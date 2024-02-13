Pavlodar region attracted 965bln tenge worth of investments - governor

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov to hear a report on the socioeconomic development of the region over the past year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.





The President was told that following the results of last year the region saw positive dynamics in all basic macroeconomic indicators, except for agriculture. The region has attracted a total of 965 billion tenge worth of investments, that is 26% more than in 2022.





The region also saw a 31% increase in passenger transportation, a 13% increase in machine building and a 8% increase in construction.





The Head of State was informed about the reconstruction of over 73 kilometers of heat supply network, 10 boiler units at Ekibastuz TPP among other things.





According to governor Baikhanov, commissioning of three state-of-the-art schools in rural areas of the region allowed to tackle the problem with troubled schools. Moreover, 54 educational organizations were fully modernized across the region.





President Tokayev was filled in on the construction of 30 brand-new health facilities as part of the national project "Modernization of rural healthcare" in to upcoming years.





As part of the gradual modernization of public transport in the region 130 new buses were added to its public transport fleet. Up to 722 km of motorways were repaired.





In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave governor Baikhanov a number of specific instructions on further socioeconomic development of the region.