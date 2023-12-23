This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 900,000 Kazakhstanis get employed since Jan
relevant news
Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons
Over the past five years, the volume of transit container transportation has grown 3.2 times. Existing transit corridors are being expanded and new ones are being opened. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, North-South and Southern corridors have become particularly relevant," Alikhan Smailov said.
All this will have a positive impact on the economy of not only Abay region, but also the whole country. The implementation of the Bakhty - Ayagoz project will also accelerate the integration of Kazakhstan's railway network into the world transport system," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Goods coming from Abay region, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions and others will pass through this branch line. The construction of a double-track line is a guarantee that it will be at once with sufficient capacity. In general, it will be an additional inflow of transit cargo and an impetus to the development of our neighboring territories," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State met with business reps
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan renews uranium exports record
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Significant water shortage predicted in Kazakhstan by 2030
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Payments to special waste management companies to resume from 2024 - Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources
Of the remaining 204 districts and cities the work on development of Programs is not carried out in West Kazakhstan, Mangystau region, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. I ask to instruct akims to work on activation of development of Programs taking into account recommendations of the Ministry, and in order to approve quality documents it is proposed to extend the term of approval of Programs till July 1, 2024. I would like to note that akimats have the necessary competence and basis for the organization of safe waste management, in particular, on the provision of land plots, infrastructure, development of measures and economic instruments, provision of preferences to business entities, conclusion of public-private partnership agreements," the speaker said.
To implement the above measures, it is necessary to develop the relevant infrastructure and involve business entities in this sphere. Taking into account international experience, a mechanism of preferential financing has been developed, the interest rate is 3%, the term of the loan is from 3 to 15 years through JSC "Industry Development Fund". The total amount of allocated funds for projects is about 200 billion tenge for 3 years. The relevant draft resolution of the Government is at the final stage of coordination with government agencies," the country's chief ecologist said.
Also, from 2024, payments to special waste management companies are resumed. The Order on approval of the procedure for making payments has been adopted. The draft Government Decree on approval of the amount of cash payments is agreed with state agencies and submitted to the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for approval," the Minister of Ecology assured.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Capacity of Almaty, Kyzylorda and Shymkent airports to increase by several times
- provision of aviation fuel;
- modernization of special machinery and equipment;
- improvement of flight safety on the adjacent territory of airports.
This year, legislative changes have been adopted that exclude the emergence of new facilities on the airport territory. In this regard, akimats should pay special attention to prevent illegal construction on the territory around the airport and take measures to return to the state previously granted land plots," Karabayev emphasized.
Within the framework of international air transportation, flights are currently performed in 110 directions and to 28 countries. Over the past two years, 32 international air routes to Milan, Doha, Abu Dhabi, El Kuwait and other cities have been opened. In 2024-2025, flights to Mumbai, Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai and New York will be launched," the head of the department said.
In the country today there is the only higher educational institution that trains personnel throughout Central Asia. However, graduates of the Academy are not in demand due to their non-compliance with international requirements, so the main aviation enterprises are forced to train personnel on their own. In order to solve the problem and increase the level of demand of our students, training in accordance with European standards EASA with the involvement of a strategic partner from France is under consideration," Marat Karabayev informed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to double fines for throwing garbage out of designated places
We have already considered them at the Government session in September this year. A number of instructions were given, including a 2-fold reduction in the number of unauthorized dumps. In general, the regions are carrying out relevant work. However, Ulytau region, Almaty and Mangystau regions showed the weakest results. I instruct the akims of these regions to announce strict reprimands to supervising deputies," said Alikhan Smailov.
The deadlines have long passed. For example, no plan has been developed in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions and again in Mangystau region. Therefore, the akims of these regions should also reprimand their supervising deputies for failure to fulfill the order," the Head of Government pointed out.
International experience shows that developed countries first of all establish infrastructure for waste processing. Here it is necessary to actively use the mechanism of extended obligations of producers," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
It is necessary to strengthen explanatory work among the population on waste management. It is also necessary to ensure timely and qualitative implementation of the adopted Action Plan on environmental education and upbringing until 2029," the Head of Government said.
To the Ministry of Ecology together with the interested state bodies to adopt the necessary regulatory legal acts on financing of infrastructure projects by the end of January next year," Prime Minister demanded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population names chief of staff
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
19.12.2023, 18:04Kazakhstan Government Delegation Extends Condolences for the Passing of Kuwait's Emir 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development30416At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 21.12.2023, 11:0124951Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons 20.12.2023, 09:05Payments to special waste management companies to resume from 2024 - Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources24511Payments to special waste management companies to resume from 2024 - Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources 19.12.2023, 17:0624391Kazakhstan to double fines for throwing garbage out of designated places 24.11.2023, 18:49159841Tokayev: Kazakhstan strives to make considerable contribution to ensuring food security 24.11.2023, 11:50148641Alikhan Smailov holds Board of Directors meeting of National Management Holding Baiterek JSC 28.11.2023, 10:27147991Kazakhstan took part in the Second Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW 24.11.2023, 12:15146776Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Kapujiu 27.11.2023, 21:33143121Kazakh President receives Vice Premier of the State Council of China