the investor. In addition, the company is investing in modernisation of welding, painting and assembly shops in order to increase the capacity of small-unit production and transition to a full production cycle with welding and painting of new models.
Astana Motors founder Nurlan Smagulov also announced plans to develop a production cluster, which, in addition to the existing Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan plant, includes a multi-brand plant under construction with a capacity of 90,000 cars per year (scheduled for launch in 2025), three plants for the production of automotive components and a logistics hub. The total number of jobs will exceed 6 thousand people.
Prime Minister emphasised that the Government would continue measures to support the domestic car industry. In turn, business should constantly develop and increase localisation.
At the next site, Prime Minister was informed about the start of construction of a new logistics distribution centre Wildberries with an area of over 100 thousand square metres. This is one of two similar projects being implemented in our country: the second centre will appear in Astana. At the current stage, 12.9 billion tenge has already been invested in the project. Completion of construction works is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. It is planned to create 4,000 jobs. The launch of the logistics distribution centre in Almaty will reduce logistics costs for entrepreneurs, expand the assortment and increase sales. This is the first Wildberries project of this kind outside the Russian Federation.
During the working trip, Head of the Government also got acquainted with the implementation of the programme of Small Industrial Parks of Almaty, functioning specifically to support small businesses. Olzhas Bektenov visited ALAESTATE LLP. These industrial premises, provided with all types of communications, are leased on favourable terms with the possibility of subsequent purchase.
For example, Qulpynai Confectionery Company, having started with an initial lease area of 150 square metres in 2016, today launched the 3rd shop with a total area of 2,880 square metres. The favourable rental rate has allowed the company to grow to 3 workshops and 17 shops, employing over 500 people. Production capacity of all shops is more than 900 tonnes of finished products per year.
In total, 11 small industrial parks operate in Almaty, where 76 residents work. Private investments of 3.6 billion tenge have been made and 914 jobs have been created. An additional 26 projects will be implemented until 2026. Today more than 250 SMEs have already expressed a desire to become residents of industrial parks.
Head of the Government noted the importance of targeted work of the akimat to support businesses implementing projects in priority sectors of the economy.
The President in his Address instructed the Government to stimulate the consolidation of small businesses. It is important for the economy of Almaty and the country as a whole to support business and improve the tools to stimulate business activity. Industrial zones, especially small industrial parks, have become an effective mechanism. By deploying production here, entrepreneurs can channel the saved funds into turnover. It is necessary to continue the work and scale the experience to other regions," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
11.07.2024, 15:50 12626
Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions in education sphere during his working trip to Almaty
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during his working trip to Almaty familiarised himself with the progress of work on creating conditions for education of schoolchildren and students, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of fulfilment of the task set by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to address the issue of shortage of pupil places in Kazakhstan, the National Project "Comfortable School" is being implemented. Higher education institutions are being modernised to train qualified personnel.
Olzhas Bektenov visited school-gymnasium № 97, built under the National Project "Comfortable School". The building was erected on the site of a former emergency educational institution.
The first school built under the National Project will be put into operation by the beginning of the new academic year. Today the facility is 95% ready, finishing works and landscaping are in progress. The school will educate 945 pupils. An inclusive environment has been created for children with special educational needs. Through the introduction of modern technologies, taking into account the needs of all students, the quality of education is improved and the material and technical base for the development of creative potential is improved.
In total, within the framework of the national project "Comfortable School" more than 700 thousand additional pupil places will be introduced in the country. Head of the Government was informed that the construction of the school building has been carried out ahead of the normative term. For this purpose a two-shift schedule of construction and installation works was organised. During the whole time an average of 250 people were involved in the process on a permanent basis. To date, the main works have been completed and the technological equipment is being fitted out.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of quality control of construction.
The problem of overloaded schools in Almaty is particularly acute, so the completion of construction earlier than the normative term is welcomed. At the same time, the first priority is quality. Infrastructure for children should meet all safety requirements, be technologically equipped and allow our children to receive knowledge in favourable comfortable conditions," Prime Minister noted.
During a visit to the International Educational Corporation Head of the Government focused on cooperation with real enterprises. Measures of interaction with young scientific circles and the possibility of applying the results of their work in important for the city and the country spheres were discussed.
International Educational Corporation (IEC) is a unified educational, scientific and production complex, under the programmes of which more than 14 thousand young people are currently studying. The corporation includes universities KazGASA and KAU, KazGASA College and Almaty Digital College, as well as two schools KazGASA and KAU. The corporation cooperates with more than 250 domestic and international employers, who actively participate in projects to open training centres, equip and brand classrooms. This allows graduates to have the skills required at the enterprise when they find employment.
The results of the complete reconstruction of the main training building were also inspected here. Prime Minister was informed about the launch of a new modern School of KazGASA for 480 seats, as well as about plans to build a hostel for 345 beds with the date of commissioning in 2025 (in total by the end of 2025 it is planned to create 12 thousand beds, and by the end of 2030 - another 20 thousand).
In addition, there were visited laboratories for the study of seismic effects, urban research, design. Prime Minister drew attention to the need to reformat the work of the Higher Scientific and Technical Commission with a focus on supporting and financing applied projects aimed at solving real business problems and having a basis for commercialisation.
For 2024-2026, 181 scientific and technical tasks on programme-targeted financing of research and development have been developed. In the next 2 years, 18 billion tenge will be allocated from the national budget for grants for young scientists. In addition, instructions have been given to improve training programmes to increase the competitiveness of graduates in the labour market.
11.07.2024, 12:05 13106
Olzhas Bektenov inspects construction works on Almaty's backup water supply system
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited Almaty on a working trip. The main purpose was to monitor the implementation of instructions of the Head of State on modernisation of engineering and social infrastructure, as well as support for entrepreneurship and strengthening of the industrial framework, primeminister.kz reports.
On the territory of the pumping station Head of the Government inspected the pace of work on the construction of a reserve water supply system for the upper districts of the metropolis. The importance of the project is due to the historical dependence on surface water. Earlier, at the meeting on the development of Almaty on 18 August 2023, against the background of increasing frequency of mudflows and increasing turbidity of water in rivers, the President instructed to solve this problem so as not to limit the supply of drinking water in the upper part of the city. Thus, Almaty is supplied with water from 6 main sources: the Bolshaya and Malaya Almatinka, Aksai, Kargaly rivers and underground water intakes from the Almaty and Talgar fields.
For stable uninterrupted water supply, additional recharge of existing networks from Talgar underground water intake for 17 thousand m3/day has been created. The project provides construction of 6 new wells for 15 thousand m3 and complete replacement of 14 pumps at 6 pumping stations with increase of their capacity by 60%. Deputy Akim Askar Amrin reported that the order of the President on the reserve system has been fulfilled.
In addition, Prime Minister was reported to the Prime Minister in general on the work being done to provide centralised water supply to all residents of Almaty. Last year 117 km of water pipelines were built and 46 km were modernised, which allowed to provide access of 99.3% of the population of Almaty to centralised water supply. To solve the problems of water supply to the residents of Alatau, Bostandyk and Nauryzbay districts, 4 water intakes are being constructed and designed. Construction of 142 km of engineering communications and repair of 48 km of networks is planned for the current year. The measures taken will allow to provide access to central water supply to 99.6% of residents by the end of the year and reduce the level of wear and tear of networks to 53.8%.
Prime Minister noted the importance of access of the population to drinking water and gave a number of instructions for further modernisation of engineering infrastructure.
Water supply is a strategic issue. The workability of life support systems of the city is a priority task of the akimat. Last summer showed the problems. Therefore, it is important to complete all the projects started. The Almaty Water Supply Scheme being developed by the Akimat should take into account alternative water supply to the population from various sources," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
11.07.2024, 10:00 13286
Genetic centre for livestock and crop production to be created in Kazakhstan
The state and business will join efforts to breed highly valuable pedigree livestock and fodder crops in Kazakhstan. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin listened to the proposals of Zhersu Corporation on the development of livestock breeding with scientific support of the Kazakh Research Institute of Livestock and Fodder Production at a meeting in the Government, primeminister.kz reports.
The instruction to work out possible options for dissemination of the accumulated practice of private business on genetic breeding of farm animals on the scale of the country Deputy Prime Minister gave following the results of the visit to Zhersu region in the first half of June.
At the meeting representatives of Zhersu and KazNII presented the project of genetic centre for livestock and fodder production, the activity of which will include 3 main directions.
As part of the work on scientific support, the centre plans to digitize selection and accounting of breeding animals on the basis of the current system "Identification of farm animals", create a genetic centre with five accredited laboratories to analyse the quality of fodder, milk, meat, DNA analysis and quality assessment of seeds of fodder crops.
It is also planned to develop and implement technology to increase the productivity of natural pastures with the subsequent formation of a system of cultivated pastures in the south-east of the country and the creation of a modern base for seed production of fodder crops. The result of the work will be the creation of a reproducer for reproduction of high value breeding animals and own production of elite seeds with subsequent replication.
Serik Zhumangarin supported the proposed approaches to the development of breeding of pedigree animals and fodder crops. The proposals will be detailed in terms of necessary organisational aspects, implementation timeframe, budget request.
10.07.2024, 16:13 14456
Olzhas Bektenov and heads of EU diplomatic missions discuss prospects for logistics cooperation
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the 15th meeting of the dialogue platform "Kazakhstan-EU" was held with the participation of Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union in Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas and heads of diplomatic missions of EU countries, primeminister.kz reports.
The European Union, as one of the key partners of Kazakhstan, accounts for more than 40% of attracted investments and about 30% of foreign trade. At the meeting of the dialogue platform were considered issues of expanding and strengthening trade and economic, investment cooperation and joint implementation of projects in the field of transport and logistics.
In particular, they discussed plans to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) as one of the most promising directions.
About 85% of goods from China to the EU countries are transported through Kazakhstan, which is a transit hub between Europe and Asia. TITR provides the most competitive delivery time (12-15 days), ensuring maximum attractiveness for trade flows.
The participants of the meeting expressed interest in unlocking the wide potential of the Middle Corridor. A joint venture "Middle Corridor Multimodal" was established on the basis of the International Financial Centre "Astana". The significant role of the European initiative "Global Gateway", which opens new prospects for investment in the transport industry, was also noted.
The EU is a major and significant investment and trade partner of Kazakhstan. We are constantly working on all priority areas. The Government highly appreciates the contribution and involvement in strengthening co-operation between our countries. We are always open to proposals aimed at increasing mutually beneficial partnership," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
EU Ambassadors to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas and Romania Madalina Lupu in turn positively assessed the work carried out in Kazakhstan to improve the business climate. The heads of diplomatic missions also noted the stability and attractiveness of the economy of our republic for European business. Following the results of the meeting, the participants of the meeting confirmed the intention to develop and strengthen trade and economic relations, bringing the strategic partnership to a new level.
For reference: Trade turnover of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the EU countries for 2019-2023 increased by 36.2%, amounting to $41.4 billion. Exports for 5 years increased by 28.2%: from $24.2 billion to $31 billion. Imports increased by 67.6% and amounted to $10.4 billion in 2023. For January-May 2024 it was $19.9bn, up 15.8% compared to the same period in 2023. Last year, EU countries invested $10.4bn in the economy of the republic, while in the first quarter of 2024 it was $2.8bn. The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Cyprus and Luxembourg account for the main share.
10.07.2024, 13:49 7891
President Tokayev hands in state flag to 2024 Olympic Games participants
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed in the state flag to the members of the national team participating in the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
At the meeting with the athletes, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Games in Paris is a long-awaited event, which will attract attention of the entire world.
We have high hopes for you and the entire nation will root for you. Our athletes have always brought awards to the homeland. I am confident that you will continue this glorious path with honor, and your achievements will become a victory for the whole Kazakhstan. The sky-blue flag soaring into the heights undoubtedly raises the spirit of all our people," said the Head of State.
As the President noted, the sportsmen are provided all necessary conditions today.
He said that sports grounds are built today in cities and in villages, with around 70 sports centers opened last year.
This year, we plan to build around 200 facilities. As you know, the National Olympic Committee underwent some structural changes. The headquarters for the preparation for the Olympic Games was set up. Experienced professionals like Gennady Golovkin were invited to the country. The result will come only when everyone becomes a true master of his craft. Our people have always respected the sportsmen," said the President.
He highlighted that the athletes are assumed a responsible mission to represent the country with dignity and wished them success.
You all made an incredible effort to earn these Olympic quotas. I am sure you will do your best and will achieve high results. The entire Kazakhstan will support you," he stressed.
Kassym-jomart Tokayev handed in the State Flag to Aslanbek Shymbergenov, the captain of the team.
Most of the team members participated in the event via a videoconference from Akbulak Olympic Training Center in Almaty region.
